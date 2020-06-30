Search icon
A Guide To Kubernetes Admission Controllers

A Guide To Kubernetes Admission Controllers



Sudip Sengupta

Solution Architect | Technical Content Writer

Kubernetes supports over 30 Admission Controllers. Subsequent to Authorization and AuthenticationAdmission Controllers are the final step in a 3-step process before Kubernetes persists the resource in 
etcd
(a consistent and highly-available key value store used as Kubernetes’ backing store for all cluster data). Some relevant Admission Controllers to secure running containers are:
  • PodSecurityPolicy: this option implements pod admission based on security context and available policies.
  • DenyEscalatingExec: when hackers open shells in privileged containers, they have access to the host. This option ensures that 
    exec
     and 
    attach
     commands from privileged containers are blocked.
  • AlwaysPullImages: while there is a performance advantage to storing and reusing image on a node, hygiene and the assurance that you always run up-to-date container images may be important. Since vulnerabilities are patched upstream, pulling images ensures that the latest remediation are always downloaded.
  • LimitRange and ResourceQuota: to prevent denial of service attacks, and any spawning of unauthorized processes from established pods, this option observes incoming requests for violation of these limits.
  • NodeRestriction: this limits the permissions of each 
    kubelet
    , ensuring that it can only modify pods that are bound to it and its own Node object.

NodeRestriction

This admission controller limits the 
Node
 and 
Pod
 objects a 
kubelet
 can modify. In order to be limited by this admission controller, 
kubelet
 must use credentials in the 
system:node
 group, with a username in the form 
system:node:<NodeName>
. Such 
kubelet
 will only be allowed to modify their own 
Node API
 object.
NodeRestriction
 admission plugin prevents 
kubelet
 from deleting its 
Node API
 object, and enforces 
kubelet
 modification of labels under the 
kubernetes.io/
 or 
k8s.io/
 prefixes as follows:
  • Allows 
    kubelet
     to add/remove/update these labels and label prefixes:
  • Prevents 
    kubelet
     from adding/removing/updating labels with a 
    node-restriction.kubernetes.io/
     prefix. This label prefix is reserved for administrators to label their 
    Node
     objects for workload isolation purposes, and 
    kubelet
     will not be allowed to modify labels with that prefix.
Use of any other labels under the 
kubernetes.io
 or 
k8s.io
 prefixes by 
kubelet
 is reserved, and may be disallowed or allowed by the 
NodeRestriction
 admission plugin in the future.
Future version may add additional restrictions to ensure 
kubelets
 have the minimal set of permissions required to operate correctly.

Do we need them?

Many advanced features in Kubernetes require an Admission Controller to be enabled in order to properly support the feature. As a result, a Kubernetes API server, that is not properly configured with the right set of Admission Controllers is an incomplete server and will not support all the features you expect.

Turn on an Admission Controller

The Kubernetes API server flag 
enable-admission-plugins
 takes a comma-delimited list of admission control plugins to invoke prior to modifying objects in the cluster. For instance, the following command line enables the 
NamespaceLifecycle
 and the 
LimitRanger
 admission control plugins:
kube-apiserver --enable-admission-plugins=NamespaceLifecycle,LimitRanger
Note: Depending on the way your Kubernetes cluster is deployed and how the API server is started, you may need to apply the setting in different ways. For instance, you may have to modify the 
systemd
 unit file if the API is deployed as a 
systemd
 service; while you may have to modify the manifest file for the API server if Kubernetes is deployed in a self-hosted way.

Recommended set of Admission Controllers

For Kubernetes version 1.10 and later, it is recommended running the set of Admission Controllers using the 
--enable-admission-plugins
 flag.
For Kubernetes 1.9 and earlier, it is recommended running the set of Admission Controllers using the 
--admission-control
 flag.
In the next article, we will walk through Kubernetes Authorization and RBAC in detail.
About the author - Sudip is a Solution Architect with more than 15 years of working experience, and is the founder of Javelynn. He likes sharing his knowledge through writing, and while he is not doing that, he must be fishing or playing chess.
Previously posted at https://appfleet.com/.

