A List of AWS Benefits for Startups

The global pandemic now may have hit many sectors of the economy, but it doesn’t appear to have hampered the cloud computing market. According to the latest forecast from Gartner, the public cloud market is likely to grow 6.4% in 2020 to reach $ 242.7 billion.

Undoubtedly, AWS (Amazon Web Service) is the leader among cloud hosting providers today. It is the world’s most widely deployed cloud platform for startups with the broadest capabilities, delivering over 175 full-featured data center services around the planet. AWS was launched in 2006, and it operates in 20 geographical regions across the world.

AWS is much more beneficial for startups than other providers, for a reason: AWS helps to achieve success from the moment the idea was born to the initial public offering (IPO). Rapidly growing startups rely on AWS to support a wide range of workloads, including mobile and web applications, game development, data processing and storage, archiving, and more.

Managed Cloud Hosting

Managed cloud hosting solutions are the next revolution in cloud hosting technology. Basically, the main difference between managed hosting and cloud hosting is the resources and support available to you through your managed service provider.

AWS delivers incredible speed and performance. The best thing about AWS is that you pay for what you use and offer a FREE tier for some of their popular services.

Beyond that, we can stress the other benefits:

Ease of use;

No capacity limits;

Provides speed and agility;

An incredibly diverse array of tools;

Reliable encryption & security;

Managed IT services are available;

Flexibility & affordability.



AWS Activate Credits for Startups

AWS Activate, first launched in 2013, is designed to help grow your business, obviously from a technical perspective, but also through experts and cost control.

AWS Activate is a lesser-known Amazon program that provides AWS credits, technical support, and training to eligible startups. Activate combines access to the tools you need with expert support.

To participate in the Activate program, you do not need to have a business plan or business case to use AWS. AWS credits, simply put, are a way to save on your Amazon Web Services (AWS) bill.

There are two packages available today in the AWS Activate program: one for externally funded startups (Portfolio) and one for startups on a self-financing basis (Founders).

AWS Services For Startups

AWS provides a broad portfolio of services for developing and deploying any cloud application. Their services are concrete since they were launched on an as-needed basis. Meaning, you get it when you want it for whatever you want it for.

Amazon EC2

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) provides scalable computing power in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. Amazon EC2 precludes the need to invest in hardware up-front, so you can develop and deploy applications faster. You can use Amazon EC2 to run any number of virtual servers or as few virtual servers as possible, set up security and networking, and manage storage. Amazon EC2 lets you scale up or down to cope with changing demands or surges in popularity, reducing the need for traffic forecasting.

EC2 is very affordable. Its free version for new AWS customers includes 750 hours of Linux and Windows t2.micro instances each month for the first year. On-Demand Instances are priced at $ 0.12 per hour for Windows and $ 0.085 per hour for Linux. Reserved Instances cost approximately $ 227 per year.

Amazon S3

Amazon S3 has a simple web services interface that you can use to store and retrieve any amount of data, anytime and from anywhere on the Internet. It gives any developer access to the same highly scalable, reliable, fast, low-cost storage infrastructure that Amazon uses to run its own global network of websites. The service seeks to maximize the benefits of scalability and to transfer those benefits to developers.

New users typically get 5GB of standard S3 storage and 15GB of data transferred every month for a year.

Amazon RDS

Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) makes it easy to operate, configure, and scale your relational database in the cloud. It provides cost-effective, resizable capacity, and automates time-consuming administrative tasks such as hardware provisioning, database configuration, patching, and backups.

AWS Lambda

AWS Lambda lets you run code without provisioning or managing servers. AWS Lambda only runs your code when needed and scales automatically from a few requests per day to thousands of requests per second. You only pay for the computation time spent and you are not charged when your code is down. AWS Lambda lets you run code for virtually any type of application or backend service — all without the need for administration.

These services help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale. Various AWS services are designed to work together with each other to create highly complex and scalable applications.

Conclusion

The cloud computing market is growing faster than ever and will continue to grow for many years to come. As cloud computing has become the norm, this trend has spawned a huge number of startups that rely on the cloud.

AWS is an ideal solution for startups and businesses seeking to create an online presence, optimize business applications and processes. But they didn’t do it alone.

Startups are ready for rapid growth, especially after testing and when their services and products find their niche in the market. Amazon AWS allows you to grow and expand very quickly. You pay only for the resources you use, saving money in the beginning, and then simply adding additional resources when needed.

To get started, first, you need to solve a technical challenge. Hiring a hosting or technology services company is obligatory. It can help you to overcome many challenges and will help you succeed, from inception to IPO, choosing the right solution for you, and providing tech support on every stage of your journey.

