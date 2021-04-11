A Closer Look At Brute Hacking Framework With A Source Code Example

i am a ethical hacker who learnt hacking from youtube i like to help people with learning of necessary skills
Hi I am morpheuslord
About
hacking framework complete source+-code for web, wifi, url, sql-injection and doing a complete web scan for starters. Can view the code on ,
Topics
Required files & dependencies
u will need bin.rar & git-for-windows.rar & windows 10 device 64 bit and u will need to have npcap and usbpcap to run nmap and wireshark And ur pen drive must be registered as E: drive for smooth running of the tool nothing else
bin-folder
u need to extract the folders from the bin.rar to this folder. The tools include:
git-for-windows
u need to extract the git-for-windows folder from git-for-windows.rar to the vendor folder
bin.rar
this is the set off all the tools required to run the program u can download it from the link:
https://www.mediafire.com/file/0ivv3sqczf81oo8/bin.rar/file
git-for-windows
this is the git for windows 64-bit this is required to run the bash and wsl tools from conemu download link:
https://www.mediafire.com/file/1ua95g02vbww6nq/git-for-windows.rar/file
ALTERNATIVE
u can download the SETUP.EXE file from this link:
http://www.mediafire.com/file/as5ab1sz7cot6qg/brute-setup.exe/file
updates
u can find updates for this in the brute-framework updates repository
Motive
to make the best tool for new students and gives basic practice to hacking and the software installed is limited and will comfort u to do some basic hacking tasks and do some osint in depth
special thanks to
Samuel Vasko for cmder. NullByte for info on some of the tools in the project. Avi Mimoun for the idea of source-code repository. TUX helping in the start of this tool building process.
usage
It's easy to use to run the tools u need to type
λ list
In the command interface U will be shown all the tools included by me This command will lead to the main framework
λ brute-framework
U need to type this command to access most of the tools If u type this command in the total kit
In brute-framework u can see all the tools included
U will be prompted to this command interface after u type
λ Brute-Framework
U have to type help command in the new interface to see the listed commands
Users[]- help
U can access other tools by checking the user_aliases.cmd file in the config folder u can add and delete tools from it U can take YouTube for learning the nessary skills I prefer these YouTube channel :-
And for brute framework original code check this channel for the wifi bruteforcer seriously its great
:- TechnicalUserx
tutorial
NOTE
THIS TOOLS IS PREFERED TO BE USED IN THE PENDRIVE OR SD CARD WITH MINIMUM OF 32-GB SPACE.
u need to extract the files from the rar archives to the respected locations bin.rar files to the E:bin/ location. git-for-windows.rar files to E:vendor/ .
Contact me:
https://github.com/morpheuslord/Brute-Hacking-Framework-SourceCode
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.