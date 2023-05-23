The Mason-Wasps by Jean-Henri Fabre, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here ABERRATIONS OF INSTINCT CHAPTER V. ABERRATIONS OF INSTINCT So far as the Pelopæus is concerned, my part as an observer is concluded, a part of no great interest, I am the first to admit, if we limit its scope merely to the data which it is able to supply. That the insect frequents our dwellings, that it builds a mud nest victualled with Spiders, that it weaves itself a bag which looks as it it were cut out of an onion-skin: all these details matter to us but little. They may please the collector who zealously sets down everything, down to the nervation of a wing, in order to throw a little light on his systematic arrangements; but the mind nourished with more serious ideas sees nothing in all this but the food of an almost puerile curiosity. Is it really worth while to spend our time, the time which escapes us so swiftly, this stuff of life, as Montaigne calls it, in gleaning facts of indifferent moment and of highly contestable utility? Is it not childish to enquire so minutely into an insect’s actions? Too many interests of a graver kind hold us in their grasp to leave us any leisure for these amusements. That is how the harsh experience of age impels us to speak; that is how I should conclude, as I bring my investigations to a close, if I did not perceive, amid the chaos of my observations, a few gleams of light touching the loftiest problems which we are privileged to discuss. What is life? Will it ever be possible for us to trace it to its sources? Shall we ever be permitted to excite, in a drop of albumen, the uncertain quiverings which are the preludes of organization? What is human intelligence? In what respect does it differ from animal intelligence? What is instinct? Are these two mental aptitudes irreducible, or can they both be traced back to a common factor? Are the species connected with one another, are they related by evolution? Or are they, as it were, so many unchangeable medals, each struck from a separate die upon which the tooth of time has no effect, except to destroy it sooner or later? These questions are and always will be the despair of every cultivated mind, even though the inanity of our efforts to solve them urges us to cast them into the limbo of the unknowable. [ ]The theorists, proudly daring, have an answer nowadays for every question; but, as a thousand theoretical views are not worth a single fact, thinkers untrammelled by preconceived ideas are far from being convinced. Problems such as these, whether their scientific solution be possible or not, require an enormous mass of well-established data, to which entomology, despite its humble province, can contribute a quota of some value. And that is why I am an observer, why, above all, I am an experimenter. 108 It is something to observe; but it is not enough: we must experiment, that is to say, we must ourselves intervene and create artificial conditions which oblige the animal to reveal to us what it would not tell if left to the normal course of events. Its actions, marvellously contrived to attain the end pursued, are capable of deceiving us as to their real meaning and of making us accept, in their linked sequence, that which our own logic dictates to us. It is not the animal that we are now consulting upon the nature of its aptitudes, upon the primary motives of its activity, but our own opinions, which always yield a reply in favour of our cherished notions. As I have already repeatedly [ ]shown, observation in itself is often a snare: we interpret its data according to the exigencies of our theories. To bring out the truth, we must needs resort to experiment, which alone is able to some extent to fathom the obscure problem of animal intelligence. It has sometimes been denied that zoology is an experimental science. The accusation would be well-founded if zoology confined itself to describing and classifying; but this is the least important part of its function: it has higher aims than that; and, when it consults the animal upon some problem of life, its method of questioning lies in experiment. In my own modest sphere, I should be depriving myself of the most potent method of study if I were to neglect experiment. Observation sets the problem; experiment solves it, always presuming that it can be solved; or at least, if powerless to yield the full light of truth, it sheds a certain gleam over the edges of the impenetrable cloud. 109 Let us return to the Pelopæus, to whom it is time to apply the experimental method. A cell has recently been completed. The huntress arrives with her first Spider. She stores it away and at once fastens her egg upon the Spider’s belly. She sets out on a [ ]second trip. I take advantage of her absence to remove with my tweezers from the bottom of the cell the head of game and the egg. What will the insect do on its return, confronted with this empty cell, this cell no longer containing the egg, the sole object of her industry as a potter and her skill as a huntress? 