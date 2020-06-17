A Brief Overview Of GPS Tech

The global positioning device or as we know it as GPS is a system of satellites in space that revolve around the earth using its orbit.

These satellites play an instrumental role in the things that we do regularly. These satellites provide the location and other essential information to you anywhere in the world despite the weather.

Today GPS is being used in so many places that it has become quite hard to keep track of, that’s why we are going to tell you a few technological uses of GPS and in the end, we will talk about its future. So without further ado let’s get started.

Mapping the World

Before GPS maps were made by men that first used to explore the place and then make the maps of the corresponding place. This process was being used until the invention of the GPS systems

Now satellites can provide close to real-time data about a particular place. This has helped companies like google to make extremely detailed maps of the entire world, without even leaving their offices.

The incredibly detailed maps that you use today regularly are all thanks to the satellites that are in the earth’s orbit.

Location Tracking

One of the main reasons that the GPS was designed for was for location tracking. GPS tracking allows any person in the world with the right technology to track the location of someone or something. The location is tracked using multiple satellites that triangulate the location of the object using multiple mathematical formulas and data that is gathered by the satellite.

It was initially used by the US military and after a while, the technology was provided to the civilians that have used that technology and made it mainstream for everyone to use. Today apps like spy phone are using location tracking for their customers.

Air Travel

You might know that there are no route signs in the air and for that reason, GPS is essential for correct directions while flying, before GPS was invented, pilots used to navigate using stars in the sky, but those directions were quite rudimentary and pilots used to rely on their memories to navigate through the air. Now GPS plays an essential role in the navigation of airplanes.

Not only that but the number of planes flying in the air has also increased a lot, that’s why GPS is also used to make sure that no two planes come close and run the risk of crashing.

Securing Assets

One good reason for the invention of the GPS has been the ability to track someone or something within the absolute feet of its actual location, GPS gives you the ability to pinpoint the exact location of someone or something and constantly keep track of the asset as it moves from its place. Many high profile people and things have a GPS tracker on their person which allows the object to be tracked with absolute precision

This type of tracking was once used by the military but today anyone that has a GPS tracker on their hands can use it to track someone or something’s position.

The Future of GPS

Ever since its invention, GPS has evolved tremendously over the years and the tech you use today is majorly dependent on GPS technology.

But all good things must come to an end, and the GPS is going to get a massive upgrade. NASA is already working on the next generation of GPS satellites that are going to be able to provide you a broad spectrum of information much faster than ever before.

It is also rumored that the new Satellites will be able to provide information about the space as well as the earth, which will make space exploration much more secure.

