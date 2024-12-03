ReadWrite
A Gadget Lighter Than a Chicken Egg Is Changing Disaster Mapping in the Pacific
A Gadget Lighter Than a Chicken Egg Is Changing Disaster Mapping in the Pacific

by Edwin Liava'a December 3rd, 2024
Tools like QGIS, QField, and QGIS Cloud, and hardware like the X5 Mobile PRO and Starlink Mini, are bridging technological gaps once deemed insurmountable.
A Journey of Innovation and Resilience

The vast blue expanse of the Pacific Ocean has always been a realm of navigation, of finding paths where others see only endless waters. Today, we're navigating a different kind of terrain – the complex landscape of technological innovation for Pacific Island communities.

The Challenge: Bridging Technological Gaps

For years, we've been told that cutting-edge geospatial technology is out of reach. Proprietary software vendors would warn us about the risks of open-source alternatives, painting a picture of technological limitations. But we, as Pasifika innovators, saw something different – we saw opportunity.

Our journey began with the Asian Development Bank's Renewable Energy Development and Disaster Risk Resilience Project in the Federated States of Micronesia. We needed a solution that was not just powerful, but also accessible, affordable, and resilient. Our answer? A game-changing combination of Free and Open Source Software for Geospatial applications (FOSS4G), the GNSS X5 Mobile PRO, and Starlink Mini.

QGIS, QField, and QGIS Cloud: Our Comprehensive Geospatial Ecosystem

Our toolkit expanded beyond traditional boundaries with QGIS, QField, and QGIS Cloud:

  • QGIS and QField became our primary tools for:
    • Mapping critical infrastructure like power plants, transmission and distribution network assets
    • Modeling potential risks and impacts from fire hazards, landslides, tyfoons and flooding
    • Conducting efficient field surveys in some of the most remote Pacific islands
  • QGIS Cloud added a powerful web mapping solution, enabling:
    • Easy sharing of geospatial data
    • Remote access to our project maps
    • Collaborative mapping capabilities


The beauty of these tools lies not just in their functionality, but in their philosophy. They democratize technology, breaking down the barriers that have long kept advanced geospatial tools out of reach for Pacific Island communities.

X5 Mobile PRO by Mettatec: Precision in the Palm of Your Hand

After the successful deployment of the first 3 units of the X5 Mobile PRO, I am now officially an authorized distributor of Mettatec GNSS Geopositioning Products. I'm proud to showcase a device that redefines field surveying. Imagine a solution lighter than a chicken egg, yet capable of delivering centimeter-level accuracy. Developed by Mettatec, the X5 Mobile PRO weighs just 45 grams and is a powerhouse of positioning technology:


  • Supports PPK, RTK, and NTRIP modes
  • Compatible with smartphones
  • Operates within a 10km radius in RTK mode
  • Extends up to 70km in NTRIP mode


For utilities managers and field researchers, this means professional-grade surveying capabilities without the professional-grade price tag. And now, through our distribution partnership with Mettatec, this cutting-edge technology is more accessible than ever to Pacific Island communities.

Pair the X5 Mobile PRO with Starlink Mini, and you've got a game-changing solution for data collection and transmission:


  • Compact (11.4 x 9.8 inches)
  • Up to 100Mbps download speeds
  • Just 23ms latency
  • Estimated cost around $599
  • Setup time: Less than 5 minutes


Suddenly, being in a remote island location doesn't mean being disconnected.

More Than Technology: A Path to Resilience

This isn't just about fancy gadgets. It's about empowerment. It's about giving Pacific Island communities the tools to:


  • Map their critical infrastructure
  • Understand and prepare for climate change impacts
  • Build local technical capacity
  • Reduce dependency on expensive, proprietary solutions

An Invitation to Innovate

To my fellow Pacific Islanders, to utility managers, to researchers, and to anyone passionate about technological innovation: this is our moment. We're not just adopting technology; we're reshaping it to fit our unique context.


Exclusive Opportunity: As an official distributor of Mettatec GNSS Geopositioning Products, I can now provide direct access to the X5 Mobile PRO and other cutting-edge geospatial technologies tailored for Pacific Island needs.


If you're interested in this solution, if you see the potential for transformation in your community, reach out. Whether you're looking to acquire the X5 Mobile PRO, implement QGIS solutions, or explore innovative geospatial technologies, I'm here to help you navigate this exciting technological landscape.


Contact: [email protected] Mettatec GNSS Geopositioning Products - Pacific Islands and Oceania Authorized Distributor


Note: While I was hoping to present this at the 2024 Pacific Islands GIS & Remote Sensing User Conference, the presentation slot remains unconfirmed. But the story of innovation doesn't wait for confirmation – it moves forward, wave by wave, island by island. You can find the presentation abstract: here

Acknowledgements

Special thanks to the Asian Development Bank ADB 175726: GRANT-0813 FSM: Renewable Energy Development Project, Disaster Risk Resilience (DRR) Consulting Services (49450-027) and OCA Global for supporting this ground-breaking work.

