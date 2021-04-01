A New Study On Data Privacy Reveals Information About Cybersecurity Efforts

Cybersecurity consultant with a passion for apple pies
The exponential growth of remote work has increased cybersecurity challenges for organizations and governments alike, as well as privacy concerns for workers and consumers.
A study revealed by Cisco shows that most organizations around the world were unprepared for this increase, accelerating the adoption of technologies to work securely from any location and device.
Workers and consumers are concerned about the privacy of teleworking tools and are skeptical when asked if companies are doing everything necessary to keep their data secure. However, they demand little change in privacy requirements, although they do demand greater transparency from companies in how they use customer and employee data. Cisco's second annual Consumer Privacy Survey reveals that:
It wasn’t only consumers and companies that faced new challenges, but governments too, both local and federal. The legislation was accelerated to suspend the requirement that notary services must be executed in person.
Notarization services are a particularly interesting topic as notaries deal with the most sensitive data and any data breach could have dire consequences. But secure, encrypted video conference tools have resulted in no cases of security breaches and made remote notarization possible.
Electronic notarization is not yet widespread, only 29 states in the U.S. legalized it, and internationally no other country has yet adopted any legislation regarding it. But governments are notorious to be the slowest adopters of new technologies and the pandemic has paved the way for them to open a debate about personal data and data protection.
