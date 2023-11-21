A NEW ORE CRUSHER

The accompanying engravings represent an improved ore crusher, which is said to be very effective and economical in the use of power. A short vertical cast iron cylinder, A, having in one side a discharge opening, H, contains all of the movable parts. The upper portion of the cylinder is lined with chilled iron plates, L, and an inclined chute, X, leads to the discharge opening, H. A rigid shaft, B, carries the circular crusher, C, and moves in a ball and socket joint at the upper end, and extends eccentrically through the boss of a bevel wheel, G, at its lower end, and rests on a step supported by a lever that may be adjusted by the screw, R. The wheel, G, is driven by the pinion, P, on whose shaft there are a pulley and a fly-wheel.