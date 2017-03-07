Search icon
A silly mistake most programmers make

Originally published by Febin John James on March 7th 2017
Hacker found security bug in one of the prominent food startups of India. All their customer data including residential info, order info and contact details were vulnerable. A unique string identifier is much better than an integer identifier. This can be prevented by adding authentication to check if the user has privileges to access the data. If you are interested in making cloud apps, check out my book Cloud Is a Piece of Cake :). Get the free chapters here. Get a copy of the book here: Cloud Is A Piece Of Cake.
@febin
Febin John James

I found this security bug in one of the prominent food startups of India. All their customer data including residential info , order info and contact details were vulnerable.

Exposed Customer Data

Look at the following code.

@app.route(“/customer/info”)
def customer_info():
  customer_id = requests.args.get(‘customer_id’)
  customer = customers.query.filter(Customer.id==customer_id).one()
  customer_schema.jsonify(customer)

A customer of id 5453 will have the following request URL

http://server_ip/customer/info?customer_id=5453

Now look at the URL, the id is a number. A hacker will try changing the number from 5453 to 5454

http://server_ip/customer/info?customer_id=5454

This will allow him to fetch details of the customer with id 5454, which he is not supposed to see. Now he can write a script which loops through customer ids and fetch information; he has hacked into a company’s confidential data.

This can be prevented by adding authentication to check if the user has privileges to access the data. A unique string identifier is much better than an integer identifier.

If you are interested in making cloud apps. Do checkout my book Cloud Is a Piece of Cake :) . Get the free chapters here.

