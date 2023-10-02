A New Era in Collecting: Pioneering Seamless Experiences with Kresus & Collectibles.com

Too Long; Didn't Read Kresus has partnered with Collectibles.com to bring innovation to the global collectibles space. This strategic alliance aims to resolve the fragmented experience in the collectibles industry by providing a unified, secure, and user-friendly platform. Collectibles.com, focusing on community and transparency, will offer a premium destination for collectors to connect, trade, and share. Kresus will introduce users to Web3, facilitating secure transactions and setting new industry standards.