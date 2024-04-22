Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    A Sparse Bayesian Learning for Diagnosis of Nonstationary and Spatially Correlated Faults:Conclusionby@escholar

    A Sparse Bayesian Learning for Diagnosis of Nonstationary and Spatially Correlated Faults:Conclusion

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsApril 22nd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This article proposes a novel fault diagnosis method: clustering spatially correlated sparse Bayesian learning.
    featured image - A Sparse Bayesian Learning for Diagnosis of Nonstationary and Spatially Correlated Faults:Conclusion
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Jihoon Chung;

    (2) Zhenyu (James) Kong.


    VI. CONCLUSIONS

    This paper proposes a novel sparse hierarchical Bayesian method, CSSBL, to effectively identify the sparse process faults in multistation assembly systems. The method identifies process faults by considering the spatial correlation of KCCs and nonstationary process faults among the multiple KPCs. Since posterior distributions of KCCs in the proposed method are computationally intractable, this paper derives approximate posterior distributions of KCCs via Variational Bayes inference. The proposed method’s effectiveness is validated by numerical cases and real-world simulation application using an actual auto-body assembly system. In this work, the temporal correlations of the KCCs are not considered. However, a temporal correlation exists among the KCCs because of the degradation of wear of production tooling over time [23] or the machine-tool thermal distortion [22]. Therefore, extending the proposed CSSBL to consider the temporal correlation of KCCs makes the method more realistic in the actual multistation assembly system. Since the proposed method is not designed for specific processes, it can be effectively applied to other domains, including healthcare and communication systems, for their process monitoring.

    APPENDIX A


    APPENDIX B

    APPENDIX C


    APPENDIX D


    APPENDIX E

    APPENDIX F



    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #sparse-bayesian-learning #correlated-faults #multistation-assembly-systems #spatially-correlated-faults #nonstationary-faults #variational-bayes-inference #multistage-assembly-systems #fault-diagnosis

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
    by escholar
    Feb 02, 2024
    #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    Sparse Bayesian Learning: Abstract & Introduction
    by escholar
    Apr 22, 2024
    #sparse-bayesian-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Sparse Bayesian Learning: Review of Related Work
    by escholar
    Apr 22, 2024
    #sparse-bayesian-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Sparse Bayesian Learning: Numerical Case Studies
    by escholar
    Apr 22, 2024
    #sparse-bayesian-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Sparse Bayesian Learning: Real-World Simulation Case Studies
    by escholar
    Apr 22, 2024
    #sparse-bayesian-learning
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas