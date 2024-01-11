995 Stories To Learn About Good Company

Let's learn about via these 995 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Good Company /Learn Repo Good Company - because we don't want you to deal with the bad ones. When you publish as a brand here, HackerNoon distributes your company story around the interwebs. 1. What Advantage Do Programmable NFTs Bring to Users? Raunaq Vaisoha is a second-time crypto entrepreneur and has been in the space since 2013. NFTs are evolving from static to dynamic objects. 2. The European Blockchain Convention 2023 Returns to Barcelona European Blockchain Convention 2023 will welcome more than 3,000 attendees - making it the largest edition since the event was launched in 2018. 3. How to Build a 2FA Application in Python Sometimes the best way to learn how to code something is by looking at an example, so we’ve created a sample application on GitHub. 4. Why Would an NFT Marketplace Freeze an Account? “I have been hacked. All my apes gone. This just sold please help me.” 5. Regulatory Changes in DeFi and Stablecoin will be Significant HashKey Capital is an asset manager with three dedicated funds investing exclusively in blockchain technology and digital assets. 6. Will Guest Posting Still be a Good SEO Strategy in 2023? This article will examine when and why guest posting is a good idea. We will also cover some Guest Posting tips to help you get the most out of this strategy. 7. Integrating BSC Tokens Into Your Crypto Project Learn everything you need to know when it comes to integrating a BSC token into a cryptocurrency project that you are working on and aim to do so. 8. First Crypto Hackathon and Workshop at Harvard University to be Hosted by Telos The Hack Boston event will be the first cryptocurrency hackathon to be held on an Ivy League campus. 9. The Fight for a “Transparent” Blockchain Blocking of the main blockchain transaction anonymization service Tornado Cash 10. 6 Domain Name Registration Drivers in Q2 2022 WhoisXML API researchers identified six notable domain registration drivers for Q2 2022. Check an overview of the key findings and takeaways. 11. Can you Hire a Hacker on the Dark Web? If you are here, you have probably heard about how to hire a hacker on the dark or deep web. Using regular web browsers, we can only have access to four percent of the net. The other 96% must be accessed through a unique browser, Tor. 12. Why a Future-Proofed Multichannel Notification System is Important A future-proof multichannel notifications strategy helps PMs stay in touch with their users without coming off as intrusive, non-responsive, or antiquated. 13. Meet DeFi. The Changer of Life. These days, if you mention that ‘decentralized finance (DeFi) is revolutionary’ you may get more than a couple of eye-rolls. 14. After Analyzing Over 8k Companies Worldwide, We Learned that Startup Failure is a Feature, Not a Bug Especially when over 85% of startups won't survive up to 10 years. 15. Sending Secret Messages with the Courier API and Node.js In this tutorial, we will be building a Node.js app that sends multi-channel notifications in morse code. 16. 8 Ways You Can Use WhatsApp to Improve Customer Service Check out how brands can leverage WhatsApp for customer service and improve customer communication through WhatsApp Business API. 17. How to Build a WebAssembly Language for Fun and Profit: Parsing In the second article, we’ll cover the next phase of our compiler, parsing, to take the token stream generated by the lexer and converting it to an AST. 18. What is DMARC Vulnerability? Does your DMARC authentication system contain these common vulnerabilities? Unless resolved, they can completely invalidate your email security efforts! 19. How To Take Screenshots In The Browser Using JavaScript Taking screenshots in-browser (or 'client-side') is all about tradeoffs - there's no perfect solution for every situation. Let's take a look at three different ways you can take screenshots, and then how you can use them by sending them to a server or letting the user download the image. 20. Current Web3 Development is Similar to the Internet Boom of the Late 90s SIMBA Chain started working on its first blockchain projects for organizations like the US Navy, Boeing, and other defence contractors. 21. Unlocking the Secrets of ChatGPT: Tips and Tricks for Optimizing Your AI Prompts As one of the most advanced AI models, ChatGPT offers the potential to transform the way we approach tasks in both professional and personal settings. 22. Nodle Cash For iOS Devices Has Arrived Nodle Cash app is now available for both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets 23. XDC-Connect: A Simplified Process of Connecting to XDC Supported Wallets Developers can use XDC Connect for connecting to various XDC supported wallets like Guarda, DCent, BitFi in their decentralized applications. 24. A Water-Cooling Upgrade That Can Give Bitcoin Miners Their Power Back In typical open and transparent fashion Bitcoin mining sales and service company Meta-Luban does another public test of their water-cooling systems... 25. Space and Time Receives $20 Million in Strategic Investment Led by Microsoft's M12 Space and Time, a Web3 native data platform that has raised $20 million in strategic capital from notable investors led by Microsoft's M12 fund. 26. If the Internet Blows up Tomorrow, What Will Become of my Crypto? It could be the end of Bitcoin. 27. How to Route Traffic Between Microservices During Development Route traffic between microservices during development with this one simple trick that will save you setup time and, well, headache. 28. React Native Vs. Flutter: The Ultimate Comparison The aim of this article is to provide the readers with the full information on the two frameworks for mobile app development - React Native and Flutter 29. The Future of NFTs In The Web3 Economy The role of NFT in the Web3 economy 30. Pyth and Auros are Bringing Real-Time High-Frequency Data to Blockchain Protocols Auros, a company specialising in algorithmic trading and market making, and Pyth Network will provide access to high-frequency data in real-time. 31. Lisk Events at Berlin Blockchain Week Do you want to learn more about blockchain? Would you like to network with other Web3 enthusiasts and learn more about the most important industry trends? Then 32. double jump.tokyo to Produce Three Kingdoms Inspired Blockchain TCG Licensed from SEGA Corporation double jump.tokyo is thrilled to announce that we have secured the license from SEGA CORPORATION to develop a blockchain game based on the theme of “Sangokushi” 33. How Top Tech Companies Deal With COVID-19 What measures Google, Uber, Microsoft, IBM, Slack and more apply due to coronavirus? Tweets from their employees included. 34. Our Code Is Harming The Planet, We Need Carbon Aware Design Patterns Our Code Is Harming The Planet. Can Carbon Aware Design Patterns Help Us Fix It? 35. How to unlock your 888,888 KickTokens from FrozenDrop? In December 2019, we conducted the first-ever FrozenDrop of KickTokens. The Kick Ecosystem team was the first to create and implement the frozen mechanics of frozen tokens on the blockchain. 36. A Beginner's Guide to Spending Cryptocurrency in Real Life In this article you can learn how to use cryptocurrency in everyday life: pay with crypto for goods and services. Find out what to buy with cryptocurrency. 37. Using Amazon IVS to Create Interactive Live Streaming Experiences with Timed Metadata Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) gives us a few amazing features that enable interactivity. 38. Top 5 NFT Play-to-Earn Marketplaces to Follow in 2022 Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming, as a business model, lets gamers earn rewards (often in the form of crypto) for playing games. 39. How Polygon Supernets and Ankr Help Build Modular Blockchain Apps Polygon Supernets is an EVM-compatible modular blockchain stack that enables developers to have a custom decentralized modular network. [40. How To Improve React App Performance with SSR and Rust [Part I: SSR]](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-improve-react-app-performance-with-ssr-and-rust-part-i-ssr-b75x36ed) Server-side rendering (SSR) is technique when content for a web page is rendered on the server using JavaScript. 41. Why Canva, Figma & Shopify are Exploding like Mentos in Diet Coke From being great story-tellers to delivering value fast and leveraging product qualified leads (PQLs), the best PLG companies are a cut above the rest 42. Transferring Tokens Across Blockchains: The Definitive Guide to Bridges, Atomic Swaps, and More There are four usual ways to transfer tokens: exchanges, synthetic assets, atomic swaps, cross-chain token bridges. Let's take a closer look at each one. 43. Choosing Between Front-End, Back-End & Full Stack Developers Hire a team of front-end and back-end developers or full-stack developers at Systango. 44. An Intro to Resiliency, DHT, and Autonomous Economic Agents According to the paper published by Lokman Rahmani et al., the S/Kademlia distributed hash table (DHT) used by the ACN is resilient against malicious attacks. 45. Who Said NFT Sales Are Declining? - Affyn NFT Collection Sells Out in Two Minutes Singapore-based startup Affyn sold the entire collection of “Generation Zero Buddies” non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within 100 seconds. 46. A Champion's Guide on Functional Programming Best & Easy way to learn Python Development. get Python functional programming tutorial free/ 47. "You Can Build a Strong Team That’s Remote From the Beginning" Carolyn Mooney, CEO, Nextmv Nextmv is a Philadelphia startup of the year nominee, and their CEO and cofounder, Carolyn Mooney shares with us their origin story and remote culture secrets. 48. Decentralized Exchanges From A DeFi Perspective: A Comparison Decentralized exchanges (DEXes) are all the rage in the present decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. These exchange markets do not rely upon a third-party service provider to hold customer funds, a major advantage over traditional exchange structures. Instead, in DEXes, funds are traded in a direct peer-to-peer (P2P) manner via automation without any form of central authority. 49. How Does Facial Recognition Work with Face Masks? [Explained] With the spread of COVID-19 wearing face masks became obligatory. At least for most of the population. This created a problem for the current identification systems. For example, Apple’s FaceID struggled to recognize faces with masks. 50. A Brief Review of 20 Crypto Exchanges for 2020 There are lots of forces responsible for the downturn of global markets that had an unprecedented side effect on the prices of digital assets. It is no longer news that the untamed spread of Covid-19 and OPEC’s oil price crisis have had a devastating impact on the crypto market, with bitcoin, the poster boy of the market, recently shedding over 50% of its value and still recovering. 51. What’s the Database Plus Concept and What Challenges Can It Solve? Explaining the Database Plus concept, its impact on system architecture design, and its innovations: from Proxyless Service Mesh to microservice backend support 52. How Asset Tokenization With Daml Works How Daml smart contracts facilitate your asset tokenization. 53. How to Use DeepAR For AR Effects on Amazon IVS Live Streams Now that people are more accustomed to using video technology, AR stands to dial up both the functionality and fun factor of the medium. 54. Gate.io Reveals How Its Startup Projects Recorded 45,900% ROI Impact of “Gate.io Startup” on the success of new crypto projects 55. Decentralized Web (DeWeb Tokens) 101 – The next big thing? Over the last years, but especially the last months, DeFi (Decentralized Finance) emerged to a popular and highly hyped niche within the crypto space. 56. View Someone's Facebook Messages without Knowing Their Password Wondering how to see someone else's Facebook messages without them knowing? Read this complete guide on dos and don'ts to view someone's Facebook messages. 57. What’s Lurking in Latin America’s Tech Industry?— Surprising Facts of LATAM’s Talent Reserve A snapshot of LATAM’s tech industry and why it has become a go-to destination for U.S. companies to hire remote software engineers. 