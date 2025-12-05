New Story

A Simple Hardware Question Exposes the Limits of Today’s LLMs

by
byHelenaLiu@helenaliu

A women in tech

December 5th, 2025
featured image - A Simple Hardware Question Exposes the Limits of Today’s LLMs
    Speed
    Voice
HelenaLiu

About Author

HelenaLiu HackerNoon profile picture
HelenaLiu@helenaliu

A women in tech

Read my storiesAbout @helenaliu

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#llms#llm-limitations#ai-hallucinations#ai-risks#ai-risk-management#human-in-the-loop#llm-fine-tuning#responsible-ai-development

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories