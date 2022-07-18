A Step-By-Step Guide To Web User Interface Testing

Parasoft's Sencha WebTestIt is a powerful tool for web user interface testing. It is free and increases productivity while avoiding significant issues such as bugs exploding on the user. Dev teams can then proceed to fix bugs and other software changes. Here is a step-by-step guide to web UI testing to use Web test tools such as WebTestit and Selenium. You can test any web application or website with the tool, regardless of the technology or framework used to build it.

What Steps Should You Follow to Use WebTestIt Efficiently

Download and Install the Software

First, download and install Sencha WebTestIt. You will receive an email with a link to download the product.

Next, extract the file and follow the installer’s instructions to install it on your machine.

To set up Selenium for your project, you need Java. Creating a new project with Sencha WebTestIt checks to see if you have a valid Java installation. You won’t be able to start working on a project unless you have the correct Java Framework installed.

After that, open Sencha WebTestIt and click the ‘New Project’ button, then name it something like ‘my-test. ‘

Finally, you can specify the language in which you will write your tests. You can, for example, choose Java. Then, click the’ Save’ button to create a new project and begin working on it.



Further Steps for Web User Interface Testing

First, you must create selectors to access all the elements required for the test cases. Page Objects dictate the organization of selectors.

We must use Sencha WebTestit to create page objects. Select ‘New Page Object File’ and give it a name. This will save the selectors needed to access our test element. Sencha WebTestit prompts you to name a new file in your project’s ‘pageobjects’ folder. WebTestIt’s official documentation contains more information.

Finally, once you’ve set up all your selectors, you can write some actions that the automation framework will run. This is how you can use a test to simulate user actions. At this point, we can create activities that our automated test will perform against specific web page components.



Write a Test with WebTestIt

Execute the Test

First, we locate the Execution tab.

Next, click on the + button.

Enter the information specified in the documentation in the Endpoint dialog.

Finally, click Save endpoint to save the Chrome endpoint.



What Features Does WebTestIt Offer for Web UI Testing?





Do You Know Enough About Web UI Testing?

Any development team interested in improving workflow and shortening release cycles should explore automated UI tests.





Although manual testing will always be used in the development, automated testing ensures a higher quality minimal baseline. Furthermore, it lowers expenses, provides actionable outcomes, and simplifies the entire review process.





This post went over the entire process of performing web UI testing with WebTestIt. It entails installing software, building page objects and page object actions, and eventually setting an endpoint and running your test.