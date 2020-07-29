A python IDE that you can use anywhere

As a student who travels a lot (pub - campus - cafe - home), I tend to carry around my macbook air because its light (and I hate heavy things). However, macbook air isn't really a powerful machine and it often drives me mad when the code I'm trying to run is too heavy to run

I've been trying a lot of things to solve this problem, but recently I found that an online IDE might help run my codes from my laptop.

So I did some quick research and found some products that might help.

- glitch

- goormIDE

- Repl.it

- Visual Studio Online

- paiza.io

Now, all these IDEs were ok, but the one that felt easy to use and setup was goormIDE. So today, I would like to write a short tutorial on how to setup a python development environment in goormIDE.

Registration

First, we need to sign up for a free account.

Link to goormIDE: https://ide.goorm.io/

Now click Sign Up, and complete the signup process. (It doesn't take long)

After registration, you will be redirected to your dashboard.

Setup

Now, lets try making a new container where we will install everything we need to work with python. Click the create new container button (as this is a free tier account, you can only make 5 containers)

Write your container name, select a region, and select the python stack. Now, if we see the bottom of the page, we can see that with a single click, all the things that you will need for python development is installed.

Now click the create button on the top right of the page. After a bit of time, a popup will prompt you if you would like to run your container. Click run container.

And presto! You got your own online python IDE! Now, lets check if we got all the stuff we need installed.

I'm going to use tensorflow, so I will only check if python and tensorflow is installed.

Lets first try checking if python is correctly installed.

python --version

Great!

Now lets try tensorflow.

python3 -c 'import tensorflow as tf; print(tf.__version__)'

Good. Everything is in place.

Now, you can connect to your container from anywhere, which is great for me as I don't have to buy a new laptop.

That's all for now, I will post further tutorials as I get used to the new IDE I will be using for a while.