110 The disappearance of the egg must be obvious to the Wasp who has been robbed of it, if her poor intelligence possess so much as the rudimentary gleam that enables us to distinguish between a thing’s presence and its absence. The egg, were it alone, being of small dimensions, might escape the mother’s vigilance; but it lies upon a comparatively bulky Spider, of whose presence the Pelopæus, on returning to the nest, is undoubtedly apprised by her sense of touch and sight when she deposits the second victim beside the first. If this big object be missing, the egg is missing likewise, so the most elementary trace of reason that it is possible to conceive ought to tell her. Once more, what will the Pelopæus do when confronted with her cell, where the absence of the egg henceforth renders the bringing of provisions useless and absurd, unless and until she repairs the loss by laying a second [ ]egg? She will do precisely what we have already seen in the Mason-bee of the Sheds, but under less striking conditions: she will act absurdly and wear herself out uselessly. 111 What she does is to bring a second Spider, whom she stores away with the same cheerful zeal as though nothing untoward had occurred; she brings a third, a fourth and others still, each of whom I remove during her absence, so that every time that she returns from the chase the warehouse is found empty. For two days the Pelopæus’ obstinacy in seeking to fill the insatiable jar persisted; for two days my patience in emptying the pot as she stocked it was equally unflagging. With the twentieth victim, persuaded, perhaps, by the fatigue of expeditions repeated beyond all measure, the huntress considered that the game-bag was sufficiently supplied; and she began most conscientiously to close the cell which contained absolutely nothing. The Mason-bees whose cups I used to empty as and when they brushed off the pollen-dust and disgorged the honey-paste gave proof of similar inconsistencies: I would see them laying the egg in the empty cell and then closing the cell as though the provisions were still there. One point alone [ ]used to cause me some anxiety; my plug of cotton-wool left behind it, on the wall against which it rubbed, a smear of honey whose smell might deceive the insect by concealing the absence of the victuals. The coarser sense of touch was dumb while the finer sense of smell continued to speak. In the case of the famous statue of which Condillac tells us, the sole stimulant of mental activity was the scent of a rose. The insect’s intelligence is certainly very differently equipped; nevertheless we may ask ourselves whether, in a Bee, the scent of the honey would not be so far predominant as to cheat other impressions. This, at all events, would explain the laying of the egg in a cell containing no provisions, but still full of their good smell; it would explain the scrupulous sealing of the cell in which the larva is doomed to die of starvation. 112 1 To avoid those foolish objections, the [ ]last resource of an opponent at bay, I should therefore like something better than the absurd action of the Mason-bees. And this the Pelopæus has just given us. Here we have no fragrant smear left behind by the victuals withdrawn, no vestige than can conceal the absence of provisions from the mother. The Spider whom my tweezers are about to seize at the bottom of the cell leaves no trace of her temporary sojourn, nor does the egg extracted with the first morsel, so that the Wasp cannot fail to be apprised of the void created in her cell, if she be capable of being apprised of anything. It makes no difference; nothing alters her habitual course of action. During two days, she brings a score of items, one by one, as each preceding item is removed; the stubborn hunt is prolonged, on behalf of an egg which has been absent from the outset; and at length the door of the cell is closed with the same care as under normal conditions. 113 Before considering the inferences to be drawn from this odd behaviour, we will record an even more striking experiment, also made at the Pelopæus’ expense. I have described how, when the group of cells is completed, the insect plasters its [ ]nest, covering it with a thick rind of mud under which all the elegance of the pottery disappears. I surprise a Pelopæus at the moment when she is spreading her first pellets to form an outer casing. The nest is fastened to a wall coated with mortar. The idea occurs to me to take it away, in the vague hope of beholding something new. And something new there is, nay more, something so absurd that one would never have dared to foresee it. Let me begin by explaining that naught remains of the nest, when I have removed it and put it in my pocket, except a thin, broken line, marking the circumference of the clod of mud. Within this ring, save for a few fragments of mud, the wall has resumed the whiteness of its coat of mortar, a very different colour from that of the nest, which is an ashen grey. 114 The Pelopæus arrives with her load of clay. Without any hesitation that I can perceive, she alights on the deserted spot and deposits her pellet there, spreading it slightly. The operation would have been conducted no differently on the nest itself. Judging by the quiet and zealous way in which the Wasp is working, there is no doubt but that she really believes herself