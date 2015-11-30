A conversation between an Engineer and a Product Manager…

Product Director
Here’s how it should go:
PM: “Hey gender/ethnic neutral Engineer, I have a genius idea for a new product: I’m calling it “Bamboo Dreams”, a social network for drunk pandas…..”
Engineer: “Your “genius” idea sounds great, mind elaborating a bit more…?”
PM: “You’re right, a one line spec probably isn’t fair, how about I write a one-pager, and if I can’t fit it into one page, then it’s probably not worth doing, sound good?”
PM: “Basically, I think drunk pandas are an untapped market for our company. They are hugely valuable to bamboo advertisers, and love to use new technology. I think we could build something quickly, cheaply, and get a prototype going to see if we have something here.
For example, it needs to have things like:
Engineer: “Ok that’s enough for me to go on for now, though I’d love to have some basic wireframes to give me some guidance…”
PM: “No problems, let me quickly spin something up in Balsamiq for these flows (or your wireframing tool of choice), and we can check back in a week to see a demo, sound good?”
Engineer: “Great! I’ll get to work with the team…”
Here’s how it should not go:
PM: “Hey gender/ethnic neutral Engineer, I have a genius idea for a new product: I’m calling it “Bamboo Dreams”, a social network for drunk pandas…..”
Engineer: “Please provide:
Please note any omissions from these items will result in you being blamed by all of Engineering for idiocy, ignorance and general incompetence at your job as a PM…”
PM: “…….we better not build anything then”
I’d like to say you could extract a few small things from a made-up example like this:
The idea that you create a “vision” that you convince others of through your reality distortion field is an urban myth perpetuated by Steve Jobs-like cults.
As a PM, you of course try and base roadmap on as much quantitative evidence as is available, but you rarely know 100% of the time the right path.
That, of course, is a whole product management topic in and of itself.