58. dWeb Goes Mainstream: 7 Websites that are Better on the Blockchain You can now update your settings in Chrome or Firefox to connect to blockchain domains. Check out these seven examples to use for your decentralized websites. 59. The Great Game of Validators or How We Launched Proof-of-Stake DAObet So, your team has finished the alpha version of your blockchain, and it is time to run the test-net, and then the main-net. You have a real blockchain with independent participants, a good economic model and security, and you have designed governance. 60. Introduction to Strapi : Headless CMS for Building Web Applications Strapi is an open-source Headless CMS that gives developers the freedom to choose their favorite tools and frameworks. 61. Blanket Statements Do Not Help Define NFTs Most people (bloggers and journalists included) don’t have the time or the dedication to dive deep into it or really think deeply about blockchain. 62. Take ChatGPT With You: Introducing Ariana, the ChatGPT Assistant That Lives in WhatsApp Meet Ariana, a ChatGPT AI assistant living in WhatsApp, providing instant answers, translations, and idea generation. 63. What is a Website Blocking Injunction? the group has now been granted an expansion in an effort to restrict access to domains that helped to circumvent the aims of the High Court order. 64. How To Work With Multiple Versions Of Java On Linux Java has been a developer staple for quite some time. In fact, Java is one of the most popular programming languages on the market. Part of the reason for that is Android. 65. Python Environment Set-Up with M1 Chip Get help with setting up python library packages that don't support M1 chip yet. 66. Meet Clique: An Identity Oracle That Brings Web2 User Behaviors to Web3 The founders of Clique, an identity-oracle protocol connecting web2 and web3, are proud to announce its first alpha launch this winter. 67. Lithosphere (LITHO) AI-Blockchain Devs Support Ripple (XRP) in the SEC Case Lithosphere (LITHO) reiterates its support for Ripple (XRP) in its case against the SEC. [68. With Cyber Threats on the Rise, Nero Consulting Encourages Businesses to Keep Their Guard Up](https://hackernoon.com/with-cyber-threats-on-the-rise-nero-consulting-encourages-businesses-to-keep-their-guard-up) Nero Consulting CEO Anthony Oren has watched countless companies suffer from the lack of preventative measures to secure their systems. 69. Metaverse Launches: The Successes to the Messes The Metaverse is an unexplored world of opportunity. Brands need to forge their own paths, and we've mapped out a clearer picture of what works and what doesn't 70. Moving Away from Free to Play with First Light Games CEO Neil McFarland Blast Royale is part of a new movement where players own their own in-game items. 71. Will Layer-1 Public Blockchains Rise or Fall in the Next Bull Market? An analysis of differentiated L1 public blockchains and why they may outperform in the next bull market. 72. How to Build a Data-Driven Product Using Metabase Metabase is a business intelligence tool that lets you access your data in a read-only manner. 73. How to Make a Web App User Interface with Python A bite-sized introduction to building web app user interfaces with nothing but Python. 74. Building Your First App Using C++ Builder (Part 2) Welcome back to our series about creating a reminder application in C++Builder! 75. Success With Machine Learning Projects in Python In this article, we will give you a sense of the applications for machine learning and explain why Python is a perfect choice for getting started. 76. rLogin: The New Authentication Libraries for Blockchain Based Apps In this series of three articles, we are going to build a decentralized application with a back-end. We will use rLogin suite, developed by RIF Identity team, which will allow us to build a secure, reliable and scalable application from scratch. 77. How You Could Have Potentially Saved Your Money From the UST/LUNA Disaster Many DeFi users were hit incredibly hard by Luna’s sudden collapse. DeFiHelper could have saved your money from disasters like this 78. Speechless FTX was not the first high-profile exchange to fail and it won’t be the last. But, we shall emerge from the bear market with less deadweight for those survived. 79. How to Solve the Python Memory Error A memory error occurs when an operation runs out of memory. It’s most likely because you’re using a 32-bit Python version. 80. Equivalence Class Partitioning And Boundary Value Analysis in Black Box Testing 1. What is black box testing 81. Enable Customized Royalties For NFTs With Multiple Creators, ERC20 Payout, and More, with Tatum Using our JavaScript SDK and API, you can create royalty NFTs with just a few lines of code. No need to code your own smart contracts, or run blockchain nodes. 82. What Is Yield Farming? The New Age of Decentralized Finance Wondering what is yield farming and how this strategy can help you profit in the crypto world? We cover all there is to know about this new way of investing. 83. Don't Hesitate to Raise an Incident Declaring your first incident can be intimidating. Let’s look at some common fears, and work out how to address them. [84. The Space Industry Needs Skilled Software Engineers, Network Engineers, and Coders](https://hackernoon.com/the-space-industry-needs-skilled-software-engineers-network-engineers-and-coders) The need for tech talent in the space industry is at an all-time high. If you'll like to get involved with the space industry, now it the time to do it. 85. How To Make Extra Money In 2021 Using These Awesome Investment Ideas From cryptocurrency to domain name squatting, there are many different investment ideas you likely haven’t explored. The investment paths you could potentially go down may seem overwhelming. However, knowing what options are available is the first step toward discovering what’s right for you. 86. How To Protect Yourself From DIRTY, FILTHY, Fiat Money With news that the Chinese are burning Yuan banknotes to fight the Coronavirus, there may be fears that fiat currency is too dangerous and dirty to handle. After all, money is only as clean as the uncleanest place it has been. Consider that one US study showed that most dollar bills are contaminated with cocaine, and the conclusion you may draw is that the majority of greenbacks have at some time been up someone’s nose. While it’s true that fiat money does harbour a considerable number of bacteria, germs and viruses of all varieties, there are some sensible precautions that can be taken to ensure you never fall foul of fiat. 87. Teach Me Daddy I rely on the writings of my macro forefathers and translate their ideas into what I hope is a more digestible and entertaining format. 88. The Science Behind Making Software Engineering Interviews Truly Predictive of Job Performance 89. Don't Procrastinate, GO Code! This guide shows you how to write your first lines of GO code. 90. Using Daml to Create Blockchain NFT-Based Customer Experiences How to write a smart contract NFT? Daml allows blockchain NFT smart contracts to interoperate with each other when deployed on multiple blockchains. 91. Future of Social Interactions: What is ‘SocialFi’ in Web3? Web 3.0 is introducing new technology fields that combine with decentralized finance (DeFi) elements to blur the lines between web2 and crypto. 92. 5 DeFi Projects You Should Know About in 2021 The growth of Defi is remarkable, with the industry making great strides in just the past few years. It's quite right to conclude that this industry is probably the next big thing in the financial world, especially owing to the many use cases of the upcoming projects. 93. Torches Finance: A Decentralized Lending Protocol Launched on KCC Singapore, June 27, 2022 - Torches Finance, a decentralized lending protocol based on KuCoin Community Chian (KCC), announced the mainnet launch on KCC. 94. Lessons from Kilimanjaro There will be more mountains to climb and higher ones each time. The locations and timings will differ and so will your purpose and vision each time 95. French Connection Finance and FCF Pay: The Innovative Payment Gateway The days of swapping crypto for fiat and then waiting for the deposit to land in your bank account are over. 96. Legal Tech Solutions: Market Size, Impact, and Trends This article provides readers with a definite legal tech overview. Here we analyzed legaltech market size, trends, and the state of technology in legal industry 97. "When You’re Humble and Have Humility - You Rise to the Top" Michael Gaizutis is the Founder of RNO1 – Experience Design Agency for Tech & Web3 Brands of the Future. 98. 5 Best Audit and KYC Solutions for DeFi Projects As DeFi, and crypto in general, keep getting global recognition, developers have had to comply with KYC and AML regulations in certain jurisdictions. 99. A Quick Guide on Best Practices for JavaScript Error Monitoring We would like to share with you our top seven best practices for monitoring errors in JavaScript applications. 100. Top Nodejs Trends to Follow in 2021 After AngularJS, Nodejs is another JavaScript technology that has won the hearts of millions of developers around the world. 101. 32 Finalists Revealed Ahead of Inaugural GAM3 Awards Polkastarter Gaming’s ‘GAM3 Awards’ will take place on December 15th, 2022. 16 categories are featured in the inaugural edition of the GAM3 Awards. 102. How Crypto Audit and KYC Companies Work Blockchain security companies offering smart contracts and crypto project auditing are on the rise and they are a step in the right direction. 103. React vs Angular: Why Is React So Much More Popular In this blog, we will give you a clear idea of which one is better - React vs Angular and help you make the final decision. 104. Mutual Human Authorization: A New Standard in Data Privacy Mutual Human Authorization is a digital communication protocol that SharePass is pioneering to help address persistent data privacy and security gaps. 105. Web3 Technologies Show the Promise of Achieving the Original Vision Behind the World Wide Web Fetch.ai is one of the Cosmos hubs within the Cosmos ecosystem that leverages the Cosmos SDK. 106. An Intro to Chat2Query: An AI-Powered SQL Generator With Chat2Query, you don’t need to be an SQL expert to extract insights from your data. 107. Reconciling Tech and Ethics: Building a Shariah-Compliant Financial Ecosystem But why does this question arise in the first place? In other words, why can’t religious Muslims use Bitcoin for digital payments? 108. From Company to DAO to Protocol, What Will be Next for Tellor? Tellor’s CTO, Nicholas Fett, gives us an overview of his work building a decentralised oracle network. 109. How Much to Build a Learning Management System With WordPress? How much would it cost to build a Learning Management System with Wordpress? Spoiler, it can get pretty expensive. 110. Binance Smart Chain vs. Ethereum: Let's Look at the Stats Trading volume on Binance increased by 30% on February 10, then by 70% on February 18 against Ethereum 111. Soluno Co-Founders Alan Tuback And Doug Dagworthy Are Here To Set A New Standard For Legal Software Alan Tuback & Doug Dagworthy, co-founders Devlos Software and makers of Soluno, legal accounting share how they built a start-up with 100 years of experience. 112. Polygon data: What it is and how can it be used? This blog explains about polygon data, its benefits and how it is widely used in geomarketing, indoor mapping, and mobility analysis for orgnaizations. 113. Omnichain dApps: a new crypto primitive Why the world needs a decentralized blockchain with built-in omnichain interoperability 114. What The Future Holds for NFT Lending — Making The Case for Fast Loans and Pool Lending What The Future Holds for NFT Lending. Making The Case for Fast Loans and Pool Lending 115. Distributed Storage is the Best Data Storage Tool for The Metaverse The most suitable data storage tool for Metaverse is undoubtedly distributed storage. 116. Doge Wars: Attack Of The Clones Dogecoin's popularity has inspired more clones with very similar names to emerge, creating a situation where the name itself is in contention between coins. 117. Introducting Kripto Galaxy Battle: A New Idle “Play-to-Earn” Game on KardiaChain Kripto Galaxy Battle is a perfect combination of NFT gaming and Defi by Cyforce Game Studio & Defi-platform BecoSwap 118. Colony Labs Launches Index Token Offering on Avalanche Ecosystem Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) is the first index token that provides exposure to the AVAX ecosystem. 119. Understanding 0VIX: How to Approach Market Risk Assessments via Agent Based Modeling 0VIX’s Head of Quantitative Research, Daniele Pinna, gives us a peek under the hood at 0VIX. 120. Live Stream in the Cloud with Amazon IVS: Part 1 Amazon Interactive Video Service (or Amazon IVS) is the service that powers Twitch. You can use it to power your own interactive live video streaming app. 121. Top 10 Principles of Good Web Design Have you heard about the best trending 10 principles of good web design? Worth reading the blog. Please comment your thoughts 122. Eliminating Difference Between Business Intelligence analysts, Data Analysts or Data Scientists 🚀 There was a time when the data analyst on the team was the person driving digitalization in an adventurous data quest...and then the engineers took over. 123. React vs Angular: Choosing the Best Option for Front-end Development React.js and Angular are equally good at building web-based applications. Some of the world projects are built with React.js. 124. How to Add OAuth2 Authentication to an S3 Static Bucket With Okta Authenticate/Authorize AWS S3 static websites with Oauth2 using Okta & Lambda@Edge running Lambda Functions to and from Cloudfront 125. A Short Guide to Installing WSL2 and Kali Linux on Windows 10 This guide will show you how to install the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) on Windows 10 with Kali Linux. 126. How to Sign Android APKs with Apache Cordova: A Brief Guide A short article on how to easily and correctly sign your Cordova Android APK. 127. Is Web Scraping Stealing? Web scraping is a super helpful tool not just to make money but also to reveal injustices hidden in plain sight, or to call Russians to talk about the war 128. Ethos Plans to Rescue Voyager Creditors and Token Holders Ethos will offer a free recovery token programme to impacted users impacted by Voyager's bankruptcy shortly after Ethos launches 2.0. 129. Introducing Opside, a 3-layer ZK-RaaS Platform This article will give you an overview of Opside by answering two simple questions: What is Opside? And how do "I" benefit from it. 130. How we Created Hide the Pain Harold’s Digital Twin with AI We recreated the most famous meme synthetically. Now, Hide the Pain Harold can speak 60 languages and send thousands of personalized videos a minute 131. Risk DAO Conducts Technology Risk Assessment on Aurigami Finance Aurigami conducted a risk analysis of the protocol's risk parameters in an effort to reduce technological risks and improve capital efficiency. 132. Cake DeFi has Given Out $317 Million in Rewards as of Q1 2022 CakeDeFi has paid around $317 million in rewards to its customers as of the end of Q1 2022 to become one of the fastest growing DeFi platforms in Asia. 133. The Best SEO is No SEO Always take content as priority. 134. Take a Deep Dive Into Verkle Tree For Ethereum The Verkle Tree concept was proposed in 2018 and this tech review by Sin7Y will demonstrate the principle of Verkle Tree. 135. APIs: The Prefabrication of Software Whether it’s for building a company, monitoring the news, or even making a grocery list, software penetrates every part of the modern western lifestyle. The dem 136. Understanding the Future of TradFi and DeFi with AllianceBlock AllianceBlock co-founder and CTO Matthijs de Vries talks about the platform's vision and web3 economy. 137. Raising $10 Million to Change the Game of Liquidity in Blockchain Fluid is a low latency liquidity aggregator that leverages AI models primarily based on quant to address unproductive fragmented liquidity in virtual asset 138. 10 Benefits of Digital Brochures for Online Business In today's fast-evolving digital world the importance of digital marketing is well understood and as we all know human beings are more drawn towards visuals. Visuals are more pleasing and good to look at; we can connect to visuals more than anything that is in writing hence digital brochures have come into being. 139. Artificial Intelligence & Modern Wars: How Ukrainian Cyber Defense & DIIA Leverage AI to Fight Back Read about the use of AI technologies in Russia's war in Ukraine, what is being used to attack, and how Ukrainians became warriors on the cyber battlefield. 140. Perch, a Mortgage Fintech, Raises $4M in Series A Funding Perch, a Mortgage Fintech, Raises $4M in Series A Funding 141. Proof of Memes Builds One Blockchain To Unite Them All—Memes, That Is Here's an overview of Proof Of Memes and why it's in a unique position to reignite the meme coin sector going into 2023. 142. 5 Features the Best IP Address Lookup Products Should Have Identifying users via their IP addresses has long enabled organizations’ marketing campaigns and cybersecurity efforts. IP geolocation data can, for example, provide a glimpse into an IP address owner’s online activities. In turn, this allows marketers to get to know their customers or audiences better. In the cybersecurity field, meanwhile, that information lets incident responders identify threat sources with greater precision. 143. Successfully Audited By CertiK, Confti is Now Officially Open Source Confti is a decentralized platform focused on NFT one-stop solutions to meet the diverse needs of NFT investors. 144. Alternatives to Web Scraping with Python Is Python really the easiest and most efficient way to scrape a website? There are other options out there. Find out which one is best for you! 145. Kotlin vs. Java - Which One to Choose for Your Next App? Kotlin vs java. Which one to choose for your next app? Read this blog to find out the similarities and differences between these two and which one to choose. 146. Google Pronounced The End Of The Cookies' Era And It Will Change Advertising As We Know It Web cookies have always been instrumental in achieving the goal of digital marketing. Cookies help advertisers to reach their targeted audience, and also to better understand which part of the marketing campaign that probably needs total reworking. Usually, a cookie is a piece of a snippet that gets integrated into users’ browsers over a period. 147. Introducing Bankera: Bank Account Alternative Focused on Crypto Businesses Bankera, an ambitious project to build a neobank for the digital era, has started to offer payment accounts to individual and business clients as a low-cost, fast and convenient alternative to traditional bank accounts. Individual and business clients who sign up to the service can already enjoy dedicated European IBAN accounts to send and receive funds via SEPA and SWIFT transfers. All clients can send and receive funds from cryptocurrency exchanges. 148. IoT in Manufacturing: What you Need to Know Discover IoT applications in manufacturing and the challenges you could expect if you set your mind on giving your manufacturing facilities an IoT upgrade. 149. 5 Great Crypto Exchange Platforms that Don’t Require KYC Verification KYC (Know Your Customer) guidelines are a prominent feature in financial systems. KYC is part of the wider Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policies that reduce the risks in financial transactions. KYC refers to the process of verifying the identities of the individuals using a service, and in most countries, it involves providing some identification documents. 150. Application Logic for Notifications with Courier Automations Courier Automations is a toolset that includes both an API and a visual builder that allows anyone to easily configure logic for notification workflows. 151. Full Circle Trading Platform for Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain Networks is now LIVE!! Rubic has completed an important milestone for traders, implemented instant trades for the BSC network, and also created a wrapped RBC. 152. How To Trade within TradingView with Alpaca Nothing goes better with algorithmic trading than tons of data. That's why we're delighted to announce our integration with TradingView to give you deep insights into markets, stocks, etc, all while seamlessly using Alpaca's commission-free API trading platform. 153. A Beginner’s Guide to Margin Trading in DeFi Learn the basic concepts in margin trading, understand how it works and get to know some of the best platforms for margin trading in DeFi. 154. Successful Integration of Personal Medical Devices with Mobile Telemedicine Application Personal medical device integration with telemedicine application 155. Talking Crypto and DeFi Portfolio Management with Narek Gevorgyan - Founder at CoinStats CoinStats is shaping up to be our users’ go-to destination for all things crypto and DeFi. 156. “An NFT purchase does not automatically give you ownership rights.” Anyone who plans to buy an NFT must understand what they're getting. 157. The Difference Between Web Apps and Websites In 1999, the conversation around the web focused on its power as a new media. 158. Assessing Your Organization's Customer Data Maturity Investing in customer data is a top priority for marketing leaders. 159. Developing AI Security Systems With Edge Biometrics Let’s speak about usage of edge AI devices for office entrance security system development with the help of face and voice recognition. 160. How to Use Model Playground for No-Code Model Building We're launching Model Playground, a model-building product where you can train AI models without writing any code yourself. Still, with you in complete control. 161. What is Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Models are a set of guidelines to help developers manage the process. 162. Why Do We Need Decentralized Finance? Decentralised finance has been considered as an important vertical application of blockchain technology. 163. Introducing DChat - Decentralized Chat for All Messaging is a core feature of the internet. It was described as the internet’s killer app. It enabled anyone to communicate with anyone else in the world instantly, and for free. Billions of people chat every day. 164. Asteria Propose Promising Solution against Impermanent Loss Asteria use Decentralized Options to Hedge Impermanent Loss 165. Kava Launches Harvest.io - World’s First Cross-chain Money Market Decentralized finance project Kava launches cross-chain money market Harvest.io. The media is calling Kava, the "Apple App Store of DeFi" because the platform enables app developers to quickly deploy DeFi apps using its cross-chain infrastructure and framework. 166. An Intro to Web3 Multi-Chain Trading Yellow Network offers to interconnect multiple scattered exchanges in one automated non-custodial trading hub, providing a user with the aggregated liquidity. 167. Zero-Knowledge Proof Algorithm, PLONK—Protocol: Sin7Y Tech Review (17) In this report, Sin7Y will analyze the details of the PLONK protocol and elaborate on how the constraint relationship of the gate is valid. 168. Kubernetes New High Severity Vulnerability CVE-2021-25741 – Are You Exposed? An overview of the Kubernetes Vulnerability and how to protect yourself from any potential harm. 169. How to Convert a 110TH Air-Cooled Miner into a 180TH Liquid-Cooled Beast! The Antminer series 19 Antminer S19 Pro can be upgraded with liquid-cooled technology on large scales and this post proves it. 170. NFT Renting: For When You Want to Give Your NFTs DeFi Powers NFT Rentals can help lower the barrier to entry to some aspects of NFTs by making it cheaper and more affordable in certain contexts that the technology is used 171. Tina is not a CMS - It is Much More (feat. Hot Reloading for Editors) We’re excited to announce TinaCMS: an open-source site editing toolkit for React-based sites (Gatsby and Next.js). See the announcement video at JAMstack Conf SF (the demo starts at 3:45). 172. The Rise of Digital Fashion and Sustainability in The Metaverse With the recent announcment of plans for the Metaverse, the intersection between fashion and technology has never been so clear. 173. How to Airdrop NFTs Learn how to airdrop your NFT in the easiest and most cost-effective way. Airdropping to thousands of addresses is only a matter of minutes! 174. The Bitcoin Price in the Long Run (Part 1 - The Role of Social Mood) This is part 1 of the long-term analysis of the bitcoin price chart based on the technical perspective provided by the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP). This article is an introduction to EWP while part 2 will apply the principle for price and date targets. 