to be [ ]plastering her house, whereas she is merely plastering its uncovered support. The new colour of the site and its flat surface, replacing the prominence of the vanished clod, fail to apprise her that the nest is gone. 115 Can this be a temporary distraction, a blunder due to the Wasp’s excessive eagerness for work? She will change her mind, no doubt, perceive her mistake and discontinue her futile labours. But no: I see her coming back thirty times in succession. At each trip she brings a globule of mud, which she applies, without making a single error, inside the circumference formed by the line of clay which the base of the nest has left on the wall. Her memory, which tells her nothing of the colour, shape or prominence of the nest, is surprisingly faithful in matters of topographical detail: it knows nothing of essentials but is thoroughly acquainted with accessories; topographically speaking, the nest is there; the structure, it is true, is missing, but there is the supporting base; and that, it appears, is enough; at any rate, the Pelopæus is lavish of her exertions in bringing mud to plaster the surface on which the structure no longer stands. In the old days, the Mason-bees used to [ ]surprise me greatly with their tenacious memory of the spot where the pebble lay supporting their nest and with their lack of perspicacity in all that concerned the nest itself, which was replaced by another, quite different nest without making them interrupt the work already begun. The Pelopæus outdoes them in these aberrations: she gives the last strokes of the trowel to an imaginary dwelling, of which nothing but the site remains. 116 Has she, as a matter of fact, a more obtuse intellect than the dome-builder? The entomological tribe seems hardly to swerve from a common stock of aptitudes; those whom we consider the most richly endowed, on the evidence of actions normally accomplished, show themselves as limited as the rest when the experimenter disturbs the current of their instincts. It is probable that the Mason-bee would have committed the same absurdities as the Pelopæus, had I thought of subjecting her, at a propitious time, to a similar test. A plasterer by profession, she would, like the other, have plastered the base of the nest removed from the pebble at the right moment. My confidence in the glimmer of reason which the makers of theories attribute to the animal [ ]is so greatly shaken that I do not regard my unflattering opinion of the Mason-bee as rash. 117 Thirty times, I said, in my presence did the artist in earthenware lay and then spread her pellet of mud upon the bare wall, thinking that she was applying it to the nest itself. Sufficiently informed by this long perseverance, I left the Pelopæus still busy at her futile task. Two days later, I inspected the plastered site. The coating of mud did not differ from that shown by a finished nest. I have suggested that the insect’s rudimentary intelligence has practically the same limitations everywhere. The accidental difficulty which one insect is powerless to overcome, in default of a gleam of judgment, any other, no matter what its genus or species, will be equally unable to overcome. To vary the evidence, I will borrow my next example from the Lepidoptera. 2 The Great Peacock is the largest Moth of our district. Her caterpillar, which is yellow-hued, with turquoise-blue spots surrounded [ ]by black hairs, spins itself, at the foot of the almond-trees, a robust cocoon whose ingenious construction has long been celebrated. At the moment of her deliverance, the Mulberry Bombyx has in her stomach a particular solvent which the new-born Moth disgorges against the wall of the cocoon to soften it, to dissolve the gum that sticks the threads together and in this way to force an exit by the mere pressure of her head. With the aid of this reagent, the recluse is able triumphantly to attack her silken prison at the fore-end, the rear-end or the side, as I discover by turning the chrysalis in its cocoon, which I slit with a pair of scissors and then sew up again. Whatever the spot to be perforated for the emergence, a spot which my intervention varies at will, the liquid disgorged promptly soaks into and softens the wall, whereupon the captive, struggling with her fore-limbs and pushing her forehead against the tangle of unstuck threads, makes herself a passage with the same ease as in her natural liberation. 3 118 4 The Great Peacock is not endowed with this method of delivery by means of a solvent; [ ]her stomach is incapable of preparing the corrosive calculated to destroy, at any point, the defensive enclosure which is now a prison-wall. Indeed, if I reverse the chrysalis in its cocoon, opened and then closed with a few stitches, the Moth always dies, being powerless to free herself. When the point to be forced is changed, the release becomes impossible. To emerge from this shell, a genuine strong-box, a special method is therefore necessary, one having no relation to the chemical method of the Mulberry Bombyx. Let me describe, as others have done before me, how things happen. 119 At the fore-end of the cocoon, a conical end, whereas the other is rounded, the threads are not glued together; every elsewhere, the silken web is cemented with a gummy product that turns it into a stout, waterproof parchment. Those front threads, which are almost straight, converge at their free end and form a cone-shaped series of palisades, having as their common base the circle where the use of the gummy cement is suddenly discontinued. The arrangement can best be compared with the mouth of an Eel-pot, which the fish readily enters by following the funnel of [ ]osier-switches, but from which the imprudent one cannot get out again, because the narrow passage closes its palisade at the least effort to push through. 120 Another very accurate comparison is provided by the Mouse-traps with an entrance consisting of a bunch of wires arranged in a truncated cone. Attracted by the bait, the rodent enters the orifice of the trap, enlarging it with a gentle thrust; but, when it becomes a question of departure, the wires, at first so tractable, become an insuperable barrier of halberds. Both devices permit entrance and forbid exit. If we invert the arrangement of the conical palisade, making it point outwards from within, its action is reversed: exit is permitted and entrance forbidden. This is the case with the Great Peacock’s cocoon, which has a slight improvement to its credit: its mouth, shaped like the Eel-pot or Mouse-trap aforesaid, is formed of a numerous series of cones, fitting one within the other and overlapping. In order to emerge, the Moth has only to push her head in front of her; the several rows of uncemented threads yield without difficulty. Once the recluse is liberated, these threads resume their position, so that there is nothing [ ]outside to show whether the cocoon is empty or inhabited. 121 Easy exit is not enough: there must also be an inviolable refuge during the labour of metamorphosis. The cell whose door is open for exit must have the same door closed against entrance, so that no evil-minded one may make his way inside. The mechanism of the Eel-pot’s mouth admirably fulfils this condition, which is as necessary to the safety of the Great Peacock as the first. To enter through the multiple fences of converging threads, which constitute a more effectual obstacle the harder they are pushed, would be impossible to any creature that might bethink itself of attempting to violate the dwelling. I am well-acquainted with the secrets of this lock, which contrives, like any fine piece of workmanship, to combine simple means with important results; and yet I always stand amazed when, with an open cocoon in my fingers, I try to pass a pencil through the entrance. When pushed outwards from within, it passes immediately; when pushed inwards from without, it is invincibly checked. I am lingering over these details to show the importance which the good construction [ ]of her palisade of threads possesses for the Great Peacock. If ill-ordered, entangled and therefore intractable when pushed, the series of boxed cones will offer an insurmountable resistance and the Moth will perish, a victim of the caterpillar’s imperfect art. If constructed with mathematical accuracy, but with sparse rows of threads in insufficient numbers, it will leave the retreat exposed to dangers from without and the chrysalis will become the prey of some intruder, of whom there are many in search of somnolent nymphs, forming easy victims. For the caterpillar, therefore, this double-acting mouth is a work of the highest importance. It has to expend upon it all that it possesses in foresight, in gleams of reason and in art capable of modification when circumstances require; it must in short give proof of the best of which its talents are capable. Let us follow it in its labours; let us interpose the experimental test; and we shall learn some curious facts. 122 The cocoon and its opening are constructed simultaneously. When it has woven this or that part of the general wall, the caterpillar turns about, if need be, and with its unbroken thread proceeds to continue the palisade of converging filaments. To [ ]this end it pokes its head to the end of the roughly-defined funnel and then withdraws it, doubling the thread as it goes. This alternation of thrusts and withdrawals results in a circle of doubled filaments, which do not adhere to one another. The shift is not a long one; when the palisade is a row the richer, the caterpillar resumes its work upon the shell, a task which it again abandons to busy itself with the funnel; and so on, over and over again, the emission of the gummy product being suspended when the threads are to be left free and copiously effected when they have to be stuck together in order to obtain a solid texture. 123 The exit-funnel is not, as we see, a piece of work executed continuously; the caterpillar works at it intermittently, as the general shell progresses. From the beginning to the end of its spinning-period, so long as the reservoirs of silk are not exhausted, it multiplies the tiers without neglecting the rest of the cocoon. These tiers take the form of cones enclosed one within the other and of increasingly obtuse angles, until the last to be spun are so flat as to become almost level surfaces. If nothing happen to disturb the worker, the work is performed with a perfection [ ]that would do credit to a discerning industry capable of realizing the why and wherefore of things. Can the caterpillar be said to have any conception, however slight, of the importance of its task, of the future function of its overlapping conical palisades? This is what we are about to learn. 