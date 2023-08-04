A Wake-Up Call From Curve Finance's Security Incident and Conclusions We Should All Make

Too Long; Didn't Read It is hard to undervalue the importance of such infrastructure-shaping DeFi projects, such as Uniswap, Aave, or Curve Finance to the ecosystem. It is they that we point to when someone tells us that DeFi is way too premature. We say: “Look, what they’ve done!”. DeFi hacks happen on a monthly basis, but when something happens to one of the behemoths we expect to be founding fathers, it shakes us to the very core. Prominent stablecoin exchange absolutely integral to Ethereum's DeFi ecosystem, recently experienced a severe exploit, raising concerns about the security and resilience of DeFi platforms.