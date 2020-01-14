A Custom, Declarative AJAX Loader With React

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
But possibly this is a good thing to do in terms of security.
In fact, today's tip is to do with controlling complexity.
a new package when it turns out that it is a piece of cake to just write your own AJAX loading component with React?
npm install
components/Loading.js
import loading from '../../images/loading.gif';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
class Loading extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
}
render() {
if (this.props.loading) {
return (
<div className="text-center">
<img src={loading} alt="loading" />
</div>
);
}
return this.props.children;
}
}
export default Loading;
components/private/restaurant/Create.js
import ApiRestaurantActions from '../../../actions/api/RestaurantActions';
import { Button, ButtonGroup, Form, FormGroup, Jumbotron } from 'reactstrap';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { FormGroups } from './FormGroups';
import Loading from '../../Loading';
import React from 'react';
import RestaurantState from '../../../states/RestaurantState';
import Validation from '../../Validation';
const initialState = Object.assign({}, RestaurantState.initial(), { response: [] });
class RestaurantCreate extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = initialState;
this.handleChange = this.handleChange.bind(this);
this.handleClickCancel = this.handleClickCancel.bind(this);
this.handleSubmitForm = this.handleSubmitForm.bind(this);
}
handleChange = e => {
let record = {...this.state.record};
record[e.target.id] = e.target.value;
this.setState({record});
}
handleClickCancel(e) {
this.setState({
...initialState,
response: []
});
e.preventDefault();
}
handleSubmitForm(e) {
e.preventDefault();
this.props.create(this.state.record)
.then((res) => {
switch (res.status) {
case 201:
this.props.fetchAll();
this.setState({
...initialState,
response: []
});
break;
case 422:
this.setState({ response: res.errors });
break;
}
});
}
render() {
return (
<Jumbotron className="mt-3">
<Form className="form" onSubmit={ (e) => this.handleSubmitForm(e) }>
<FormGroups {...this.state.record} handleChange={this.handleChange} />
<FormGroup>
<ButtonGroup>
<Button color="primary">Add restaurant</Button>
<Button color="secondary" onClick={ (e) => this.handleClickCancel(e) }>Cancel</Button>
</ButtonGroup>
</FormGroup>
</Form>
<Loading loading={this.props.loading}>
<Validation messages={this.state.response} />
</Loading>
</Jumbotron>
);
}
}
const mapStateToProps = state => {
return state.ApiRestaurantCreateReducer;
};
const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => {
return {
create: (record) => dispatch(ApiRestaurantActions.create(record)),
fetchAll: () => dispatch(ApiRestaurantActions.fetchAll())
};
};
export default connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(RestaurantCreate);
import React, { Component } from 'react';
class Validation extends Component {
render() {
return (
<ul className="text-danger">
{
this.props.messages.map(function(item, index) {
return (<li key={index}>{item}</li>)
})
}
</ul>
);
}
}
export default Validation;