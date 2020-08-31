A Quick Guide to Magento 2 Module Development Using Pestle

Web developer, Linux enthusiast, father and husband. I like to write about programming.
Magento 2 has a wide range of tools that help you with developing modules. One of the well-known CLI tools in Magento is Magerun. This is an extension of Magento's own CLI tool that already comes out of the box when you install Magento 2. One of my favorite tools that I use a lot is Pestle by Alan Storm.
Since much of our code we write mainly consists of templates (reusable) code, Pestle helps to generate a lot of this code. Ultimately, this saves a lot of time when it comes to developing Magento 2 modules.
You can think of Pestle as a PHP framework that helps you build and organize CLI programs in Magento 2. For example, you can extend existing functions such as the "generate" function with your own template.
For those who are familiar with Python, Pestle is similar to how Python imports modules.
It is also a collection of CLI programs with a focus on Magento 2 code generation.
Pestle comes in the form of a .phar file (PHP Archive file) and is easy to download. Phar files are self-contained cross-platform, so it works on MacOS, Windows and Linux.
#with curl:
curl -LO http://pestle.pulsestorm.net/pestle.phar
#with wget:
wget http://pestle.pulsestorm.net/pestle.phar
Or you can download one of the other releases on their Github page.
Run the following
to see which version is installed.
php pestle.phar version
We are going to build a simple module with a front-end page that we can navigate to. After installing pestle, run
to see a list of options.
php pestle.phar
We are particularly interested in the Magento 2 Generate options. To see only the "generate" options run:
php pestle.phar | grep generate --color=never
We start by registering a module. Now there are 2 options, the "full-module" and the "module" option.
The full module works slightly different from the module option. Instead of directly creating PHP and XML module files, this option generates a Unix shell script that executes other pestle commands to generate the module.
For now we stick to the "module" option and run:
php pestle.phar magento2:generate:module
Pestle will now come up with a few questions.
See as follows:
www-data@example-php-fpm:04:51 PM:/var/www/html$ php pestle.phar magento2:generate:module
Vendor Namespace? (Pulsestorm)] Rick
Module Name? (Testbed)] Helloworld
Version? (0.0.1)]
Creating [/var/www/html/app/code/Rick/Helloworld/etc]
Created: /var/www/html/app/code/Rick/Helloworld/etc/module.xml
Created: /var/www/html/app/code/Rick/Helloworld/registration.php
After this is done, you will see that under
a module Helloworld has now been created. Run
app/code/Rick
to register it.
bin/magento s:up
Now that we have created and installed a module, we can create a route.
php pestle.phar magento2:generate:route
Then, you fill in the questions just as you did with generate: module.
www-data@example-php-fpm:04:51 PM:/var/www/html$ php pestle.phar magento2:generate:route
Which Module? (Pulsestorm_HelloWorld)] Rick_Helloworld
Which Area (frontend, adminhtml)? (frontend)]
Frontname/Route ID? (pulsestorm_helloworld)] rick_helloworld
Controller name? (Index)]
Action name? (Index)]
Backing existing file: /var/www/html/app/code/Rick/Helloworld/etc/frontend/routes.xml.5f1db51e071db.bak.php
/var/www/html/app/code/Rick/Helloworld/etc/frontend/routes.xml
/var/www/html/app/code/Rick/Helloworld/Controller/Index/Index.php
After you will see a routes.xml in
app/code/Rick/HelloWorld/etc/routes.xml
If a routes.xml already exists, it will add a .bak extension, so that you keep a backup of your existing file. You can choose to remove it, if you no longer need it.
Finally, we create a front-end view by running:
php pestle.phar magento2:generate:view
Choose "Rick_Helloworld" as the module and accept the default values for Area, Handle, Block Name, Template File and Layout. Eventually you will see that pestle creates the following files.
Finally delete your cache with
and go to
bin/magento c:c
https: //app.example.test/rick_helloworld/index/index
As you can see, within a short time I created, registered & installed a Magento 2 module, built a controller, built a route.xml with a block, layout and template without writing any code.
Pestle offers a wide range of options that help you develop Magento 2 modules, so I definitely recommend you to look at the other options that Pestle has to offer.
In addition to generating code, it is also possible to perform scans and checks.
Corrects immediate use of PHP Object Manager
php pestle.phar magento2:fix-direct-om
Restores rights
php pestle.phar magento2:fix-permissions-mod
Scans modules for ACL rule IDs and ensures that they are all used / defined
php pestle.phar magento2:scan:acl-used
Searches for invalid keys in a MySQL database
php pestle.phar mysql:key-check
Migrating from Magento 1 code to Magento 2
php pestle.phar magento2:convert-class
php pestle.phar magento2:convert-observers-xml
php pestle.phar magento2:convert-system-xml
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.