175. Get The Latest Trends on Crypto via Twitter Chatter Analysis We are bringing you a tool to find the most talked about coins on crypto twitter. 176. Tales From Crypto: Attacked But Not Defeated - We'll Come Out Stronger Over the last few months, we at Axion have been hard at work building a groundbreaking investment-grade cryptocurrency option for the masses. 177. Yes, This Is the Very Simple Guide to Cryptocurrencies You Were Looking For A cryptocurrency refers to a digital or virtual currency. Cryptocurrencies usually operate using decentralized blockchain technology. 178. 10 Best Practices from the Industry and Community in Kubernetes Security One of the best ways to tighten your Kubernetes security is by implementing ten tactics that have become industry-standard. 179. CalmWear: Aiding in Sensory Processing Disorder and Hypersensitivity CalmWear can offer a sense of comfort to just about anyone. Calming compression clothing is used primarily to assist the body in filtering sensory information. 180. [Launched] First Open Source Headless CMS Running on AWS Serverless To Cut Hosting Bill by 60%-80% So why you need another Headless CMS? For a change, with this one, you won't worry about scaling, installing, configuring and managing infrastructure. 181. 2021 is The Year of the NFT NFTs may look like a passing trend, but they are far from it. Learn what is truly exciting about NFTs and the potential they can unlock. 182. Building a Gaming Metaverse on 750 Acres of Land in Costa Rica Alóki is based on an intricate relationship with the 750 acres of jungle in Costa Rica. 183. How to request data from a REST API to a Solidity Smart Contract 184. How Smart Developers Will Become Rich in 2023 Smart developers will become reach by building micro-apps. 185. What is the Genuine Value of APIs Application Program Interfaces-or APIs- are a huge part of the digital world that can even be used in blockchain. This is how it can act as digital glue. 186. Scraping Glassdoor Job Data Glassdoor is one of the biggest job markets in the world but can be hard to scrape. In this article, we'll legally extract job data with Python & Beautiful Soup 187. How HotelTonight Prioritizes Finding and Fixing Critical Bugs While Maintaining a 1% Error Budget The stability score in particular has made it possible for their team to measure their application’s stability & maintain their team’s error budget of 1% error. 188. Startups That Help Construction Companies Let's take a look at a few construction startups that simplify the work of construction companies through artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation. 189. 12 Great Free Tools For Developers in 2022 Free developer tools are the best option for small teams and startups that are on a tight budget. Download any of this software for free. 190. Buying Bitcoin with USD on Bithumb Global: A How-To Guide 2020 has been a crucial year for cryptocurrencies as Covid crisis has changed investors outlook towards cryptos as an alternate asset. 191. How to Fix Flaky End-to-End Tests with Playwright and Reflow A software engineer codes for 18 months and builds a SaaS. He thinks he knows how to improve end-to-end testing. 192. How Twitter Can Satisfy Elon Musk's Request for Fake Account Clarity Twitter claims that less than 5% of users are fake. Is Elon Musk right to be skeptical? Until a proper test is run, nobody truly knows how bad the situation is. 193. What are Insecure Direct Object References (IDOR)? IDOR is a simple bug that packs a punch. Discover where they’re most common, explore real-world examples, and learn prevention tips from hackers. 194. Klein Finance: Low-Slippage, Low-Impermanent-Loss Decentralized Exchange in KCC Klein Finance is a liquidity provider on KCC (KuCoin Community Chain), on which tokens under KRC 2.0 standard can be traded. 195. Game Theory Meets AI and NLP With game theory, players come to a point where optimal decision-making is reached. This is very important n the field of ML, AI, or NLP. Find out how! 196. How to Send SMS Notifications and Alerts Using JavaScript and Node.js You’re in luck, because you can add the ability to send and receive text messages easily with the help of a cloud communications platform. 197. Private Equity Technology in 2020 Review of the decade 198. Windows Versus Linux: An Honest Review An honest view of Windows vs Linux: a comparison done by an experienced Linux enthusiast. 199. How API Keys Compare to JWT Authorization: A Detailed Overview As you build your own APIs, you’ll want to examine your use cases to determine which security method to implement for each API. 200. 3 Ways to Learn Python Online Python Is beginner-friendly, has a strong ecosystem, and is a popular choice for AI, research, and automation. Here's how to teach yourself python online. 201. Meet Lisk Lisk is an open-source blockchain application platform that aims to improve Web3 accessibility for both users and developers. 202. How to Create a Leading Mobile App: Application Stability Index The more 9s in an app’s stability score, the higher the app store ratings. 203. A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language picked for building a blockchain 204. How to Improve Django 3.1 View Performance with Async Support Django 3.1 provides support for asynchronous views, allowing developers to make significant performance improvements. 205. How parallel Github Actions jobs can run your RSpec tests faster in Ruby on Rails application Run efficiently parallel RSpec tests on GitHub Actions for Ruby on Rails application to save CI build time 206. Top 5 Ways You Lost Your Crypto in 2020 Not all crypto products are born equal. 207. Thinking Like Elon Musk Means Thinking Bigger Than Big: Huge In simple language, First Principles Thinking involves actively questioning every assumption you believe. 208. Politics in Social Media: Bots, IDM and Decentralized Moderation The internet has become the agora of modern times. The question is not whether we are discussing politics over the internet or not (we obviously are) but if... 209. How PMs Can Build a Great Product Notification Experience After reading this article, you’ll have the confidence and the tools to set up a notification system that delights and doesn’t annoy. 210. Web3 and DeFi: Collaborators OR Competitors? Web3 and DeFi are hot and trendy topics these days. What does Web3 actually mean? How do Web3 and DeFi impact each other? What's the best Web3 example? 211. 7 Steps to Build an Android & IOS App For Your WordPress Blog via Flutter Let's build an Android and IOS app for your WordpPress blog in less than 1 hour. 212. How To Analyse and Visualize DMARC Reports using Open-Source Tools Sending mail might sound easy, but to avoid getting your mail caught in spam filters, and to prevent others from sending spoofed email in your name, you need to employ different preventive methods. One such method is DMARC, which allows domain administrators to apply policies with regard to email authentication. You also have the possibility to get reports sent to you with the results of the applied policy. 213. Mobile App Heatmaps: A Powerful Weapon (And How to Use Them) Mobile App Heatmaps: What they are and why they matter. UXCam mobile app heatmaps are one of the most powerful tools for mobile apps. 214. How Tendermint, Cosmos, and Sifchain Form the Next Generation of Blockchains A new generation of blockchains has targeted solving the interoperability problem once and for all. Let’s see how they do it! 215. Nikkei Advertisement for Astar Network Receives the Backing of Record 329 Japanese Corporations Astar Network has broken a world record by publishing a national newspaper advertising with the largest brands in a single ad. 216. What are Crypto Games and How do they Work? Gaming projects on the blockchain are actively developing and attracting new players, and the market for decentralized games is gaining great popularity. 217. M.T.A partners with Decentraland and The Sandbox to Launch Wearable NFT Metahelmets Avatars were the first step, now let's empower them with NFT wearables to improve the experience as well as bridge the gap between NFTs and the Metaverse. 218. How Google’s Python Code Style Guide Can Help You Speed Your Engineering Team Creating a consistent style guide for your codebase can help your team be more consistent and productive. Here's how Google's Python Code Style Guide looks like 219. Password Security in 2022 — A Complete Guide A comprehensive guide to password security for all IT managers (and everyone else!). Learn why it is important, the risks of insecure passwords and how you can 220. Here's What You'd Typically See In A Full Stack Developer Job Description If a career as a full-stack developer caught your eye, you’re not alone. It’s one of the most sought-after jobs in the world and many people interested in tech 221. Will Liquid-Cooled Miners Dominate the 3rd Hashrate Revolution? Mining hashrate has come to a crossroads. Water-cooled products are being accepted and recognized by mainstream manufacturers, but will they dominate? 222. 5 Best DNS Lookup Tools in the Market Today The Domain Name System (DNS) as the Internet’s phonebook makes an online entity’s domain a critical component of its infrastructure. Its functionality and importance are discussed in detail in this DNS Primer. Overall, any company that wants to make its online presence felt needs to ensure that its domain remains accessible to intended audiences and potential customers at all times. 223. Catchain Consensus Algorithm of Telegram's TON Blockchain [A Deep Dive] In our previous review, we made a detailed overview of Telegram Open Network and the specific features in the operation of key nodes (validators) of TON Blockchain. In this article, we will elaborate on one of the key aspects affecting the security and correct operation of the TON blockchain – a protocol allowing to achieve consensus between the network validators that are thoroughly described in the recently released document Catchain Consensus: An Outline authored by Nikolay Durov. 224. White Boy A two-part essay covering how SBF bamboozled everyone into thinking he was a crypto wunderkind and the future of the Western-led finance establishment 225. Front-End Development: 5 Reasons You Should Focus on It A strong User Interface improves the interaction between the user and your website or application, converting potential visitors into customers. 226. Real GANs in AI Current AI trends will determine how companies can make projections of the AI future and successfully mitigate risks. 227. Your Facebook Privacy Guide for 2022 Checking every single privacy option on Facebook takes time — but it’s time well-spent if you care about controlling your privacy online. 228. Welcome to Kryxivia: The Future of Blockchain MMORPG Gaming Kryxivia is an MMORPG game world we're creating that provides players with immersive 3D gameplay they can access through any modern web browser. 229. DeFi Projects That Offer Top Staking Rewards in 2021 When it comes to determining the best staking rewards, a lot comes down to your strategy. DeFi is diverse, and you can earn profits in many different ways. 230. Hybrid Mobile App Development Frameworks: Top Picks for 2022 Top 7 hybrid app development frameworks you should consider in 2022. Let's have a look at the most prominent cross-platform mobile app development frameworks. 231. What is Blockchain Escrow Service & How Does it Work? If you ever wondered what a blockchain escrow is and how it works this is the answer to your questions. Dive into the mystery of blockchain and smart contracts. 232. In 1999, the Word “Community” Took on a New Meaning on the Web In 1999, the word “community” took on a new meaning on the web. 233. How to Avoid Buying Uniswap DeFi Scams in 2021 The fame that DeFi projects have amassed is quite the popularity, especially in the year 2020 after the crypto industry’s growth. 234. How to Implement AI in Business From taking your customers’ calls to figuring out why your equipment is consuming way more energy than it used to, AI is capable of many things. 235. We Built An Email & SMS Crypto Alerts So That You Don't Miss Out On The Wild Price Movements Use email & SMS crypto alerts to track Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other 3500+ crypto coins and tokens 236. 4 'Real-Life' Activities That Are Operational in the Metaverse Now Don’t confuse virtual concepts in technology as all being the same as the metaverse. 