Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Appendix: Correlation Over Timeby@escholar

    A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Appendix: Correlation Over Time

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsMay 14th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this study, researchers propose a novel method to analyze representations of African Americans and White Americans in books between 1850 to 2000.
    featured image - A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Appendix: Correlation Over Time
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Muhammed Yusuf Kocyigit, Boston University;

    (2) Anietie Andy, University of Pennsylvania;

    (3) Derry Wijaya, Boston University.

    Appendix: Correlation Over Time

    We plot the correlation over-time to get a general picture of the embedding space in Figure 5. To support our observations we also conduct a Kolmogorov–Smirnov test. We use the two-sided test where the null-hypothesis is that the two empirical distributions are the same. We simply take two columns from our heatmap, ignore the rows where either of the entries are 1 and take the difference and then the absolute between the two lists. The resulting list consitutes our samples from the first distribution for our KS test. The samples from the second distribution is simply the same list for every other transition in our heatmap appended together, since the KS test is not dependent on the number of samples we can run the test for each transition.


    Below in Table 3 and 4 the results for the KS test are given. The test simply tells if the two empirical distributions are likely to be from the same distribution. We observe that there are two cases where we can reject the null hypothesis relatively safely. One is for the White Americans heatmap between the years 1920-1930 and the second is for the African American heatmap between 1900-1910. For the first one we observe that the average similarity is well above the average similarity of samples from distribution 2 signaling that the null hypothesis was rejected not because the difference in this transition is big but the contrary. To our point, we observe that for the latter of the two cases the average similarity is much smaller.

    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #natural-language-processing #analysing-racial-bias #time-adjusted-toxicity #semantic-axes #socio-political-changes #google-ngrams-data #sentiment-analysis #bias-in-literature

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
    by escholar
    Feb 02, 2024
    #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Collection of Person Level References: Abstract and Intro
    by escholar
    May 14, 2024
    #natural-language-processing
    Article Thumbnail
    A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Collection of Person Level References: Data
    by escholar
    May 14, 2024
    #natural-language-processing
    Article Thumbnail
    A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Collection of Person Level References: Related Works
    by escholar
    May 14, 2024
    #natural-language-processing
    Article Thumbnail
    A Novel Method for Analysing Racial Bias: Collection of Person Level References: Method
    by escholar
    May 14, 2024
    #natural-language-processing
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas