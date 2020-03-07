A Look at Present DDoS trends

@ judhajeet Judhajeet Das Hi There, I'm Judhajeet! A Tech Aficionado, YouTuber, Blogger and Digital Marketer!

Internet came as a blessing to the world of technology and made lots of things baby easy. With internet it was possible to connect to just about any place in the world within seconds and global sharing came out of an age with networking. Such is the impact of the internet that one can simultaneously watch sports and do sports betting at the same time and transfer business payments parallel to it!

Communication was never so easy and cost effective as it became with net and as the technology advanced, it even became possible to operate other computers through remote access using internet. As technology has got some pros and cons, this remote control access to proved to be one of the major concern with the network security and one of the worst fear that the internet world is facing sue to it is that of DDoS attacks.

DDoS attacks works in lots of ways, one of them is also related to remote control theory where the attackers first hacks a network of computers that are unsecured and then use them as tools to initiate a DDoS attack. Due to the remote nature of this operation, it becomes a tedious job to track the attack and the attacker, which definitely works for the attackers and they feel more motivated due to the secure nature of this theft. Due to this reason, DDoS attacks have not yet been tackled as effectively as they should have been.

Extortion – The popular trend of DDoS attack.

The motive of a DDoS attack is either experimental or else commercial. Lately, most of the attacks have been observed and it was concluded that commercial attacks are considerably increasing on net and this is not a good sign at all. If a reputed or established business faces regular DDoS attacks, then there can be two ways about it.

First, his competitor is paying the attackers for deliberately planning the attacks and second the attacker himself has selected the target and plans the attack to get extortion money. This trend of extorting is has increased substantially n the last couple of years.

In such case, a DDoS attacker is smart enough to realize that DDoS theft can create panic among the business owners and force them to pay extortion money. Therefore, they list out the sites to target and the communicates with the owner and threaten him that if he does not pay a certain amount of money, then a DDoS attack will be made on his site and it will go down for some days, which will mean loss for the owner of the site.

At times, the website owner does not take their threat seriously and does not respond to them; in those cases, the attackers often make an attack and then get back to the client for a settlement.

In such cases, the client should take help of the cyber cell and also contact a good Mitigation provider. These attackers can be tracked and trapped with help of a well made plan and then they can be charged for their criminal acts. There is an urgent need of the time that everyone becomes aware of such threats and plays his roles in order to trap such malicious elements.

Evaluating Your Mitigation Provider

There are not two opinions on how much beneficial internet has been for us. Be it entertainment or business, internet has made things every easy, fast and convenient. Communication was never so easy and nor was the networking and sharing of data before internet came in practice.

But everything has got its own concerns and although life became much easier with internet, it also played its role in making the world more insecure as it encouraged a lot of hackers with the wrong intent to take their talent out in the worst possible way and today we face threat of being hacked like never before. Another form of security threat came in form of DDoS attacks, which made every business concerned about their security.

With the DDoS trends, lots of malicious element found a way to express their frustration on a global platform and some others even found their bread and butter in it. Such a dual combination of attacks, which is either motivated by money or by sheer sadist pleasure, is obviously hard to trap.

But now as every attack ensures maximum loss to the business and regular attacks can even severely harm the online reputation of the target; it is a must for every business and other institutions that are prone to such attacks, to defend themselves from DDoS. Among the many possible solutions is hiring a mitigation provider to prevent such attacks.

Mitigation will not only be able to help you in the recovery from the losses of a DDoS attack, but it will also provide you enough security and vigilance, so that such attacks can be prevented from occurring at the first place. After all, if you hire a body guard, you do not want to get hit by the bullet, do you?

So, if you are planning to hire a mitigation for DDoS and are not sure about how to go for it and select an apt mitigation service, then you should try to stick to basics and use the fundamentals to evaluate the mitigation service before you give them a try.

Points to remember before your Mitigation Provider

First of all, you should check the reputation of the mitigation service that you are looking to hire. Read what other have to say about them; you can easily read the reviews and if you use your common sense you can easily determine the fake reviews from the genie one.

If you want you can even try to counter check the authenticity of the reviews by personally communication with the reviewer (he should have an online presence and you can get his contact details from there).

Next you should talk to the mitigation provider representative and ask all the quests that you have in mind. You should try to speak to a few mitigation companies and in this way you will be able to get the basic idea of what kind of service they provide and you can then compare their responses and the most important thing that you should look for is their attitude.

There are some providers who talk like salesman and then there are others, who talk responsibly and they make sense. You can use your discretion to determine who is a better choice among the lot and then select one for yourself.

Tags