Ablation Study Results: Latent Space Metrics for scRNA-seq Models

by AmortizeMay 22nd, 2025
Explore comprehensive latent space metrics from experiments on a simulated single-cell RNA-seq dataset, providing insights into various model modifications.

Ablation Study Results: Latent Space Metrics for scRNA-seq Models
Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Abstract and 1. Introduction

2. Background

2.1 Amortized Stochastic Variational Bayesian GPLVM

2.2 Encoding Domain Knowledge through Kernels

3. Our Model and Pre-Processing and Likelihood

3.2 Encoder

4. Results and Discussion and 4.1 Each Component is Crucial to Modifies Model Performance

4.2 Modified Model achieves Significant Improvements over Standard Bayesian GPLVM and is Comparable to SCVI

4.3 Consistency of Latent Space with Biological Factors

4. Conclusion, Acknowledgement, and References

A. Baseline Models

B. Experiment Details

C. Latent Space Metrics

D. Detailed Metrics

D DETAILED METRICS

We report the latent metrics for the first two experiments, taking the mean and standard deviation across trained models from three different seeds. Blue columns correspond to batch metrics and Green columns correspond to cell-type metrics.

D.1 ABLATION STUDY

Table 1: Latent space metrics for the ablation study on simulated dataset.

D.2 BENCHMARKING

Figure 7: UMAPs generated from the latent spaces of four models: an implementation of the original BGPLVM, the modified BGPLVM for scRNA-seq data, scVI, and a linear decoder scVI (LDVAE) for the simulated dataset. The top row is color/shaded by cell type and the bottom by batch.


Table 2: Latent space metrics for benchmarking on the simulated dataset.


Table 3: Latent space metrics for benchmarking on the COVID-19 dataset


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) Sarah Zhao, Department of Statistics, Stanford University, ([email protected]);

(2) Aditya Ravuri, Department of Computer Science, University of Cambridge ([email protected]);

(3) Vidhi Lalchand, Eric and Wendy Schmidt Center, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard ([email protected]);

(4) Neil D. Lawrence, Department of Computer Science, University of Cambridge ([email protected]).