124 I take a pair of scissors and remove the conical extremity while the spinner is working at the other end. The cocoon is now wide open. The caterpillar soon turns about. It thrusts its head into the wide breach which I have just made; it seems to be exploring the outside and enquiring into the accident that has occurred. I expect to see it repair the disaster and entirely reconstruct the cone destroyed by my scissors. It does, in fact, work at it for a time; it erects a row of converging threads; then, without paying further heed to the disaster, it applies its spinnerets elsewhere and continues to thicken the cocoon. Grave doubts come to my mind: the cone built upon the breach consists of sparse filaments; it is, moreover, very flat and does not project anything like so much as the original cone. What I took at first to be a work of repair is merely a work of continuation. [ ]The caterpillar, put to the test by my tricks, has not modified the course of its work; despite the imminence of the danger, it has confined itself to the tier of threads which it would have fitted inside the preceding tier but for the snip of my scissors. 125 I let things go on for a while; and, when the mouth has once again acquired a certain solidity, I cut it off for the second time. The insect displays the same lack of perspicacity as before, replacing the absent cone by one with an even more obtuse angle, that is to say, continuing its usual task, without any attempt at a thorough restoration, despite the extreme urgency. If the store of silk were nearly at an end, I should sympathize with the troubles of the sorely-tried caterpillar doing its best to repair its house with the scanty materials that remain at its disposal; but I see it foolishly squandering its product on the additional upholstering of a shell which may be strong enough as it is, while economizing to the point of stinginess in the matter of the fence, which, if neglected, will leave the cell and its inhabitant at the mercy of the first thief that comes along. There is no lack of silk: the spinner applies layer upon layer to the [ ]points that are unhurt; but at the breach it employs only the quantity required under ordinary conditions. This is not economy imposed by shortage; it is blind clinging to custom. And so my commiseration changes to amazement in the presence of such profound stupidity, which applies itself to the superfluous work of upholstery in a dwelling henceforth uninhabitable, instead of attending, while there is yet time, to the business of repairing the ruins. 126 I make my cut a third time. When the moment has come to resume the series of boxed cones, the caterpillar arms the breach with bristles arranged in a disk, as they appear in the last courses of the undisturbed structure. This configuration shows that the end of the task is at hand. The cocoon is strengthened for a little longer; then rest ensues and the metamorphosis begins in a dwelling with a niggardly fence to it, one which would not strike terror into the puniest invader. To sum up, the caterpillar, incapable of perceiving the dangers attendant upon an incomplete palisade, resumes its work, after each amputation of the cocoon, at the point where it had left it before the accident. Instead of thoroughly restoring the ruined [ ]exit, which its very abundant store of silk would allow it to do; instead of reerecting on the breach a projecting cone of many layers, to replace the one removed by my scissors, it runs up layers of threads that become gradually flatter and flatter and form a continuation and not a reconstruction of the missing layers. Moreover, this work of fence-building, the need for which would seem imperious to any reasoning creature, does not appear to preoccupy the caterpillar more than usual, for it keeps on alternating this work with that of the cocoon, which is much less urgent. Everything goes by rote, as though the serious incident of the housebreaking had not occurred. In a word, the caterpillar does not begin all over again a thing once made and then destroyed; it continues it. The early stages of the work are lacking; no matter: the sequel follows without any modification in the plans. 127 It would be easy for me, if my argument were not already quite clear, to give a host of similar examples showing plainly that the intelligence of the insect is absolutely deficient in rational discernment, even when the great perfection of the work would seem to allow the artisan a certain perspicacity. [ ]We will confine ourselves for the moment to the three cases which I have mentioned. The Pelopæus goes on storing Spiders for an egg that has been removed; she perseveres in making hunting-trips that are henceforth useless; she hoards victuals that are destined to nourish nothing; she multiplies her battues to fill with game a larder which is forthwith emptied by my tweezers; lastly, she closes, with every customary care, a cell that no longer contains anything whatever: she sets her seal on emptiness. She does even absurder things: she plasters the site of her vanished nest, covering an imaginary structure and putting a roof to a house which at the moment is tucked away in my pocket. In the case of the Great Peacock, the caterpillar, despite the certain loss of the coming Moth, instead of beginning all over again the mouth of the Eel-pot cut down by my scissors, quietly continues its spinning, without in any way modifying the regular course of the work; and, when the time comes for making the last tiers of defensive filaments, it erects them upon the dangerous breach, but neglects to rebuild the ruined portion of the barricade. Indifferent to the indispensable, it occupies itself with the superfluous.