237. How to Learn Python Without Any Programming Background You are not a programmer. You have zero coding experience. You probably consider yourself “not a math person”. So let’s find out how you can learn Python, even if you’ve never had any exposure to a programming language. 238. A Brief History of Dapper Labs In this article, we outline the evolution of Dapper Labs, from just a simple NFT project to one of the leaders in the web3 space. 239. 7 Best JavaScript File Uploads APIs in 2023 File uploads are a necessary thing for many web applications. They allow users to share their files, photos, and videos on your site with others. 240. 30% of Newly Minted NCT is Owned by Addresses that Don't Own a Hashmask Hashmasks are a new experiment in crypto art. But 30% of the project's Name Changing Token (NCT) is already owned by users who do not even own a Hashmask. 241. Introduction to Nexus: Building a New Internet Driven by Blockchain Nexus is building a new internet driven by a blockchain-based operating system (LX-OS) and communications protocol (Nexus Protocol), that will be connected by distributed satellite constellations and mesh networks. 242. Powering the Future: Decentralized Oracles and Metaverse DNA In the decade-long history of blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT), rapid developments have led to consistent advances in the capabilities of decentralized financial platforms. By today’s standards Bitcoin has its limits: it supports value transfer and the storage of metadata within those transfers, but little else. With a block time of 10 minutes and a maximum block size of roughly four megabytes, it is also extremely slow compared to the emergent blockchains of the past few years. 243. Crypto Market Making: A Complete Introduction What is crypto market-making? How is it different from the traditional one? How do Crypto Market Makers make money? Let's dive in. 244. DO NOT Keep Your Genius to Yourself Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! As part of this program, we will be creating an ongoing series of entertaining interview templates. 245. 12 Low-Code and No-Code Development Platforms for Business Users This unbiased comparison of no-code/low-code platforms will help you choose the right technology stack for your digital transformation project. 246. Using Flask to Build a Rule-based Chatbot in Python Learn to build AI ruled-based chatbot with a simple tutorial that can be showcased in your Portfolio. 247. 6 Examples of Outsourcing Failure Outsourcing is the practice of handing off a certain aspect of your business operations and/or individual tasks to a company or professional that operates outside of the organization on an independent basis. It's essentially the delegation of a task to someone else for an agreed-upon price. 248. Top Artificial Intelligence Algorithmic Trading Software Solutions For Serious ROI With banks currently pretty much asking you to pay money to let them control your money, many who want to actually see some kind of ROI are looking at alternative investment solutions. 249. 8 Tools You Need For Working Remotely in 2022 Top of the best tools for remote work: Telegram, Getscreen.me, Trello and others. These software needed to work effectively from home. 250. Apache Kafka: the Complicated Simplicity This post is about issues, misunderstandings and sometimes heroic solutions from our experience of using Kafka as the main data exchange platform. 251. How this Metaverse Shooter is Defining the Next-Generation of Immersive Gaming Next-Generation of Immersive Gaming: Player Ownership, NFT Marketplaces and DAOs 252. Announcement: The KickEX exchange will buy back KickTokens at a price of $0.00015 per token On September 1, 2020 at 12:00 UTC, the KickEX cryptocurrency exchange will buyback KICK tokens (KickToken) worth a total of $100,000 at a price of $0.00015 per token. The buyback will be carried out only on the KickEX exchange and according to specific conditions. 253. Why SNARKs Are the Technology of the Coming Decade Welcome to the SNARK Age, a pop-up newsletter exploring and celebrating a technology that we believe will have fundamental and deterministic impacts on privacy, computing, cryptography, and money in the years to come. We’ll be sharing (mostly) bite-sized issues highlighting the key events, milestones and people in the space. 254. Multi-tenant Postgres In The Real World Back in the days when MySQL was the undisputed open source database champion, there was a sense that people who took their databases seriously would choose PostgreSQL instead. Everyone else chose MySQL; it was fast and it was easy. 255. Winners Crowned as Everscale Hackathon Wraps up Everscale, one of Asia’s premier blockchain networks, has concluded its online Elysium hackathon. 256. Blockchain Vulnerability Report—ΞthernautDAO Car Token CTF Find out how HYDN won the recent EthernautDAO CTF Challenge by hacking the smart contracts after finding the blockchain's vulnerabilities and exploiting them. 257. 3moji NFTs: Upgradeable NFT Avatars and NFT Emojis on Solana 3moji NFTs are changing the meta on the Solana ecosystem and bringing true utility to Solana NFTs with upgradeable and composable NFTs. 258. Continuous Integration: Best Practices To Follow We think of bugs as being in code but that’s just the end of the story. Bugs are a human problem. You fix one bug in code but you prevent future bugs by helping humans to work better. 259. Making Crypto Payments Less Scary Have you ever spent 30 minutes checking and double-checking before sending a cryptocurrency payment? What about sending a small test transaction just to ensure that you’re sending it to the right person? 260. An SVOD Platform That Puts Creators and Consumers in Control - With DeFi Vabble, a blockchain-powered subscription video on demand (SVOD) service that gives both creators and consumers total power over their user experience. 261. 5 Most Impactful Reasons Why Remote Teams Fall Apart Why does remote work succeed in some teams yet fails in others? We will attempt to answer this question by examining why remote teams fail to begin with. 262. Predictive Analytics for Maintenance Events The predictive analytics machine learning model worked well to provide alerts before the engine values went beyond thresholds avoiding expensive repair cost. 263. An Introductory Guide to Building a Website with Good Quality Code Guaranteeing code quality when your website is in the development stage is a colossal task. However, even with a steady number of programming designers, keeping up code quality can be daunting. Without code quality tools and a reliable framework, the entire task can amount to enormous technical debt, doing more harm than good in the long haul. 264. The Future of Web 3 Gaming with Oren Langberg Monkey League is a fast, turn-based arcade-style soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master. 265. NFTs Are So Much More Than Just Digital Collectibles Reddit launched digital collectibles, and that's great. But NFTs aren't all digital collectibles, and we should stop using the term so often. 266. An 80% Reduction in Standard Audience Calculation Time Standard Audiences: A product that extends the functionality of regular Audiences, one of the most flexible, powerful, and heavily leveraged tools on mParticle. 267. A JavaScript API Client Can Be a SaaS Product. Find Out How. An API is not just a wrapper; it’s a separate, light-weight application that enables developers to interact with a full-featured software platform. 268. Buidling DAO-As-A-Service For Energy Efficient Decentralized Governance The shortcomings of conventional organizations and systems of collaboration lead to problems such as mismanagement of resources 269. Unlocking the Next Level of Decentralized Gaming Pt.2 In part 2 of this mini-series we explore verifiable Scarcity, true ownership and DAOs in blockchain gaming. 270. Developer Experience Supremacy: Here’s What Industry Experts Say About It The focus on enhancing the developer experience is evolving rapidly post COVID, as businesses embark on the digitization journey. What really does this entail? 271. NFTs for Representation of Physical Real Estate: Interview With Origin Protocol & RoofStock onChain In partnership with Origin Story, Roofstock onChain launched its NFT marketplace for physical real estate earlier this month. 272. How to Predict a Hyper-Casual Game’s Success Before Public Release Understanding how CPM, CTR, and CPI work allows developers to hack their way to their first “hit” faster. And speed is crucial in this genre. 273. How to Become a Cloud Developer: Requirements, Salary, and Courses Now is a fantastic time to explore a career in cloud development. Cloud Developers are a hot commodity, as more companies are adopting cloud computing services. 274. Creating a Great UX Outside of your App Your app has a whole other interface that has more impact on your users, that provides a deeper user experience than your application interface. 275. Redefining Trust: Smart Escrow Contracts Blockchain smart contracts enable trust-minimizing escrow agreements, where value can be received, held, & remitted pursuant to objective conditions & triggers. 276. 3 Differences Between UTXO And Accounts-based Blockchains This article explains the difference between the UTXO and Account models used by different blockchains. Cardano expands on UTXO benefiting Genius Yield. 277. Liquidity Aggregation in Web3: Why it Matters, Challenges, and How We're Making it Happen Web3 crypto liquidity aggregation and cross-chain interoperability. 278. 4 Metaverse Projects to Check Out in 2022 Metaverse is the talk of the town right now. However, contrary to blockchain and cryptocurrencies, it is more accessible to people. 279. 3 Reasons to Use a Private Browser and Where to Find One Three reasons why you beed a private browser for safe and secure browsing, regardless of what you're doing online. 280. 10 Most Popular Programming Languages | 2022 Top 10 Programming Languages - 1: Python, 2: JavaScript, 3: Java, 4: C#, 5: C, 6: C++, 7: Go, 8: PHP, 9: Perl, 10: Swift... 281. Using SuperTokens in a VueJS App With Your Own UI Learn how to build your own login UI with SuperTokens in your VueJS application. 282. How to Transform Your Data Into a Voice AI Knowledge Assistant RAIN executives give a full breakdown of the build out and power of AI Voice Assistants. 283. Atato raises $6 Million Series A to build MPC Institutional Grade Custody for any Blockchain / Token Atato raises $6 Million to build MPC Crypto Custodial Solutions for any Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Token. Add any chain or token to Atato Custody. 284. Astar Network and Acala Partner to Launch DeFi Rising for Unlocking New Opportunities for Developers The "Astar x Acala DeFi Rising" initiative was just released by the two top parachains in order to provide developers with more options and incentives. 285. How to Localize Your iOS App and Reach a Global Audience? Most mobile apps and games, big and small, support multiple languages, as it is counter-productive to spend a lot of time and resources on app development. 286. How Laravel Web Development Can Grow Your Business in 2020 and 2021 PHP web frameworks are the most popular sources for web application development. Laravel web development is one of the most important technologies for web application because of the MVC architecture. 287. Tokenized Micro-Licenses on The Blockchain: An Overview The world of software licensing may sound like a snooze fest but the $456.1 billion software industry is expected to grow to $507.2 billion by 2021. 288. Entropia Universe Collectibles Feature in Prelaunch for Enjin’s NFT Marketplace Enjin, the leading ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has teamed up with MindArk to launch the “Eggs of Entropia 289. 4 Smart Ways to Quickly Create and Deploy Email Signatures Learn four quick and smart ways to create a signature for your business using the integration with Google Sheets, Google Workspace, Freshdesk, or Asana. 290. Typosquatting Protection: Watch Out for Lists of Typo Domains And Lookalike Websites Registering domain names only takes a few minutes and is inexpensive. While this is something that people and organizations are thankful for, it has paved the way for typosquatting—the deliberate registration of domain names confusingly similar to the ones owned by a brand, company, or person, or is part of a public initiative. Typosquatting has allowed threat actors to impersonate individuals and organizations and execute different types of fraud, such as invoice and phishing scams and setting up malicious copycat websites. 