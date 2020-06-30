A Guide To Kubernetes Admission Controllers

Stop fiddling with Apache configuration start developing for WordPress
Visit Caspian Labs https://caspianlabs.org/promoted
Solution Architect | Technical Content Writer
(a consistent and highly-available key value store used as Kubernetes’ backing store for all cluster data). Some relevant Admission Controllers to secure running containers are:
etcd
and
exec
commands from privileged containers are blocked.
attach
, ensuring that it can only modify pods that are bound to it and its own Node object.
kubelet
and
Node
objects a
Pod
can modify. In order to be limited by this admission controller,
kubelet
must use credentials in the
kubelet
group, with a username in the form
system:node
. Such
system:node:<NodeName>
will only be allowed to modify their own
kubelet
object.
Node API
admission plugin prevents
NodeRestriction
from deleting its
kubelet
object, and enforces
Node API
modification of labels under the
kubelet
or
kubernetes.io/
prefixes as follows:
k8s.io/
to add/remove/update these labels and label prefixes:
kubelet
from adding/removing/updating labels with a
kubelet
prefix. This label prefix is reserved for administrators to label their
node-restriction.kubernetes.io/
objects for workload isolation purposes, and
Node
will not be allowed to modify labels with that prefix.
kubelet
or
kubernetes.io
prefixes by
k8s.io
is reserved, and may be disallowed or allowed by the
kubelet
admission plugin in the future.
NodeRestriction
have the minimal set of permissions required to operate correctly.
kubelets
takes a comma-delimited list of admission control plugins to invoke prior to modifying objects in the cluster. For instance, the following command line enables the
enable-admission-plugins
and the
NamespaceLifecycle
admission control plugins:
LimitRanger
kube-apiserver --enable-admission-plugins=NamespaceLifecycle,LimitRanger
Note: Depending on the way your Kubernetes cluster is deployed and how the API server is started, you may need to apply the setting in different ways. For instance, you may have to modify theunit file if the API is deployed as a
systemdservice; while you may have to modify the manifest file for the API server if Kubernetes is deployed in a self-hosted way.
systemd
flag.
--enable-admission-plugins
flag.
--admission-control