[ ] 128 129 What are we to conclude from these facts? I would fain believe, for the sake of my insects’ reputation, in some distraction on their part, in some individual giddiness which would not taint the general perspicacity; I should like to regard their aberrations merely as isolated and exceptional actions, which would not affect their judgment as a whole. Alas, a long series of glaring facts would impose silence on my attempts at rehabilitation! Any species, no matter which, when subjected to experimental tests, is guilty of similar inconsistencies in the course of its disturbed industry. Constrained by the inexorable logic of the facts, I therefore state the deductions suggested by observation as follows: the insect is neither free nor conscious in its industry, which in its case is an external function with phases regulated almost as strictly as the phases of an internal function, such as digestion. It builds, weaves, hunts, stabs and paralyses, even as it digests, even as it secretes the poison of its sting, the silk of its cocoon or the wax of its combs, always without the least understanding of the means or the end. It is ignorant of its wonderful talents just as the stomach is ignorant of its skilful chemistry. [ ]It can add nothing essential to them nor subtract anything from them, any more than it is able to increase or diminish the pulsations of its dorsal vessel. 130 Test it with an accident and you affect it not at all: such as it is in the undisturbed exercise of its calling, such it will remain should circumstances arise demanding some modification in the conduct of its task. Experience does not teach it; time does not awaken a glimmer in the darkness of its unconsciousness. Its art, perfect in its speciality, but inept in the face of the slightest new difficulty, is handed down immutably, as the art of the suction-pump is handed down to the babe at the breast. To expect the insect to alter the essential points of its industry is to hope that the babe will change its manner of sucking. Both equally ignorant of what they are doing, they persevere in the method prescribed for the safeguarding of the species, precisely because their ignorance forbids them to make any sort of essay or attempt. The insect, then, lacks the aptitude for reflection, the aptitude that harks back and reverts to the antecedent, without which the consequent would lose all its value. In the phases of its industry, each action accomplished [ ]counts as valid by the mere fact that it has been accomplished; the insect does not go back to it, should some accident demand; the consequent follows without troubling about the missing antecedent. A blind impulse urges it from one act to a second, from this second to a third and so on until the task is completed; but it is impossible for the insect to reascend the current of its activity should accidental conditions arise and call for this, however imperatively. Having passed through the complete cycle, the work is considered to be most logically performed by a worker devoid of all logic. 131 The stimulus to labour is the bait of pleasure, that chief motive-power in the animal. The mother has no foreknowledge whatever of her future larva; she does not build, does not hunt, does not hoard with the conscious aim of rearing a family. The real object of her work is hidden from her; the accessory but exciting aim, the pleasure experienced, is her only guide. The Pelopæus feels a keen satisfaction when she crams a cell full with Spiders; and she goes on hunting with imperturbable spirit after the removal of the egg from the cell has made provisions useless. She delights in [ ]plastering the outside of her nest with mud and she continues to putty the site of her nest, after it has been detached from the wall, without suspecting the futility of her stucco. And so with the others. To reproach them for their aberrations we must assume that they possess a tiny glimmer of reason, as Darwin would have us believe; if they have it not, the reproach falls to the ground and their aberrant acts are the inevitable result of an unconsciousness diverted from its normal paths. 132 5 About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Jean-Henri Fabre (2021). The Mason-WaspsT. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved October https://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/66854/pg66854-images.html This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org , located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html .