291. Moving from CircleCI to Buildkite: Everything You Need to Know Buildkite is gaining momentum as an excellent CI tool, and I recently was involved in such a migration from CircleCI and wanted to share my experience. 292. How to Create a BNB Payment Gateway with NodeJS & ExpressJS on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Today, cryptocurrencies and blockchain have changed a lot of traditional methods and solutions. 293. A Guide for Beginners in Neurohacking: Cheat Codes to Obtain Ridiculous Brainpower 5 fundamental neuro hacks that could make an amazing difference in your brainpower. 294. What Are The Advantages Of Usage-Based Car Insurance? In recent years, Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) has become one of the most talked-about technologies in the automotive insurance industry - and for good reason. [295. Getting Started with GitOps 2.0 Using ArgoCD & Codefresh](https://hackernoon.com/getting-started-with-gitops-20-using-argocd-and-codefresh-9cs3zl1) GitOps is the practice of deploying applications by using Git Operations only (and not clicking UI buttons). The paradigm already existed in one form or another but was officially named as “GitOps” in 2017 by Weaveworks and has since become very popular for Kubernetes deployments. 296. 7 Powerful Facebook Marketing Tips To Help Your Business Grow As an entrepreneur, you are probably well aware that building a strong online presence for your business is not an option anymore, but a requirement. That means you have to brush up on your digital marketing skills, if you want to achieve your business goals and help your company grow. 297. 3 Reasons Why You Should Use a Broker To Buy Cryptocurrency It is nearly impossible these days to scroll through your social medianews feed without seeing a headline about cryptocurrency. The global phenomenon that is blockchain technology has swept the world in a relatively short time and impacted most global communities. 298. Bulk WHOIS Lookup in Action: 5 Cybersecurity Use Cases Around March last year, a report cited a record hike in zero-reputation domain registrations done in 24 hours with as many as 240,000 new domains registered that day. The organization noted that it was the highest number recorded over the past six months, representing a 36% increase from the 176,000-daily average. 299. What are Bonding Curve Offerings? Bonding curves are built upon one of the most fundamental concepts in economics: price being a function of supply and demand. 300. Introducing LensAI: Our Hearts Demand Changes LensAI is an AI-powered contextual computer vision ad solution that monetizes any visual content and fine-tunes targeting through identifying objects, and logos 301. How To Get Market Cipher Indicators For Free and Use Them To Crush The Market The 3 of the most coveted indicators for crypto are now live on Aurox.. For FREE! These indicators cost a whopping $1500 but free on Aurox. 302. What are NFTs and how do they work NFTs are a new technology that you need to understand. THis is what they are and how the very first NFT came about in 2014 when it was made on a whim. 303. The Top 5 Use Cases of Blockchain Technology Beyond Cryptocurrency Blockchain technology has been instrumental in changing the way we view finance. Let's take a look at what else can be achieved using it. 304. Top 20 Promising Blockchain Projects in 2020 Blockchain tech is gradually integrating with the current industries as big corporations and startups seek solutions based on this new innovation. Forbes has since taken up the initiative to list 50 best projects leveraging blockchain; this year’s publication marks the second annual ‘Blockchain 50’ ranking by the magazine. 305. Ethereum 2.0 staking on AWS: Cloud Staking Matters Learn how to stake Ethereum 2.0 independently with non-custodial Launchnodes. We dive into Ethereum staking on AWS and benefits of having no intermediaries. 306. How Smart Contracts Can Revolutionize eSports and Massive Multiplayer Online Games In the last decade, electronic sports or eSports have been rapidly growing in popularity, in some cases gaining a larger viewership than real-world sporting events. These virtual tournaments, where players from across the world pit themselves against each other, have been facilitated by internet technology that has made real-time worldwide gaming possible. 307. What Are the Challenges of Learning New JavaScript Frameworks? | GrapeCity JavaScript Learn about the top challenges developer face when they are learning new JavaScript frameworks. See more from GrapeCity today. 308. An Intro to Chainlink: 3 Pillars of Digital Change Chainlink is the market-leading oracle network, helping secure hundreds of billions in DeFi and providing off-chain data and compute to thousands of dApps. 309. Why Using Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Trials is Becoming the New Normal Nowadays, pharmaceutical companies benefit from healthcare AI development services to facilitate their clinical studies’ planning and execution. 310. 8 Machine Learning Trends that Impact Business in 2021 and Beyond Let’s discover the latest innovations in machine learning in 2021-2022 and go over various examples of how this technology can benefit you and your business. 311. Top 10 Javascript File Managers File management is a helpful tool in any business application. Here is an overview of the most functional, elegant, and popular JavaScript File Managers ready to be built into the client-server solution. Even if you do not have a direct need to work with files, you can borrow the classic file explorer interface for other tasks. For instance, there are some cases of the classic interface becoming the basis for a new web application in this article. 312. Building A Navigation Flow That Shows Only On Scrolling Up using CSS and jQuery A challenge we recently faced was that we needed to create a navigation that shows only when scrolling up. How did we solve it? 313. The Upcoming market of Customizable Fashion for 21st Century Shoppers Customizable fashion is another form of slow fashion, paving the way for different avenues of shopping for the new generation. 314. The Benefits of B2B Contracts for Workers in the IT Industry Since Covid-19 and the rise of remote work, B2B contracts are rapidly growing in popularity and transforming the world of IT recruitment and remuneration. 315. Inside the Sensorium Galaxy Metaverse Sensorium implies leveraging some of the world’s top technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Blockchain 316. Scraping A Website with Python and Selenium: A How-To Guide web scraping is practiced by businesses that create their marketing and development strategies based on the vast amount of web data 317. MLOps and ML Infrastructure on AWS AI companies have been struggling with Big Data environments and analytical and machine learning pipelines for years. Organizations expect to start driving value from AI and machine learning within a few months, but, on average, it takes from four months to a year to even launch an AI MVP. 318. Using Solidity RSA Signatures for Presales and Airdrops A gas efficient alternative to ECDSA and Merkle Trees for airdrops and presales. 319. Crypto eCommerce is on the Rise Safex Blockchain realizes Satoshi’s abandoned eCommerce dream, but with privacy features from Monero. True P2P sale of goods & services is now a reality. 320. Social DAOs: An Essential Guide The best overview of all social DAOs that you haven't heard about yet to understand how social DAOs actually work, what they have in common and what's different 321. Token Bridge - Crossing ERC20 Tokens between RSK & Ethereum The Token Bridge decentralized application allows to safely cross tokens between RSK and Ethereum networks. It is available at tokenbridge.rsk.co for mainnet or testnet.tokenbridge.rsk.co for testnet. 322. What to Expect from NFTs in 2023 2022 is coming to a close, and the new year’s just around the corner now! I personally have lots of predictions for the NFT ecosystem in 2023. 323. How to add Address Autocomplete and Verification Using Lob’s Vue Component Library Tutorial for building Address Autocomplete and Address Verification with Lob's Vue Component Library. 324. 7 Best Email Verification and Email Verifier Tools for Security and Other Purposes Email verification is a means to ensure the message a sender wishes to send to an address gets delivered. The process works by validating the existence of an email address, so the message sent would not bounce or trigger anti-spam blocking mechanisms on the receiver’s end. Some security solutions may not be equipped to do that, and so the sender can end up on a spam blacklist. 325. On Zero-Knowledge Proofs And Why They Matter There is a lot of enthusiasm for the application of zero-knowledge proof systems, at Dusk Network we’ve developed the open-source PLONK zero-knowledge proof system. It can be used for many things, and what better way to demonstrate its potential with an example! 326. The Burgeoning Global Surveillance State - What's Going On? What is a surveillance state? Privacy International defines it as one which “collects information on everyone without regard to innocence or guilt” and “deputizes the private sector by compelling access to their data”. 327. What is the Difference Between MVP and POC? In this article, we will look at definitions for MVPs and POCs and the circumstances in which to use them. 328. Machine Learning is the Wrong Way to Extract Data From Most Documents The best way to turn the majority of documents into structured data is to use a next generation of powerful, flexible templates that find data in a document 329. How to Use TensorFlow in Python: Google‘s Open-Source Library For Deep Learning You might not always know it, but Deep Learning is everywhere. We explain how to use TensorFlow, Google's Library For Deep Learning, in Python. 330. Weaviate Is A Search Engine For Vector Embeddings A vector search for the masses needs an intuitive interface 331. From Gossip Girl Cast To Building A Blockchain Marketplace: Nan Zhang, MyMarkit Inc. CEO Nan Zhang, CEO and Founder of MyMarkit Inc. shares the story behind building the first blockchain marketplace and the future of crypto and fintech industry. 332. Enable Secure Sovereign Identity: Avatars by Metaverse Our identity is, without doubt, the most important asset we hold. In the digital age, our daily lives are fraught with dangers which undermine our identity or expose details of our personal lives we’d rather keep out of the public realm. 333. We are Not in a Bear Market but the Entire World Economy is in a Depression MEXC is the 1 destination for low-cap gems, offering the widest variety of services, inventory, and industry-leading customer service. 334. Crowdsourcing Data Labeling for Machine Learning Projects [A How-To Guide] Research suggests that data scientists spend a whopping 80% of their time preprocessing data and only 20% on actually building machine learning models. With that in mind, it’s no wonder why the machine learning community was quick to embrace crowdsourcing for data labeling. Crowdsourcing helps break down large and complex machine learning problems into smaller and simpler tasks for a large distributed workforce. 335. Creating an Augmented Reality App: Technology Guide 2022 Learn how to develop an AR app in 2022/2023: Mobile AR, ARKit and ARCore platform comparison, Smart Glasses, Wearables, and Web-based AR overview. 336. Scraping Information From LinkedIn Into CSV using Python In this post, we are going to scrape data from Linkedin using Python and a Web Scraping Tool. We are going to extract Company Name, Website, Industry, Company Size, Number of employees, Headquarters Address, and Specialties. 337. How To Future-Proof Your React File Uploader Web developers who want to build an application using ReactJS must consider the react file upload to ensure that users can upload any file they need. 338. Complete #100DaysOfCloud for Free On Cloud Academy A 100-day commitment to learning facilitated by Cloud Academy. Sign up, complete the Cloud Marathon and your education is free. 339. Decentraland Tech Rave Meets NFT Art Drop by Bjarne Melgaard Bjarne Melgaard takes the NFT world by the balls with an Industrial Tech Sandbox Rave and NFT Drop. 340. How to Create a Custom Source for File Upload With Angular In this article, we will learn how to Create a Custom Source for File Upload With Angular. 