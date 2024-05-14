Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Collection of Person Level References: Appendix: Wikidataby@escholar
    315 reads
    315 reads

    A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Collection of Person Level References: Appendix: Wikidata

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsMay 14th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this study, researchers propose a novel method to analyze representations of African Americans and White Americans in books between 1850 to 2000.
    featured image - A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Collection of Person Level References: Appendix: Wikidata
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Muhammed Yusuf Kocyigit, Boston University;

    (2) Anietie Andy, University of Pennsylvania;

    (3) Derry Wijaya, Boston University.

    Appendix: Wikidata

    We use the the query in Figure 8 to select the set of individuals that were born in, residents of and citizens of the United States of America. The query takes the ethnic label manually. The ethnic label returns classes that are much more fine-grained then we aim for in this study so we manually create a dictionary to map each sub-group into our main categories presented in Figure 4 as African American, White American and Others. For African American the main rule was that the origin country for the ethnicity would be in the African Continent. We have also classified each European American(for example Italian American, Irish American etc.) ethnicity into White Americans.


    Finally we manually label individuals that are are significant figures that don’t contain the ethnicity label in their Wikipedia page. This was more prevalent in White Americans.


    Figure 8: Wikidata query for extracting individuals that are born in, residents of or citizens of the United States.

    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #natural-language-processing #analysing-racial-bias #time-adjusted-toxicity #semantic-axes #socio-political-changes #google-ngrams-data #sentiment-analysis #bias-in-literature

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Brief

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
    by escholar
    Feb 02, 2024
    #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Collection of Person Level References: Abstract and Intro
    by escholar
    May 14, 2024
    #natural-language-processing
    Article Thumbnail
    A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Collection of Person Level References: Data
    by escholar
    May 14, 2024
    #natural-language-processing
    Article Thumbnail
    A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Collection of Person Level References: Related Works
    by escholar
    May 14, 2024
    #natural-language-processing
    Article Thumbnail
    A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Collection of Person Level References: Method
    by escholar
    May 14, 2024
    #natural-language-processing
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas