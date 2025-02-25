A Beginner-Friendly Guide to Phone Authentication With FirebaseUI in React





Phone number authentication is an excellent way to allow users to sign in without remembering passwords. It also enhances security by ensuring that users have access to a real, active phone number.





In this guide, we'll break down every piece of code, making it super easy for beginners to understand.





Why Phone Authentication Over Email/Password?

More Secure: A phone number is harder to hack than a simple email/password combination. User Convenience: Users don’t have to remember passwords. Better Accessibility: Many users prefer phone authentication, especially in regions where emails are less commonly used. Reduces Fake Accounts: Phone authentication ensures each user has a real, unique number.



Why Use FirebaseUI?

FirebaseUI simplifies authentication by handling UI rendering, user sign-in flows, and error handling. Instead of writing complex logic for handling OTPs, FirebaseUI does it all with minimal setup. It supports multiple sign-in providers and ensures a smooth user experience.





Step 1: Setting Up Firebase in Your React App

Before we jump into authentication, we need to set up Firebase.





Getting Your Firebase Credentials

Go to Firebase Console. Create a new project or select an existing one. Navigate to Project Settings → General. Scroll down to Your Apps and register a new app (choose Web). Copy your Firebase configuration and replace it in the code below.





Installing Firebase

Make sure you have Firebase installed in your project. If not, run:

npm install firebase





The utils/firebase.js file





This file is responsible for initializing Firebase and making its services accessible throughout our app.

Code:





Breaking it Down:

Imports Firebase: We import Firebase and the necessary modules like authentication, Firestore, storage, and functions. Firebase Configuration: Replace placeholders with your actual Firebase credentials. Initialize Firebase: firebase.initializeApp(firebaseConfig); sets up Firebase with our config. Export Firebase Services: auth: Used for authentication.

db: Firestore database for storing data.

storage: For handling file uploads.

functions: Cloud functions for serverless operations. For the purpose of this article, we‘ll only be making use of the auth and firebase objects.





Step 2: Setting Up FirebaseUI for Phone Authentication

To make phone authentication easier, we’ll use FirebaseUI.





Installing FirebaseUI

npm install firebaseui





Importing and Configuring FirebaseUI

Code:

Breaking it Down:

Imports FirebaseUI: import * as firebaseui from 'firebaseui'; Imports Firebase Auth: import { auth } from './utils/services'; Defines uiConfig: signInOptions: Specifies phone authentication as a sign-in method.

recaptchaParameters: Adds reCAPTCHA verification for security.

defaultCountry: Sets the default country for phone authentication. Callback Function: Runs after a successful login. Creates FirebaseUI Instance: const ui = new firebaseui.auth.AuthUI(auth); // creates a new instance of FirebaseUI if does not already exist.





Step 3: Integrating FirebaseUI into a React Component

Code:

Breaking it Down:

Imports Dependencies Uses useRef: This ensures we only initialize FirebaseUI once. useEffect Hook: Initializes FirebaseUI.

Starts the authentication UI inside #firebaseui-auth-container. Renders FirebaseUI Container





Step 4: Using the PhoneAuth Component

Now, we can use the PhoneAuth component in our app:









Step 5: Deploying and Testing

Run Your App

npm start

Test with Your Phone Number





You should see outputs similar to the below screenshots:













Conclusion

We've successfully implemented phone authentication in React using Firebase and FirebaseUI. Now, users can sign in using their phone numbers without passwords. 🚀





Need more improvements? Let me know in the comments! 🎉

Additional Improvements

More Sign-in Options: Besides phone authentication, FirebaseUI also supports email-password authentication, Google sign-in, Facebook login, and more. You can enable them by adding: signInOptions: [ firebase.auth.EmailAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, firebase.auth.PhoneAuthProvider.PROVIDER_ID, // Phone authentication // sign in options ] I'll be covering these in future articles, so stay tuned! 🚀





Invisible reCAPTCHA : If you don’t want users to manually resolve captchas, set: recaptchaParameters: { size: 'invisible', }



Customizing Button Texts : Want to rename the "Continue" button to "Login" or something else? Use the uiShown callback: uiShown: () => { const observer = new MutationObserver(() => { document.querySelectorAll('.firebaseui-id-submit').forEach((button) => { if (button.textContent.trim() === 'Continue') { button.textContent = 'Login'; observer.disconnect(); } }); }); const container = document.getElementById('firebaseui-auth-container'); if (container) { observer.observe(container, { childList: true, subtree: true }); } },

What Does import 'firebaseui/dist/firebaseui.css'; Do? This imports FirebaseUI’s default styling, making sure the authentication UI is properly formatted. If you want to customize it, you can override these styles in your CSS.

Important Notice! A. Firebase: Error (auth/billing-not-enabled). Dismiss That error means that phone authentication requires billing to be enabled in your Firebase project. Even though Firebase offers a free tier for phone authentication, you must upgrade your Firebase plan to the Blaze (pay-as-you-go) plan to use it.

If you get the above error message when type in your phone number and hit the ‘VERIFY’ button, kindly do these: How to Fix the "auth/billing-not-enabled" Error Go to the Firebase Console → https://console.firebase.google.com/ Select your project. Click on "Billing" from the left sidebar. If you can’t find the billing tab, just click on the plane next to your Firebase project name (e.g., Spark plan). Upgrade to the Blaze plan (you won’t be charged unless you exceed the free quota). Enable Phone Authentication again: Navigate to Build → Authentication → Sign-in methods Click Phone and enable it.

Why Does Firebase Require Billing for Phone Authentication? Google incurs costs when sending OTPs (SMS messages), so they restrict phone authentication to Blaze users.

After enabling billing, try verifying your phone number again—it should work!

B. Firebase: The phone verification request contains an invalid application verifier. The reCAPTCHA token response is either invalid or expired. (auth/invalid-app-credential). Dismiss

If you get the above error message when type in your phone number and hit the ‘VERIFY’ button, kindly do these:

How to Fix the "The reCAPTCHA token response is either invalid or expired. (auth/invalid-app-credential)" Error First, cross-check your Firebase UI config object - uiConfig. Ensure you resolve the capture manually if the value of your recaptcha param’s size is normal. Ensure your domain is authorized. Go to the Firebase console, select your project, click on Authentication, click on Settings, and click on ‘Authorized domains’. Now, add your domain if it’s not on the list. If you’re running on localhost, http://127.0.0.1, and then navigate your app via http://127.0.0.1:3000/





You can always reach me via:



