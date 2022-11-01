Search icon
    A Path to Engineering Leadership: Perks, Lessons, and Food for Thought by Anton Shashuk
    The work of a leader is like sailing through a rough sea in a small boat that climbs the next wave. A good leader is an empathic human being who subtly feels, reads the emotions of people, and most importantly, knows how to handle them carefully. The work is not about the satisfaction of any one side, but the leader’s mission in this dance is to build a system to make each one happy, which is my definition of project success. The ability to listen and understand is one of the foundations of healthy teamwork.

    management #leadership #growth #team
