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A Developer's POV on Creating Retrospectives

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byShloka Shah@shlokashah

Sharing My Learning & Experiences | SDE II @ HackerRank

December 23rd, 2022
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Shloka Shah@shlokashah

Sharing My Learning & Experiences | SDE II @ HackerRank

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tech-stories#retrospective#software-development#software-engineering#engineer#guide#programming#technology#software

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