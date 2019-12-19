A Different Mindset: Organisational Tools as SaaS Startups

Some startups come from revolutionary ideas that aim to change entire industries, or even society as a whole. We need only look at Uber and Tinder as startups leading huge societal shifts in both norms and practices.However, there are a whole plethora of other startups that don’t take this approach.

Of particular interest are those which provide niche organisational tools in order to add value to their user’s lives.

The beauty of these startups is their simplicity: they take a core challenge faced in a given industry, and build a simple solution (essentially a database faced by a user-friendly UI) which can completely change how a business is run, and how much revenue its able to generate, through improved efficiency.

Great Ideas versus Good Execution

Everyone reading this article has had a billion dollar idea at some point in their lives. The truth with billion dollar ideas is that they’re all about execution. Having an idea whilst chatting with your friends is so far removed from having what it takes to actually build such a business that these ideas pass by most of us without any thought of actually trying to launch them.

However, we can set the bar to simpler, more realistic ideas that we are much more likely to have the capability to not only build, but launch, if we target niche industries.

And a great place to start is with B2B software. The thing about businesses is that a huge amount of their success is based on how well they are organised.

What does this mean for software?

Well, building tools that aid businesses in being organised means you create an immediate value that people are willing to pay for. And the more niche the tool, the more likely you are to provide a value which a business cannot get elsewhere, and the more likely you are to gain users quickly.

Let’s break down a few of these startups to showcase how they are using this simple approach to build a sustainable business with real value for users.

Pet Hotels

Animalo is just one example of a range of SaaS startups that targets a very niche industry: pet hotels.

The Challenge

The problem is clear: managing a range of bookings, with restrictions such as minimum nights, a range of cost types, and the challenge of clear identification of each pet that stays in the hotel, requires a reasonable amount of data. But the data is all simple.

The problem is also about access: with systems that are run internally, customers have no access to this data without contacting the pet hotel.

Animalo provides a range of simple tools designed to resolve each of these challenges.

Lessons

This is a great example of a startup that is not trying to shift an entire industry, but simply provide value to a niche set of users.

What’s particularly interesting about Animolo is their branding. Opting for bold, clean colors adds a fresh and modern feel. In comparison to the alternatives, which is often a paper system or some other older calendar system, they, as well as similar competitors, stand out from the crowd.

Their approach is to be a breath of fresh air in an industry crowded by old tech.

Catering Management

This is another example of a SaaS startup operating in a niche industry, but this time its catering and food service.

The Challenge

Catering businesses often serve food at a wide range of events throughout the year, and keeping track of these events is difficult and time consuming. Furthermore, these kinds of businesses often have a large base of part-time or temporary staff so time is often spent making sure everyone knows where to be and keeping up with lateness and no-shows.

Hirana has a range of simple tools which overcome these issues, and they add further value with tools that go above-and-beyond the simple organisational issues.

Lessons

Whilst this article is advocating an approach which focuses on building simple tools for businesses which help them get, and stay, organised, this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t set our sites on providing additional value above and beyond this, where possible.

Hirana is a great example of this, for example introducing the concept of a “Sales Pipeline” to help track what stage each event is at. Rather than just documenting events, further value is added by these kinds of features, and we can take this thinking into our own startups. Often added value is only a small step away from an existing feature.

Nursery Software

Connect Childcare is in an entirely different space from the examples above: nursery management. In the USA and other countries this is often called “daycare”.

The Challenge

Nurseries are often run by very dedicated people who enjoy working with children, and provide a great service to parents. However, we can all imagine the challenges faced if your entire business is based on 10s, if not 100s of kids running round and causing mayhem.

Not an industry I’d want to be in, that’s for sure!

However the challenges aren’t just about looking after kids. The organisational element of keeping on top of fees, keeping up to date information about parents, knowing which children are coming on which days, and the various legal elements means that nurseries, perhaps like no other business of their size, are fundamentally successful if they are well organised. Some nurseries also need injury lawyers

Lessons

Looking at the screenshots on their website, Connect is in no way modern, although it seems to have been adapted for more modern devices. The lesson here is that if we can find a niche where the value we add is high, our startup might become a long-term, well-established business with consistent revenue.

Connect has many modern competitors, but it likely has a place in the market based on having spotted the niche a long time ago, and provided value from day one. And it’s likely made the owners of the software relatively successful: their accounts show a 7-figure assets and 6-figure cash in hand, which is healthy by any standards.

Conclusion

There is a lot to be said about lowering our sights when we are creating a new business. Being revolutionary and shifting an entire industry is great, but what about providing real value to a more niche market in the shape of organisational tools?

Not only can this approach be rewarding financially, its a chance to do a little good for a lot of people, leveraging the technical skills we have.