341. 3 Best Web-based Remote Desktop: Just Click the Link and Connect Quick remote access to your computer. Secure services that help you connect to your PC remotely through your browser. 342. Why We Switched from NGINX Is to KONG API Gateway For many developers, NGINX would be the primary choice for reverse proxy. However, we moved on to something more exciting! NGINX move over, here comes the Kong! 343. How Sovryn Offers Non-Custodial DeFi to Bitcoin Holders Until today, access to DeFi services for Bitcoin holders has required handing Bitcoin over in return for an IOU on ethereum. Now Sovryn aims to change that with its Bitcoin native DeFi platform, with a strong focus on trading, leveraging, lending. 344. How Escrow Smart Contracts Could Change Online Transactions Forever Smartlink is an escrow smart contract protocol that aims to mitigate the risk in online transactions through smart contracts. 345. Introducing Dragos: What it Means to be a Fully On-Chain NFT 2021 has been the year of NFTs. The space has risen from relative obscurity to experiencing rapid growth throughout the world. 346. Are Gold-Backed Stablecoins The New Cryptocurrency Standard? Cryptocurrencies, although the best assets of the financial world, have since inception in 2009 seen their fair share of volatility-related issues. Bitcoin has historically been the most volatile of all crypto assets. 347. 4 Blockchain Events to Keep an Eye On in 2021 - 2022 Virtual hackathons contribute to growth in the nascent blockchain industry by empowering developers to create new ways to accelerate the global adoption of DLT. 348. 5 IoT Blockchain Projects That You Should Look Out for in 2022 With so much buzz around web3 and the metaverse, it is creating a spotlight on the future of tech. Here are the top 5 IoT blockchain projects of 2022. 349. 8 Skills Required To Become A Data Scientist Back in 2016, Glassdoor declared that being a Data Scientist was the best job in America. 350. Amazon Affiliate New Commission Rates From 21 April, 2020 Beginning April 21, Amazon partners, which incorporate publishers and influences, will see lower commissions from their affiliate link sales over a few product item categories. 351. Top Reasons to Farm on NEAR Protocol NEAR is the top decentralized blockchain infrastructure for DeFi yield farming. We examine the features that make it a favorite for developers and users. 352. Reverse WHOIS Domain Lookup: Two Tools to Track Criminal Footprints Offenders often use domain names sharing the same registration characteristics when planning out their attacks. Instead of using different names, contact information, addresses, and other details during (bulk) registration, cybercriminals have the tendency to use the same pseudonym or, sometimes, even real information. This makes it possible to track them, at least to some extent, through WHOIS records. 353. What Will Improv Comedy Look Like in the Metaverse? Two technologists work to bring Improv Comedy into the metaverse for the first time, raising the question of what the future of this artform will be. 354. How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately If you want to spy on someone's cell phone without them knowing, look out for in-demand programs offering a free trial period. Learn more about spying apps. 355. 10 DeFi Projects to Keep Your Eye On in 2021 DeFi can change the financial landscape. Here is a list of the 10 best DeFi projects to watch out for. 356. From Idea to Top-5 Project: How to Launch on the Near Ecosystem A case study of successful DeFi project launch on NEAR ecosystem with the help of strategic growth marketing from 42DM 357. How Defi Projects Use Chainlink Oracles Chainlink is currently one of the most trusted oracle networks, providing services for many platforms in the Defi world. 358. DOCSIS 3.1 Technology: Everything You Need to Know In this tech guide, we will cover the important details about DOCSIS 3.1 technology. 359. Building a Composable Fiat Chain With Interoperable Blockchain Offering Pendulum CTO Torsten Stuber discusses a new type of decentralised payment system that aims to replace the current system of bank-to-bank transfers. 360. Achieve High Throughput Direct File Transfers using NKN client [Decentralized FTP] NKN client enables free end to end data transmission in a purely decentralized way. 361. The Pros and Cons of Low-Code Development Low code can enhance the entire workflow and propel your IT teams' productivity by equipping them with the powerful tools for quick and smooth app creation. 362. Private Transactions: Insights to the Design Principles in ZCash and Aleo This article introduces you to the core concepts of Zcash. 363. Polygon vs Optimistic and zk Rollups: An In-Depth Comparison An analysis of cross- chain asset bridge mechanisms. Ethereum scaling solutions Polygon vs optimistic and zk rollups compared 364. 5 Free JavaScript Spreadsheet Libraries in 2021 Spreadsheet libraries are in high demand today. Such solutions are convenient as they offer ready-made applications, save the developers' time and the owners' money. They can be used in any business domain to deal with big amounts of data. 365. Report Finds Pirates are Making Millions off Amazon, Facebook and Google A new report published by the Digital Citizens Alliance suggests that pirates sites earn more than a billion dollars in revenue per year. 366. ACID Transactions Are Coming To Apache Cassandra: Here's Why We're Excited An extraordinary computer science breakthrough called Accord is bringing globally available, general-purpose ACID transactions to the next Cassandra release 367. [Announcement] This Year's Black Friday Sale is Better Than Ever! This year, no one will go without a present – our Black Friday sale is fast approaching with discounts of up to 60%. 368. NVIDIA GTC 2023: The Future of Generative AI is Here NVIDIA’s GTC 2023 offers more than 650 special events, sessions, and expert panels across technologies, industries, and skill levels. 369. Mind your Satoshis & your Bitcoin will be Worth Much More… The title of this note updates an old proverb that Benjamin Franklin popularized, to make the point that Bitcoin (and other crypto) investors should focus on efficient trading, since the small amounts they can save per trade will amount to a lot of money in the long run. 370. Maliciously Manipulate Storage Variables in Solidity [A How-To Guide] Smart contracts, in general, offer the ability to determine factors and expectations set out by the contract. In the field of programming, factors and expectations can be described as ‘variables’ and ‘conditions’ within the actual code. 371. TRON + Streaming Solution = Barrier-Free Content Consumption We live in a day and age where technology has made everything easy. Gone are those days when we need a pigeon to deliver a message, write letters to communicate or have difficulties in traveling long distances. One more aspect in which technology has made life convenient is in creating marketplaces for buying and selling. Technology has made it possible to sell anything from anywhere you are to wherever your buyer is located, independent of borders or distance. Isn’t that fantastic? 372. MetaBlaze Brings NFTs to Life With Story-Telling, Games, and More! MetaBlaze is an ecosystem of intergalactic and immersive games powered by their utility-driven and reward-driven $MBLZ token. Jump into Galaxia Blue through the 373. 3 Best DNS History Lookup and Checker Resources for Cybersecurity For a long time, there were no practical ways to trace or recount prior Domain Name System (DNS) records in any DNS zone. So when cybersecurity teams were investigating a suspicious IP address, they couldn’t see all of the domain names that it had resolved to in the past. This predicament left many stones unturned. 374. How to Set Up a Private Blockchain Network with XDC Network Codebase This article walks you through the step-by-step setup of a XinFin private network with three masternodes (or, network nodes). 375. Binance and Kava Bring DeFi Lending to BNB Holders Kava, the first cross-chain DeFi lending platform with its stablecoin USDX, and Binance, the global blockchain company behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, announced a collaboration. 376. The 5 Best Cryptocurrency Data APIs in 2022 From enterprise clients such as funds, traders and tax companies, to market makers, researchers, developers and crypto hobbyists - all are in need of a top cryptocurrency API. As the industry grows and matures, the quality of the data being offered to track cryptocurrencies has similarly grown, and the data on offer changes from year to year. But how do you decide which is best? 377. Top 5 Play-2-Earn Games of 2022 to Look Into Web3 gaming is rapidly growing due to the new and highly popular play-to-earn (P2E) model. 378. How to Create Word Documents Within Excel VBA By the end of this article, you’ll be able to create Word documents from within Excel VBA. 379. How Fintech Business Founders Can Develop Crypto Trading Apps MobiDev prepared an ultimate crypto trading app development guide to help fintech enthusiasts avoid common pitfalls and create a successful crypto product. 380. Decentralized Social Media: Prediction Markets VS Artificial Intelligence Social media is a valuable tool to express your identity. Even more so in times where social distance is the supposed new normal. But who decides the exact type of content you consume when scrolling through the news feeds of Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, or TikTok? 381. Polkadot To Get WebAssembly-based Ethereum Virtual Machine (ewasm) from Second State In late 2019, the Aragon Project, decided to leave the Polkadot ecosystem due to the lack of a viable blockchain virtual machine at the time. After that, the Polkadot team added EVM support on the Substrate framework, enabling EVM blockchains in the Polkadot ecosystem. 382. 5 NFT Projects For NFT Enthusiasts in 2022 As the demand for NFTs increases, so does the need for investors to understand how these tokens work. These five stories demonstrate that fact about them. 383. Surviving Coronavirus Pandemic: A Guide for Startups Yes, we’re witnessing a crisis unfolding. Not only people get gripped by the coronavirus fear. It’s like a stroke for most businesses — some will recover, some won’t. 384. 6 Easy Ways to Earn Bitcoin Cryptocurrency has come a long way from its roots. Back in 2010, a computer programmer bought two Papa John's pizzas for 10,000 Bitcoins. At current exchange rates, those two pizzas would be worth over 90 million dollars. It's safe to say that these were the two most expensive pizzas ever bought by human hands. 385. What is Pair Programming? You’re staring at your code and thinking, “There’s nothing wrong here.” But there is: the app isn’t working. 386. HTML Tutorial For Beginners The prospect of learning HTML can seem confusing at first: where to begin, what to learn, the best ways to learn — it can be difficult to get started. 387. Why NFTs Are Overtaking DeFi as the Hottest Blockchain Trend With the world moving towards Web 3.0, continuous innovation and optimization have become the core pillars of mass adoption. What was once considered as a barrier to the adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies is now acting as the foundation for future implementations. The vast applications and potential of these revolutionary technologies have left no stone unturned. Almost every domain has recognized the powers of this unstoppable technology. 388. How Machines See the World: 7 Use Cases of Object Detection Object detection is a product of Computer Vision and is a very effective technique to precisely locate items of different shapes and sizes and label them. 389. We Built The World's Largest Real time High-Frequency, Low Latency Streaming System on Golang The evolution, failures and design decisions behind one of the world’s largest real-time, high-frequency and low-latency streaming systems. 390. Web Scraping Sites With Session Cookie Authentication Using NodeJS Request Web scraping as a product has low entry requirements, which attracts freelancers and development teams to it. 391. Writing and Compiling C++ on Linux [A How-To Guide] If you’ve adopted Linux, chances are you might have done so for development purposes. After all, it has everything you need to program in most languages, and do so for (almost) free. 392. Everything You Need to Know About Building a Chat App In this post, we will look at how to proceed with building your own chat application to enable your users to connect and communicate. 