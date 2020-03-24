A Call To Action: Let's Not Waste The Opportunity Coronavirus Offers Us

Half of the world is in quarantine due to the corona-virus outbreak, and most of the people have no clue how to use this time for developing new skills.

This quarantine has something special which no other global pandemic ever witnessed, and that's the internet.

Although everything and everyone is subject to is under lock-down or strict social distancing, everyone is still so connected.

How I Use Self Isolation or Quarantine for Personal Growth and Self Improvement?

Most of you might have planned to go over Netflix, Amazon Prime, and many other entertainment portals for this quarantine. But ever thought that this time can be utilized for so many things that might change your

life.

I asked many freelancers, teachers, digital marketers, etc. how someone

trapped in quarantine can use their time productively, what are the choices they have? Here is what I got.

Learn something new:

Everyone wants to learn so many things in their lives, but most of us were not able to put a good time to it, well learn them now. If you wanted to learn music, dancing, another language, perhaps some technical skills, or anything else, just start learning it, this is your time with minimum distractions and maximum opportunities.

FreeCodeCamp, Coursera, Use resources like YouTube Udacity , etc. and start learning new kinds of stuff.

Start reading books

Reading books are considered to be one of the best daily life habits that lead to a successful career and happy life.

The kind of books you choose also matter, based on your preference you may choose from various choices such as self-help, motivational, biographies, fictional, etc. You might not have access to the actual library, but you surely can download e-books, audio-books and start reading a new book of your choice, on your computer or smartphone. Some best platforms are:

Try fitness

Fitness is one of the most important aspects of our life, still, nowadays so many people lack it. Fitness not only makes you healthy and diseases free, but it overall improves your mood, makes you efficient in your day to day activity.

Even though you don’t have access to gym or a live fitness trainer, you can try online trainers and home exercises to get fit. There are many forms of exercise that can be done at your living room itself, get it personalized as per your needs through an online fitness trainer and make a step towards a healthy lifestyle.

Also, best part of this exercise routine is you are at your home, isolated, you can’t access junk food easily, which itself will support your workout. Prepare healthy food, and follow fitness on social media to stay motivated.

Start creating your own content

Nowadays, every other person is creating and posting their own content on the internet. It doesn’t matter what you are good at, just share your skills over the internet, market it, grow your audience and start making money out of it.

This is something that has grown into a trend, thousands of people are doing it across the world. From painters to programmers, fitness freaks to photographers, everyone is sharing their content through images, videos, podcasts, etc. for growing their community.

This quarantine, show your passion to this world, connect with people like you through social media, join a bigger community and grow your audience. When time comes, use them to monetize in different ways.

You may follow different content creators to learn more about it, such as Gary Vaynerchuk, Grant Cardone, etc.

Cultivate good habits

Your habits are the most important part of your life, it’s like your mind on auto-pilot mode, that does what it has been doing for a very long time.

I am sure you would have tried making new habits, but due to your busy lifestyle most of the times you failed. Start a new habit, that can be anything good like: waking up early morning, reading an hour daily, drinking green tea after dinner, etc.

We first make our habits, then our habits make us!

Don’t rush into many things, Try one step at a time and soon things will start to settle as it was supposed to be.

Stay healthy, Stay safe, Stay in Quarantine.

Thank you so much for reading this article and best wishes for a long, happy, and purposeful life.

If you liked this article, do share it with your friends!

