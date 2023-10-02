Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    A New Era in Collecting: Pioneering Seamless Experiences with Kresus & Collectibles.comby@ishanpandey

    A New Era in Collecting: Pioneering Seamless Experiences with Kresus & Collectibles.com

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Kresus has partnered with Collectibles.com to bring innovation to the global collectibles space. This strategic alliance aims to resolve the fragmented experience in the collectibles industry by providing a unified, secure, and user-friendly platform. Collectibles.com, focusing on community and transparency, will offer a premium destination for collectors to connect, trade, and share. Kresus will introduce users to Web3, facilitating secure transactions and setting new industry standards.
    featured image - A New Era in Collecting: Pioneering Seamless Experiences with Kresus & Collectibles.com
    web3 #nft-art #nft-collectibles #kresus
    Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture

    @ishanpandey

    Ishan Pandey

    Building and Covering the latest events, insights and views in the AI and Web3 ecosystem.

    Receive Stories from @ishanpandey

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Korea Blockchain Week and MarketAcross to Promote Blockchain Thought Leadership in Asia
    Published at Jun 06, 2022 by ishanpandey #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    569 Stories To Learn About Open Source
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by learn #open-source
    Article Thumbnail
    64 Stories To Learn About Interoperability
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by learn #interoperability
    Article Thumbnail
    Exploring Crypto-Anarchism: From Privacy to Cryptocurrencies and Beyond
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by obyte #crypto-anarchism
    Article Thumbnail
    Sentrii Unveiled: How AI is Shaping the Future of Fraud Prevention in Web3
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by ishanpandey #web3-security
    Article Thumbnail
    WAGMI Unleashes Web3 Gaming Revolution with Alex Becker: A Visionary Partnership Shaping the Future
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by ishanpandey #web3-gaming
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!