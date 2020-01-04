How We Discussed Scrum Master Job Description

@ alternat0 -danny A mouse-clicking expert posing as a Computer Scientist, burning time as a Process Hacker and People

Several weeks ago, #agile @Twitter was discussing this Scrum Master (SM) job description, attached. This is what some members of Agile BSD thought.

One experience… Planning and tracking progress is entrusted to the team. I only monitored and advised as needed, since Development Team was mature enough.

I personally think the SM role is a people-development oriented one. There is no team and individual development goal. It is too process-oriented. Points mentioned in the job desc should be after-effects of developing team and its members.

Some members discussed that this organization is trying to move towards Agile but still clings to a project-mindset. A project-mindset with Waterfall methodology has never been wrong, in certain scenarios it is the best approach. Agile (and Scrum) is the way we think.

Another member thinks that this is a Project Manager (PM) role with a dash of Scrum “spices.” The job scope is too heavy in driving the team, instead of moving towards a self-organizing team in Scrum and Agile. A SM should work on the framework (like Scrum), work with people, finally the organization’s culture that is most challenging.

Many organizations still view Agile as merely going faster, without considering technical excellence that is challenging to maintain, thus the requirement of a new way of working.

Interesting discussion? Join us for more on Agile, Scrum, Project Management, and beyond..

PS. We mostly chat in Indonesian, feel free to join, introduce yourself. If more English-speaking folks, we will try to converse in our best Indonesian-broken-English :D

Tags