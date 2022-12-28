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A Guide to Using the Permit Function of the DAI Stablecoin

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byShivam Agrawal@shivamag

Founder of Web3 Startup, public speaker and web3 content writer

December 28th, 2022
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Shivam Agrawal

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Shivam Agrawal@shivamag

Founder of Web3 Startup, public speaker and web3 content writer

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web3#blockchain#web3#token#gas-fees#gas#cryptocurrency#crypto#technology

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