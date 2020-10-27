A Guide to Monitoring ML and Deep Learning Experiments

Patrycja | Marketing Assistant at https://neptune.ai
Training machine learning/deep learning models can take a really long time, and understanding what is happening as your model is training is absolutely crucial.
Typically you can monitor:
Depending on the library or framework, this can be easier or more difficult, but pretty much always it is doable.
Most libraries allow you to monitor your model training in one of the following ways:
Let me show how to monitor machine learning models in each case.
Some frameworks, especially lower-level ones, don’t have an elaborate callback system in place, and you have direct access to the training loop.
One such framework example is PyTorch.
A typical training loop looks like this:
for inputs, labels in trainloader:
optimizer.zero_grad()
outputs = net(inputs)
loss = criterion(outputs, labels)
loss.backward()
optimizer.step()
And you can add monitoring in the following way:
for inputs, labels in trainloader:
optimizer.zero_grad()
outputs = net(inputs)
loss = criterion(outputs, labels)
loss.backward()
optimizer.step()
neptune.log_metric('loss', loss)
Of course, you can monitor more things than just the loss.
In that case, you should create a function that takes outputs and labels and creates all the metrics you care about, like accuracy, confusion matrix, and others.
def monitoring_function(outputs, labels):
acc = accuracy_score(outputs, labels)
loss = criterion(outputs, labels)
fig = plt.figure()
confusion_matrix = contusion_matrix(outputs, labels)
neptune.log_metric('accuracy', acc)
neptune.log_metric('loss', loss)
neptune.log_image('performance_charts', fig)
And place it after optimizer.step()
Inserting your monitoring function directly inside the training loop is not the most convenient option, but it gives you a lot of flexibility, and sometimes, there is just no other way.
Most machine learning frameworks have a callback system that lets you hook in your monitoring functions in different places of the training loop without actually changing the training loop.
Let me show you how it works.
The typical training loop looks like this:
for epoch in epochs:
for batch in dataloader:
handle(batch)
And you can create places in that loop where the callback object will be called:
for epoch in epochs:
callback.on_epoch_start()
for batch in dataloader:
callback.on_batch_start()
handle(batch)
callback.on_batch_end()
callback.on_epoch_end()
Then when you create your monitoring callback, you need to overwrite callback methods.
For example, in Keras, you can create a custom monitoring callback by inheriting from the keras.callbacks.Callback class and overriding .on_epoch_end() or .on_batch_end methods.
class MonitoringCallback(Callback):
def on_epoch_end(self, epoch, logs=None):
for metric_name, metric_value in logs.items():
neptune.log_metric(metric_name, metric_value)
And pass it to the appropriate fit method.
model.fit(..., callbacks=[MonitoringCallback()])
Note: Neptune has callback implementations for most major machine learning frameworks, so you don’t have to implement those callbacks and can use the ones we created.
For example, in the popular Catalyst deep learning framework, you need to import the logger:
from catalyst.contrib.dl.callbacks.neptune import NeptuneLogger
neptune_logger = NeptuneLogger(...)
And pass it to the runner:
from catalyst.dl import SupervisedRunner
runner = SupervisedRunner()
runner.train(..., callbacks=[neptune_logger])
For a full list of supported integrations, go to the documentation.
In some frameworks, you can “magically” hook into the framework training loop by monkey-patching default loggers.
For example, you could take the keras callback we implemented before and make it a default.
We just need to overwrite (monkey-patch) what keras thinks is the default BaseLogger.
def use_monitoring_magic():
from keras.callbacks import BaseLogger, Callback
class MonitoringCallback(Callback):
def on_epoch_end(self, logs={}):
for metric_name, metric_value in logs.items():
neptune.log_metric(metric_name, metric_value)
keras.callbacks.BaseLogger = MonitoringCallback
use_monitoring_magic()
...
model.fit(...)
Note: This is exactly how we implemented neptune integration with keras.
import neptune_tensorboard as neptune_tb
neptune_tb.integrate_with_keras()
# your training logic
model.fit(x_train, y_train)
You can check out the full code example in the docs.
In this article, you’ve learned:
I hope that with all that knowledge, you will be able to monitor your machine learning model however you train them!
This article was originally written by Jakub Czakon and posted on the Neptune blog.
