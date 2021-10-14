A Chrome Extension to Code Daily with LeetCode

301 reads

Built to motivate you to solve a coding problem daily, as simple as name of the extension Code Daily with LeetCode. You can either solve a preselected question or choose from any topic and difficulty of your choice. To keep track of my progress, I decide to tweet everyday with the details of the questions/problems that I solved. You can view my tweets on twitter. The extension will select a problem randomly based on the topic and the difficulty set by me or randomly suggest me everyday. I'm glad that I picked this project, learnt a lot from it.