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A Year Long Adventure Working on Goals and Productivity

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byAmy Pravin Shah@turbulence

Multipotentialite reader and writer.

April 6th, 2024
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Amy Pravin Shah
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Amy Pravin Shah@turbulence

Multipotentialite reader and writer.

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TOPICS

life-hacking#productivity#goal-setting#goals#life-lessons#how-to-set-clear-goals#accountability#remote-work#success

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