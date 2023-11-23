Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    A NEW IRONING TABLEby@scientificamerican

    A NEW IRONING TABLE

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The accompanying engraving represents a convenient and inexpensive table recently patented by Mr. Albert H. Hogins, of Morrisania, N. Y. It is more especially designed for ironing, but it may be used for other purposes when closed up. The top is made in two tapering sections, A B. The section, B, is narrower than the other, and is pivoted at its wider end to a bar, E, which slides into a socket formed in the table. The table has five legs, one of which, D, is attached to a sliding rail that supports the narrower end of the movable part of the top. The table is provided with a drawer in one end and with a tray, C, for containing blankets, etc.
    featured image - A NEW IRONING TABLE
    writing #non-fiction #project-gutenberg
    Scientific American HackerNoon profile picture

    @scientificamerican

    Scientific American

    Oldest US science mag (est. 1845). Features contributions from Einstein, Tesla & 150+ Nobel laureates.

    Receive Stories from @scientificamerican

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Suicide Statistics
    Published at Nov 16, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    1000 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Books
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by learn #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    223 Stories To Learn About Science
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by learn #science
    Article Thumbnail
    To Manufacturers of Knitted Goods
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The value of the Scientific American as an advertising medium cannot be over-estimated
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    David A. Woodward, Baltimore, Md. Letters Patent No. 16,700, dated February 24, 1857
    Published at Dec 27, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!