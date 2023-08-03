Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    A drawer full of shellsby@jeanhenrifabre

    A drawer full of shells

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    IN Uncle Paul’s room was a drawer full of shells of all sorts. One of his friends had collected them in his travels. Pleasant hours could be passed in looking at them. Their beautiful colors, their pleasing but sometimes odd shapes, diverted the eye. Some were twisted like a spiral stair-case, others widened out in large horns, still others opened and closed like a snuff-box. Some were ornamented with radiating ribs, knotty creases, or plates laid one on another like the slates of a roof; some bristled with points, spines, or jagged scales. Here were some smooth as eggs, sometimes white, sometimes spotted with red; others, near the rose-tinted opening, had long points resembling wide-stretched fingers. They came from all parts of the world. This came from the land of the negroes, that from the Red Sea, others from China, India, Japan. Truly, many pleasant hours could be passed in examining them one by one, especially if Uncle Paul were to tell you about them.
    featured image - A drawer full of shells
    writing#non-fiction#storybook#books
    Jean-Henri Fabre HackerNoon profile picture

    @jeanhenrifabre

    Jean-Henri Fabre

    Receive Stories from @jeanhenrifabre

    react to story with heart
    Jean-Henri Fabre HackerNoon profile picture
    by Jean-Henri Fabre @jeanhenrifabre.I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.
    Read My Stories
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    THE YOUNG CHICKENS
    Published at May 29, 2023 by jeanhenrifabre #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The “Great Eastern” was now going at the rate of twelve knots an hour
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    AS CONCERNS INTERPRETING THE DEITY
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #essay
    Article Thumbnail
    She Delivers the Divine Command
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #historical-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    The power which a man's imagination has over his body
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #religion
    Article Thumbnail
    During three days the couple walked upon air, with their heads in the clouds
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #collection-of-short-stories
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa