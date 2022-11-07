Search icon
    A Person Under Yagué Will Seem to Slumber and yet Will Obey Any Orderby@astoundingstories

    A Person Under Yagué Will Seem to Slumber and yet Will Obey Any Order

    Bell saw what he was looking for, out in the throng of traffic that filled the Avenida do Acre, in Rio. He'd seen it over the heads of the crowd, which was undersized, as most Brazilian crowds are, and he managed to get through the perpetual jam on the mosaic sidewalk and reach the curb. He stood there and regarded the vehicles filling the broad avenue, wearing exactly the indifferent, half-amused air of a tourist with no place in particular to go and a great deal of time in which to go there. Taxis chuffed past, disputing right of way with private cars which were engaged in more disputes with other cars, all in the rather extraordinary bad temper and contentiousness which comes to the Latin-American when he takes the wheel of an automobile.

    media#astounding-stories#fiction#scifi
    Astounding Stories HackerNoon profile picture

    @astoundingstories

    Astounding Stories

