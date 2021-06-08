Search icon
Hackernoon logoAbout Orderly Desks, Disorderly Desks, The Gorillaz, and Mensa by@brunomolteni

About Orderly Desks, Disorderly Desks, The Gorillaz, and Mensa

image
Bruno Molteni Hacker Noon profile picture

@brunomolteniBruno Molteni

Script kiddie

This Slogging thread by Linh, richard-kubina, Amy, Anthony Watson, Guy, David, Arthur, Kien and yours truly occurred in hackernoon's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

Bruno MolteniJun 3, 2021, 5:48 PM
Since you commented about it David here's my desk for you to judge how orderly I am

image
LinhJun 3, 2021, 5:48 PM
i see you and i raise you… my house. http://instagram.com/linhdaosmooke

LinhJun 3, 2021, 5:49 PM
(i’m a clean freak and i’m pretty sure david still has ptsd from me too!!!)

richard-kubinaJun 3, 2021, 5:49 PM
gorillaz! which (audio) monitors are those?

Bruno MolteniJun 3, 2021, 5:50 PM
Nice house guys! Awesome job Linh! I moved here almost half a year ago and Im pretty proud of how my desk came together so far

Bruno MolteniJun 3, 2021, 5:51 PM
Yup! Gorillaz collectibles... Because why not hehe these bad boys are Kanto TUK speakers... Pretty much studio monitor quality, those ribbon tweeters are pretty sweet

AmyJun 3, 2021, 6:59 PM
Linh and Bruno, the Monica’s LOL

Anthony WatsonJun 3, 2021, 7:14 PM
when I was boss, I was always little suspicious of a "clean" desk. In my experience, the hardest workers often had the messiest desks. IMO of course

image

Checkmate.

image
Anthony WatsonJun 3, 2021, 7:17 PM
still a little too organized for my liking LOL

AmyJun 3, 2021, 7:17 PM
Shiiit and I thought I was bad LOL

richard-kubinaJun 3, 2021, 7:17 PM
Guy are you doing whippits?

GuyJun 3, 2021, 7:18 PM
Anthony Watson I had to tidy it up a bit for the picture 😉

GuyJun 3, 2021, 7:18 PM
Is that some kind of American slang I'm not up to date with? 😂

Anthony WatsonJun 3, 2021, 7:19 PM

Guy yep, I do not have time to even do that so I will not be posting any photos of my desk.

GuyJun 3, 2021, 7:20 PM
Just a pair of the hardest workers chatting about our desks... 🙂

richard-kubinaJun 3, 2021, 7:20 PM

probably haha. it was in regards to the office dust spray can ... something something nitrous oxide

GuyJun 3, 2021, 7:22 PM
richard-kubina I managed to dig out this old photo of me from a few years back, don't worry I've straightened up my act now.

image
LinhJun 3, 2021, 7:27 PM

you are wrong Anthony Watson.

Anthony WatsonJun 3, 2021, 7:28 PM
Linh actually you disagree with my opinion. I am not wrong unless you can produce objective metrics

LinhJun 3, 2021, 7:28 PM
nope, you are just wrong. #facts.

Bruno MolteniJun 3, 2021, 7:28 PM

I used to have a lot messier desk but after I moved to a new place I made it a point to have a clean desk... Hopefully my productivity didnt suffer 🙄

Anthony WatsonJun 3, 2021, 7:29 PM
#alternativefacts

LinhJun 3, 2021, 7:29 PM

hahaha in all seriousness though, this is a great use case to teach our daughter the difference between facts and opinions (one of her favorite books is called facts vs opinions vs robots)

Anthony WatsonJun 3, 2021, 7:30 PM

it is what they do not teach in school any longer...critical thinking

Anthony WatsonJun 3, 2021, 7:30 PM
my children hate debating anything with me...it is just a pain with Dad

Anthony WatsonJun 3, 2021, 7:30 PM
dads all into those pesky #facts

GuyJun 3, 2021, 7:34 PM
Moral of the story Linh, Norah not cleaning her room is an advantage in the long run :man-shrugging:

LinhJun 3, 2021, 7:35 PM
THATS what you get from this????

GuyJun 3, 2021, 7:35 PM
as Will Smith says: parents just don't understand

Anthony WatsonJun 3, 2021, 7:35 PM
it is a sign of high intellect...I truly believe it and I am a member of Mensa

DavidJun 3, 2021, 7:51 PM

Who do you get into Mensa? An IQ test?

Anthony WatsonJun 3, 2021, 7:51 PM

yes...IQ must be in top 2% of society so it fluctuates a little bit depending on how smart your "era" is

DavidJun 3, 2021, 7:52 PM

Great desk Bruno Molteni. I got to up my speaker game, we have a broken surround sound system.

DavidJun 3, 2021, 7:52 PM

Anthony Watson so if your IQ is certain number, they just let you in? Do you get a Mensa card to prove it?

LinhJun 3, 2021, 7:53 PM

SHOW ME OTHERWISE IT NEVER HAPPENED

DavidJun 3, 2021, 7:54 PM
Also got to plug us covering Clint Eastwood in honor of that Gorillaz memorabilia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTL1gaKF6UQ Linh

DavidJun 3, 2021, 7:55 PM

Bruno Molteni what keyboard are you rocking? Those look like some heavy keys.

