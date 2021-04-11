A Closer Look At Brute Hacking Framework With A Source Code Example

@ morpheuslord Morpheuslord_9034 i am a ethical hacker who learnt hacking from youtube i like to help people with learning of necessary skills

Hi ﻿I am morpheuslord

hacking framework complete source+-code for web, wifi, url, sql-injection and doing a complete web scan for starters. Can view the code on ,

Required files & dependencies

u will need bin.rar & git-for-windows.rar & windows 10 device 64 bit and u will need to have npcap and usbpcap to run nmap and wireshark And ur pen drive must be registered as E: drive for smooth running of the tool nothing else

bin-folder

u need to extract the folders from the bin.rar to this folder. The tools include:

brute-framework from my previous-works (main-tool-kit) includes all the nessary tools

portabletools

photon

virtualbox

cygwin

terminus

curl

nikto

joomscan

dotdotpwn

padbuster

recon-ng

recon-web

instaosint

creepy

ngrep

fast-brute

evil-winrm

ettercap

ruby

python27

python3

perl

gem

pip3

choco

duf

pip2

urh-universal radio hacker

atom .

git-for-windows

u need to extract the git-for-windows folder from git-for-windows.rar to the vendor folder

this is the set off all the tools required to run the program u can download it from the link: https://www.mediafire.com/file/0ivv3sqczf81oo8/bin.rar/file

git-for-windows

this is the git for windows 64-bit this is required to run the bash and wsl tools from conemu download link: https://www.mediafire.com/file/1ua95g02vbww6nq/git-for-windows.rar/file

ALTERNATIVE

u can download the SETUP.EXE file from this link: http://www.mediafire.com/file/as5ab1sz7cot6qg/brute-setup.exe/file

updates

u can find updates for this in the brute-framework updates repository

Motive

to make the best tool for new students and gives basic practice to hacking and the software installed is limited and will comfort u to do some basic hacking tasks and do some osint in depth

special thanks to

Samuel Vasko for cmder. NullByte for info on some of the tools in the project. Avi Mimoun for the idea of source-code repository. TUX helping in the start of this tool building process.

usage

It's easy to use to run the tools u need to type

λ list

In the command interface U will be shown all the tools included by me This command will lead to the main framework

λ brute-framework

U need to type this command to access most of the tools If u type this command in the total kit

In brute-framework u can see all the tools included

U will be prompted to this command interface after u type

λ Brute-Framework

U have to type help command in the new interface to see the listed commands

Users[]- help

U can access other tools by checking the user_aliases.cmd file in the config folder u can add and delete tools from it U can take YouTube for learning the nessary skills I prefer these YouTube channel :-

nullbyte

networkchuck

zsecurity.

And for brute framework original code check this channel for the wifi bruteforcer seriously its great

:- TechnicalUserx

tutorial

NOTE

THIS TOOLS IS PREFERED TO BE USED IN THE PENDRIVE OR SD CARD WITH MINIMUM OF 32-GB SPACE.

u need to extract the files from the rar archives to the respected locations bin.rar files to the E:bin/ location. git-for-windows.rar files to E:vendor/ .

Contact me:

email me : morpheuslord@protonmail.com

: morpheuslord@protonmail.com twitter @morpheuslord2

@morpheuslord2 instagram morpheuslord_9034

morpheuslord_9034 Previously published at https://github.com/morpheuslord/Brute-Hacking-Framework-SourceCode

