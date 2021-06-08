About Orderly Desks, Disorderly Desks, The Gorillaz, and Mensa

This Slogging thread by Linh, richard-kubina, Amy, Anthony Watson, Guy, David, Arthur, Kien and yours truly occurred in hackernoon's official #random channel

Since you commented about it David here's my desk for you to judge how orderly I am

i see you and i raise you… my house. http://instagram.com/linhdaosmooke

(i’m a clean freak and i’m pretty sure david still has ptsd from me too!!!)

gorillaz! which (audio) monitors are those?

Nice house guys! Awesome job Linh! I moved here almost half a year ago and Im pretty proud of how my desk came together so far

Yup! Gorillaz collectibles... Because why not hehe these bad boys are Kanto TUK speakers... Pretty much studio monitor quality, those ribbon tweeters are pretty sweet

Linh and Bruno, the Monica’s LOL

when I was boss, I was always little suspicious of a "clean" desk. In my experience, the hardest workers often had the messiest desks. IMO of course

Checkmate.

still a little too organized for my liking LOL

Shiiit and I thought I was bad LOL

Guy are you doing whippits?

Anthony Watson I had to tidy it up a bit for the picture 😉

Is that some kind of American slang I'm not up to date with? 😂

Guy yep, I do not have time to even do that so I will not be posting any photos of my desk.

Just a pair of the hardest workers chatting about our desks... 🙂

probably haha. it was in regards to the office dust spray can ... something something nitrous oxide

richard-kubina I managed to dig out this old photo of me from a few years back, don't worry I've straightened up my act now.

you are wrong Anthony Watson.

Linh actually you disagree with my opinion. I am not wrong unless you can produce objective metrics

nope, you are just wrong. #facts.

I used to have a lot messier desk but after I moved to a new place I made it a point to have a clean desk... Hopefully my productivity didnt suffer 🙄

#alternativefacts

hahaha in all seriousness though, this is a great use case to teach our daughter the difference between facts and opinions (one of her favorite books is called facts vs opinions vs robots)

it is what they do not teach in school any longer...critical thinking

my children hate debating anything with me...it is just a pain with Dad

dads all into those pesky #facts

Moral of the story Linh, Norah not cleaning her room is an advantage in the long run :man-shrugging:

THATS what you get from this????

as Will Smith says: parents just don't understand

it is a sign of high intellect...I truly believe it and I am a member of Mensa

Who do you get into Mensa? An IQ test?

yes...IQ must be in top 2% of society so it fluctuates a little bit depending on how smart your "era" is

Great desk Bruno Molteni. I got to up my speaker game, we have a broken surround sound system.

Anthony Watson so if your IQ is certain number, they just let you in? Do you get a Mensa card to prove it?

SHOW ME OTHERWISE IT NEVER HAPPENED

Also got to plug us covering Clint Eastwood in honor of that Gorillaz memorabilia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTL1gaKF6UQ Linh

Bruno Molteni what keyboard are you rocking? Those look like some heavy keys.

David looks like a keychron k6 ;)

wait… how do you Guy

DO YOU DO MUSIC TOO

Wow, you know my office just such a damn disaster. I literally have to recall the location of every single item in a 4 dimensional grid. However, a search revealed this thirty year old document. Marie Kondo hates me BTW David

Guy MARSHALLOWS? REALLY? YOU STILL EAT MARSHMALLOWS

THEY WERE IN THE CUPBOARD AND I WAS SNACKY 😭

he was born last month david

Anthony Watson "Genius since 93" reminds me of "vomit-free since 93" https://how-i-met-your-mother.fandom.com/wiki/Vomit_free_since_%2793

y'all jealous

David IF I was a genius presumably that would be from birth when JFK was president. I eschewed Mensa because it was a whole bunch of poor smart people. However, as times got tougher and I had no degree the tech industry really wanted college. To survive I joined Mensa to give a certification for the CPU size I was born with. However, I know the most important thing is CQ not IQ...character quotient. IQ is just like having red hair or being tall. It is a thing but not the only thing. Jeez. I only speak one language I have no claim to being a genius. BUT the clean desk dirty desk is a long debate of my career. i had to weigh in. IQ is ONE measure of problem solving but only ONE. I perform well there, but what if you ask me to fix my car...well I am mechanically retarded and I would be challenged. I have done it of course, but I recognize the diversity of intellect...there are many facets to it.

Not to flex or nothin....

Guy Mensa will have a proctor there sir

158 IQ me definitely didn't just have to Google what a "proctor" was 😭

Well that ended well... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Proctor_(Salem_witch_trials)

Anthony Watson I didn't realize how much Mensa was bridging the meritocracy over certification gap. Very interesting!

Anthony Watson couldn't help but notice the massive chess board behind you, do you have an elo/rating??

Guy I have never played in an international tourney so I only have a USCF rating That scale is rating 2200 is a National Master 2000 is Expert 1800 is Class A 1600 Class B ...my high water mark was 1976. My current rating is a semi respectable 1700 only because the USCF started putting a "floor" on people's ratings. because it got so high even if I play crappy it will never go below 1700. I think it is also a ploy to get old guys to play and give up rating points to youngsters without the additional humiliation of a triple digit chess rating.

Anthony Watson oh wow! That's impressive man! I started playing a bit recently and had no idea how much depth the game has, making me feel proud of my messy desk now, maybe you could give me a couple lessons😉

I totally agree with Anthony Watson - my desk is a total mess.

ohh wow... this thread blew up overnight! ... first of all, Anthony Watson I'm also a member of Mensa! 😄 I joined back in Buenos Aires, when I was 16 ( at the time I was the youngest member in my city )... and I STILL have a clean desk... just facts 😛

David the keyboard is a Keychron K2 my first mech keyboard and I've loved it ever since I got it 🙂 now im thinking wether to go the slim mech keyboard route...

awesome singing and rapping btw! I just LOVE clint eastwood, I think it's my fav song by them... and your cover is awesome! makes me wanna do a deep house remix 👀

Bruno Molteni I got the Keychron K1 (slim one) a few months ago and it's great!

awesome... I'm really tempted by it! how noisy is it ?

I got it in browns and wouldn't class it as a "loud" keyboard, I used to rock a Ducky one2 in browns which was a lot noisier ;)

great to hear!

hold up!!! Bruno Molteni

David keychron k2 is pretty sweet, def worth for mac users

Well now we're officially hand pals 😂 dunno why but I always get comments about the hand when I show people my office...

your set is literally mine plus some expensive-ass speakers and vr goggles, danggg

This thread definitely should be http://slogging.com just saying Bruno Molteni

Since you all liked the first pic so much, This is next to my desk: my music corner

Kien

The headphones? Those are sony h.ear 2!

Bruno Molteni So glad you could come here and defend the fact that the state of one's desk is a matter of taste and not a sign of intellect or productivity ...despite my own bias on the matter. I guess the thread officially got to 100 "lurkers" since we are both here.👽

