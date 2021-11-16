Search icon
A Day in the Life of a Data Scientist at a Climate Change Startup

Blue Sky Analytics is building a catalogue of environmental datasets. Data is at the centre of the company's work. We follow a 5 step workflow that runs through the entire project timeline: Scoping, Research & Development, Data Hunt, Coding & Deployment and Generating Insight. At the end of the day, I have learned that if you can achieve the desired result with just a Python or SQL query, do it! I believe Earth observation & geospatial analysis will play a crucial role in the coming decade.
Blue Sky Analytics Hacker Noon profile picture

@jeet0210
Blue Sky Analytics

We are building a catalogue of Environmental Datasets by leveraging Satellite data, AI and the cloud

#hiring-data-scientists #data-science #climate-change #climate-crisis #big-tech-and-climate-change #big-data #environmental-impact #climate-change-startup
