A Comprehensive Analysis of IAM-Based Database Authentication

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byHussain Abrar@oldschooldba

Principal Database Engineer

February 19th, 2026
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Hussain Abrar@oldschooldba

Principal Database Engineer @Remitly

Principal Database Engineer

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TOPICS

tech-stories#iam-based-oauth#database-security#aws-rds#aws-authentication#token-based-security#identity-and-access-management#zero-trust-data-access#aws-iam

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