Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Voice of Natureby@hgwells

    The Voice of Nature

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Presently we recognise the fellow of the earthly Devil's Bridge, still intact as a footway, spanning the gorge, and old memories turn us off the road down the steep ruin of an ancient mule track towards it. It is our first reminder that Utopia too must have a history. We cross it and find the Reuss, for all that it has already lit and warmed and ventilated and cleaned several thousands of houses in the dale above, and for all that it drives those easy trams in the gallery overhead, is yet capable of as fine a cascade as ever it flung on earth. So we come to a rocky path, wild as one could wish, and descend, discoursing how good and fair an ordered world may be, but with a certain unformulated qualification in our minds about those thumb marks we have left behind.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Coin Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Voice of Nature
    writing#novel#science-fiction#books
    H.G. Wells HackerNoon profile picture

    @hgwells

    H.G. Wells

    Receive Stories from @hgwells

    react to story with heart
    H.G. Wells HackerNoon profile picture
    by H.G. Wells @hgwells.English novelist, journalist, sociologist, and historian best known for such science fiction novels as The Time Machine.
    Encyclopedia Me
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    THE CASE OF THE WIFE AND MOTHER
    Published at Jan 20, 2023 by hgwells #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    LOOKING EASTWARD
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by lewiscarroll #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    WHITE ANTS
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #classic-adventure-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    GALLIA’S GOVERNOR GENERAL
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    What was now happening in their country?
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    PUDD’NHEAD WILSON DRAMATIZED
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by twain #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa