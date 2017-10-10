A new Approach to the Backend as a Service Market

Let’s face it, choosing a reliable Backend as a Service is imperative if you’ve decided to go with a third party solution. A myriad of new companies and providers entered the market last year, which is awesome, probably because it gives you more options to choose from. Further, it raises the level of competition which pushes providers to improve the quality of their service and provide better terms in order to expand their customer base.

On the other hand, it may also leave you jumbled as everyone promises good conditions and service. As a result, there are a plethora of code crackers and enterprises out there still pondering which alternative App Development and Backend Hosting solution to choose.

Well, here’s some good news: App developers can now build, host, customize and scale their apps backend without restrictions using a farfetched NodeJS framework known as Back4App.

Let’s talk about it in detail!

An Insight into Back4App

Back4App is an open source backend that uses Parse framework and helps developers build scalable and extensible applications at a much more rapid pace. It is a fully managed backend platform comprising Automated Provisioning and Scaling of Parse Server Applications, App Migration, Web-Based Management Tools, Reliability, Backup and Recovery, 24*7 Monitoring and Alerting, Expert Support, and many other valuable features. One of the key merits of Back4App is that it allows you to customize and optimize each app differently, and this distinctive aspect makes it the most preferred choice among developers.

Choosing Back4App as your backend platform makes you forget the boilerplate code and infrastructure hassles and focus primarily on what truly matters to your Application. It enables you to provide your users the right features by adding custom modules in any technology or language of your choice. Whether your app needs a performative geo-query, a high-memory algorithm, any specific regulation security measure, or any particular npm module, Back4App has got you covered.

Enjoy the speed you need to create apps and keep control when scaling up with Back4App — the best backend platform tailored to your different application needs.

Besides these attributes, there are several state-of-the-art features that set Back4App apart from other backend platforms, which include:

· Push Notifications Tool: Allows you to easily setup your push notification mechanisms.

· Parse Server Dashboard: Helps you manage your app entities and push notification campaigns. Allows you to create, send, and segment push notification messages.

· Automatic E-mails: Empowers you to create, send, and segment push notification messages.

· CLPs (Class Level Permissions): Secures your app from the data browser with class level permissions.

· System E-mails: Allows you to set up automatic emails to user’s subscription and reset the password.

· Cloud Code Tool: Enables you to upload, debug, and run custom JavaScript code with Back4App.

· Background Jobs: Helps you schedule particular routines to run on your app background (Chron Jobs).

· Social Login: Assists you in configuring your app with Facebook and Twitter.

· Global Config: Empowers you to set specific variables to your app.

Benefits of Using Back4App as Your Backend Platform

Support for Front End Code

There was a time when Back4App’s web hosting service was confined to back-end processes, but thanks to the recent improvements in the platform, developers can now host their NodeJS code for the front-end on Back4App. Through this resource, they can build comprehensive NodeJS web applications with a standardized structure, best practices, and modern technologies baked in.

Multiple users on account

Earlier, Back4App accounts were restricted to a single user, but after a few enhancements in the platform, it has become possible to add multiple users to an account. Using this functionality, development team members can now have access to a single account using their specific user identifies, thus making it easier for them to work collectively and efficiently while producing high-quality results.

Manage Parse Server Versions

The best part of using Back4App as your BaaS (backend as a service) platform is that it lets you stay up to date with the latest Parse Server Version and ensures full compatibility between your app and the server version. All you need to do is click on the Change Version option to upgrade or downgrade your server version.

Apart from these merits, Back4App has several other rich functionalities, including Featured Parse Server, Boosted Server Performance, Easy Deployment, Real-Time Database and Analytics, Great Technical Support Team, and more.

Final Words

To conclude, Back4App is for everyone — from code crackers working on their private projects to mobile developers working in big development studios to make complex clients’ ideas come true.

Back4App’s philosophy is to ensure that app development proceeds as quickly and efficiently as possible while helping developers to go further, faster, and accomplish things that seemed hard to reach before.

So, what are you waiting for? Whatever product you’re trying to come up with or whatever problem you’re trying to solve, Back4App will definitely save you from the unwanted burden of developing a backend. If you haven’t had the chance so far to use Back4App, but you’re ready to jump into it now, sign up for free here!