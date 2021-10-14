Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

A Chrome Extension to Code Daily with LeetCode by@akumar5

A Chrome Extension to Code Daily with LeetCode

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Built to motivate you to solve a coding problem daily, as simple as name of the extension Code Daily with LeetCode. You can either solve a preselected question or choose from any topic and difficulty of your choice. To keep track of my progress, I decide to tweet everyday with the details of the questions/problems that I solved. You can view my tweets on twitter. The extension will select a problem randomly based on the topic and the difficulty set by me or randomly suggest me everyday. I'm glad that I picked this project, learnt a lot from it.
image
Ashish Kumar Hacker Noon profile picture

@akumar5
Ashish Kumar

Coder by Day, learning to code at night

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum

Tags

#leetcode#learn-to-code#code-daily#chrome-extension#leetcode-chrome-extension#software-engineering#software-development#chrome-extension-code-daily
Join Hacker Noon loading