GuyJun 3, 2021, 7:56 PM

David looks like a keychron k6 ;)

LinhJun 3, 2021, 7:56 PM

wait… how do you Guy

LinhJun 3, 2021, 7:57 PM

DO YOU DO MUSIC TOO

Anthony WatsonJun 3, 2021, 7:57 PM
Wow, you know my office just such a damn disaster. I literally have to recall the location of every single item in a 4 dimensional grid. However, a search revealed this thirty year old document. Marie Kondo hates me BTW David

image
Guy MARSHALLOWS? REALLY? YOU STILL EAT MARSHMALLOWS

image
THEY WERE IN THE CUPBOARD AND I WAS SNACKY 😭

he was born last month david

Anthony Watson "Genius since 93" reminds me of "vomit-free since 93" https://how-i-met-your-mother.fandom.com/wiki/Vomit_free_since_%2793

y'all jealous

David IF I was a genius presumably that would be from birth when JFK was president. I eschewed Mensa because it was a whole bunch of poor smart people. However, as times got tougher and I had no degree the tech industry really wanted college. To survive I joined Mensa to give a certification for the CPU size I was born with. However, I know the most important thing is CQ not IQ...character quotient. IQ is just like having red hair or being tall. It is a thing but not the only thing. Jeez. I only speak one language I have no claim to being a genius. BUT the clean desk dirty desk is a long debate of my career. i had to weigh in. IQ is ONE measure of problem solving but only ONE. I perform well there, but what if you ask me to fix my car...well I am mechanically retarded and I would be challenged. I have done it of course, but I recognize the diversity of intellect...there are many facets to it.

GuyJun 3, 2021, 8:03 PM
Not to flex or nothin....

image
Anthony WatsonJun 3, 2021, 8:03 PM

Guy Mensa will have a proctor there sir

158 IQ me definitely didn't just have to Google what a "proctor" was 😭

DavidJun 3, 2021, 8:11 PM
Well that ended well... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Proctor_(Salem_witch_trials)

DavidJun 3, 2021, 8:13 PM
Anthony Watson I didn't realize how much Mensa was bridging the meritocracy over certification gap. Very interesting!

GuyJun 3, 2021, 8:15 PM

Anthony Watson couldn't help but notice the massive chess board behind you, do you have an elo/rating??

Anthony WatsonJun 4, 2021, 12:06 AM
Guy I have never played in an international tourney so I only have a USCF rating That scale is rating 2200 is a National Master 2000 is Expert 1800 is Class A 1600 Class B ...my high water mark was 1976. My current rating is a semi respectable 1700 only because the USCF started putting a "floor" on people's ratings. because it got so high even if I play crappy it will never go below 1700. I think it is also a ploy to get old guys to play and give up rating points to youngsters without the additional humiliation of a triple digit chess rating.

GuyJun 4, 2021, 12:54 AM
Anthony Watson oh wow! That's impressive man! I started playing a bit recently and had no idea how much depth the game has, making me feel proud of my messy desk now, maybe you could give me a couple lessons😉

ArthurJun 4, 2021, 12:54 PM

I totally agree with Anthony Watson - my desk is a total mess.

Bruno MolteniJun 4, 2021, 1:38 PM
ohh wow... this thread blew up overnight! ... first of all, Anthony Watson I'm also a member of Mensa! 😄 I joined back in Buenos Aires, when I was 16 ( at the time I was the youngest member in my city )... and I STILL have a clean desk... just facts 😛

Bruno MolteniJun 4, 2021, 1:39 PM
David the keyboard is a Keychron K2 my first mech keyboard and I've loved it ever since I got it 🙂 now im thinking wether to go the slim mech keyboard route...

Bruno MolteniJun 4, 2021, 1:40 PM
awesome singing and rapping btw! I just LOVE clint eastwood, I think it's my fav song by them... and your cover is awesome! makes me wanna do a deep house remix 👀

GuyJun 4, 2021, 1:41 PM
Bruno Molteni I got the Keychron K1 (slim one) a few months ago and it's great!

Bruno MolteniJun 4, 2021, 1:42 PM
awesome... I'm really tempted by it! how noisy is it ?

GuyJun 4, 2021, 1:43 PM

I got it in browns and wouldn't class it as a "loud" keyboard, I used to rock a Ducky one2 in browns which was a lot noisier ;)

Bruno MolteniJun 4, 2021, 1:46 PM

great to hear!

KienJun 4, 2021, 2:30 PM

hold up!!! Bruno Molteni

image
KienJun 4, 2021, 2:30 PM

David keychron k2 is pretty sweet, def worth for mac users

Bruno MolteniJun 4, 2021, 2:39 PM
Well now we're officially hand pals 😂 dunno why but I always get comments about the hand when I show people my office...

your set is literally mine plus some expensive-ass speakers and vr goggles, danggg

This thread definitely should be http://slogging.com just saying Bruno Molteni

Bruno MolteniJun 4, 2021, 2:42 PM
Since you all liked the first pic so much, This is next to my desk: my music corner

image
KienJun 4, 2021, 2:43 PM

is that a beats studio 3??? 😂

KienJun 4, 2021, 2:44 PM

you know what i take it back it aint beats

Bruno MolteniJun 4, 2021, 2:44 PM
The headphones? Those are sony h.ear 2!

Anthony WatsonJun 4, 2021, 4:25 PM
Bruno Molteni So glad you could come here and defend the fact that the state of one's desk is a matter of taste and not a sign of intellect or productivity ...despite my own bias on the matter. I guess the thread officially got to 100 "lurkers" since we are both here.👽