393. DeFi is Becoming Increasingly Cross-Chain In this article, we’ll take a look at the latest iteration of the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol (IBC), and what this new feature means to you. 394. STO Launchpad, Tokenization, and the Future of Security Tokens Offerings Asset tokenization is one of the latest blockchain trends to emerge in the fintech sector. This new concept offers a way of tokenizing just about anything, which helps inject liquidity into previously cumbersome assets. 395. Deploying Deep Learning Models with Model Server Learn how to deploy deep learning models with Model Server. 396. Second State Releases Scalable Privacy Service at Mozilla Open Labs Build a scalable and privacy-first Internet on Second State’s serverless infrastructure. Get the email newsletter on Rust, WebAssembly, serverless, blockchain, and AI. 397. Rebuilding the Tower of Babel: A Theory of New National Development Based on DAO But when we stop focusing on dysfunctional, centralized government and talk directly to DAO members, we are already transforming ourselves and society. 398. What is the Best Fiat On-ramp for your Crypto App/Website? A fiat on-ramp can be integrated to allow users to buy cryptocurrencies on your app or website. But what is the best fiat onramp? In this guide, we’ll find out for you. 399. Top 5 Solutions to the KYC Problem for Crypto or NFT Projects The future of KYC/AML in the crypto world is looking bright. With projects implementing KYC solutions, we see a move toward a regulated and compliant industry. 400. 3 Surprising Benefits of Biotin Gummies There are so many gummy brands in the market. Everyone calling itself better than the other. Then, how do you decide which hair & skin gummies you can rely on? 401. Here's Why we Switched from Google Places to Mapbox for our Autocomplete API My day was going great, I was in a good mood after checking our newly updated MRR on Stripe. Then, I noticed an email from Google and my day took a turn. 402. Top 10 Platforms to Create your eCommerce Mobile App Without Coding According to Criteo, mobile represents 65% of all e-commerce transactions in the world. And 70% of the time, apps are preferred to mobile websites. For eMerchants, thinking mobile-first has become a priority. However, technical knowledge or a large budget is usually necessary to create a Shopping App. 403. How you can use Quantum random numbers as a public good, on 13 smart contract protocols A deterministic virtual machine is incapable of generating ‘true’ randomness. 404. Why Mobile Professionals Should Use More SDK Platforms in 2020 The number of smartphone users is exploding. This opens up SO many opportunities to be successful in mobile product management today. 405. The 5 Most Lucrative Trading Pairs for UniSwap Liquidity Providers in 2020 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and decentralized exchanges have witnessed insane growth in recent years. Decentralized exchanges (DEX) offer several benefits, including access to a broader array of trading pairs to lower trading risk, lower transaction fees, and decreased counterparty risk since no intermediary is involved in the security and management of private keys. 406. Top 10 Software Development Trends for 2021 You Need to Know Today we are seeing the fast digital transformation that affects all life spheres including business, healthcare, manufacturing, and entertainment. Every day people use Artificial Intelligence-enabled programs like Gmail, Google predictive searches, personalized product recommendations even without noticing this. 407. Chainlink Vs. Umbrella Network Vs. Kylin Network Vs. DIA Protocol: A Comparative Analysis Here, we will show you how each of these decentralized oracles was built and how it tries to make data access faster, cheaper, more reliable, and decentralized. 408. Best BEP-20 Token Generators in 2021 Create BEP-20 tokens using the best token generators of 2021. A BEP-20 token is a fantastic option if you want to create your own cryptocurrency token. 409. Understanding Cross-Chain Bridges Under a Multi-Chain Background Everything you need to know about cross-chain bridges 410. Fixing The ClickHouse Node Failure On Distributed Systems - A How-To Guide Part One: ClickHouse Failures, by Marcel Birkner 411. 30 Most Influential People In Blockchain Industry Cryptocurrencies are fastly becoming part of our life thanks to the work of thousands of individuals that are pushing hard to see masses adopting crypto. In this piece, I have compiled a list of the most influential people in crypto today based on their contributions to the industry. 412. 7 Best WHOIS Domain Name Search and Lookup Tools to Support Security Research and Investigations Businesses can’t afford to lose millions of dollars because of malicious domain names used in all types of domain-related attacks including domain name squatting, business email compromise (BEC) frauds or, more generally, spoofing and phishing scams. 413. Polkadot Vs. COSMOS Vs. Octopus Network Vs. NEAR Protocol: Fat Hubs Are Better Than Hub Minimalism For a new public blockchain to occupy a significant place on the Internet of Blockchains, it must first develop into a robust DeFi center — a Fat Hub. 414. Five Successful AI and ML Use Cases In Manufacturing How can manufacturers put artificial intelligence to work in the industry? In this article, you will find five possible applications of Machine learning and Deep learning to industrial processes optimization. 415. Forensics Monitoring Is Blockchain’s New Sheriff Blockchain technology is becoming more mature and needs to become more reliable as a result. Forensics monitoring is one method of keeping it accurate. 416. Introducting All Registered Domains Database There are close to 400 million active domain names in the Domain Name System (DNS) to date. This number is not static, however. Tens of thousands of domain names appear and disappear from the DNS every day as domain owners start or stop using them. How would you be able to track these changes as they happen? This is where a list of all registered domain names, often in the form or a database, comes in. 417. What is the ThunderCore Iris Hard Fork? The incoming ThunderCore hard fork will bring better cross-chain interoperability to the ThunderCore blockchain, creating a more developer-friendly platform. 418. 5 Simple Ways to Make Your Old iPhone Faster One of the major concerns with older iPhones is the drop in performance and speed. Here are some ways to increase the speed of your older iPhone. 419. When Promise Becomes Reality On Social Media Millennials trust the qualities of products when Micro-Influencers recommend them 420. A Step-by-Step Guide to Migrating a Project from ASP.NET MVC to ASP.NET Core Step-by-step guide 421. How I Transitioned From Web2 to Web3 Marketing in 6 Months The tech side of Web3 is one big differentiator from the previous businesses and industries I served in my old jobs - selling food, sofas and even e-banking. 422. They Told us ICOs are Dead. We Beg to Differ. ICO or Initial Coin Offering is a type of fundraising done with cryptocurrencies. Modeled after the traditional IPO (Initial Public Offering), ICOs are ways for startup cryptocurrency companies to sell their underlying token in exchange for Bitcoin, Ether or Fiat. 423. How to Simplify Tailwind CSS Using ESLint, Tagged Template Literals, and More! We did this for our customers and internal users (ease of use) as well as our product team (easier design process, decision-making, and coding). 424. Tips For Documenting Your Code Some will tell you that good code is self-documenting. In other words, if you write clear code then you won’t need comments. 425. How to Install and Configure PHP for Apache and MySQL In this article, we explain how to install PHP, Apache, and MySQL and then find out how to configure PHP. 426. How To Use Remix and Metamask To Deploy Smart Contracts On The RSK Testnet In this tutorial I will show you step by step how to use Remix and Metamask, which are tools that were originally built for Ethereum, to create and deploy a simple smart contract on RSK’s Testnet. 427. 5 Awesome Types of Reverse Searches You’ve Got to Try Online background screenings have increasingly grown in popularity over the years, with more and more people resorting to it to verify known details as well as to find out the unknown. The advantages of using a people search tool can extend from your personal life to the workplace – whether you are curious to find out more about someone you’ve just met online, or trying to verify details of a candidate you have interviewed at work, or suspecting fraudulent behavior by a new neighbor. 428. What We Learned By Dockerizing Our Applications A universal truth we’ve experienced as both an IT software vendor and as an application delivery team is that application owners are constantly trying to deliver better software faster. 429. Here's What DeFi-led Future of Crypto Payments And Escrow Will Look Like Back in 2015, the launch of Ethereum heralded a brand new day in the world of cryptocurrencies. It wasn't because people believed that it would displace Bitcoin as the dominant cryptocurrency. It was because of the major advances that the Ethereum blockchain introduced to the industry. 430. How to Integrate a Rich Text Editor into Angular Forms Out of the box, Angular forms are powerful and versatile. Even though Angular forms are versatile, we’ve found that clients need more flexibility when interacting with their applications. For example, a form isn’t the best medium for generating complex, formatted documents such as an email. 431. 5 Cryptocurrency Staking Providers - A Review Staking cryptocurrencies has largely become a primary form of earning passive income in the crypto space and staking pools have become more popular than ever. 432. Web Monetization In Crypto: The Skynet Way Skynet is an open protocol for building and hosting decentralized applications. It is built on Sia, a decentralized storage network. 433. Customer Data Platform (CDP) Vs Data Warehouse, CRM, and Data Management Platform In this post, we highlight some key differences between a Customer Data Platform (CDP) and other tools generally used in a marketing tech stack. We also tackle the all-important question on many companies’ minds: “should I build or buy a CDP?.” 434. Startup Largo Coin Found a Solution to Reduce Investment Risks Largo Coin Limited has launched a blockchain-enabled warranty service targeted at securing private investors’ funds. This project looks to partner with startups and established firms by providing a trustless investment relations solution. 435. How to Become a Certified Blockchain Expert? Certified blockchain expert is a glorious tag in the existing IT market. Find out the best practices for becoming a blockchain expert right here now. 436. Subdomain Lookup Products to Use for Domain Footprinting Determining the digital footprint of an organization’s Internet-facing systems allows security teams to see which of their digital assets attackers could abuse. 437. How to Develop a Metaverse Platform How to make a metaverse platform? Here is the detailed guide to the essential features and processes for developing your own metaverse virtual world, 438. 5 Reasons Why Hiring a UX Researcher Can Save You From Bull***t We dare to compare a quality UX researcher to Legolas - a mythical being that is hard to find, but if you do, your life changes forever. 439. Best Domain and Brand Monitoring Tools in the Market Today: A Quick Guide Brand and domain strategy and protection go hand in hand, as your domain is an integral part of your business identity. Brand abuse is not limited to selling counterfeit goods and copyright infringement, however. 440. Say Goodbye to Kubernetes and Hello to Nomad! Why we chose Nomad as an alternative to Kubernetes for container orchestration 441. Radix Releases UX and UI Alpha Sneak Peek of its Web3 Wallet Radix, the smart contract platform for asset-oriented DeFi, has released alpha images of its Web3 wallet, which aims to provide a wonderful user experience. 442. What Is DNS and Why You Should Control It A brief explanation of how DNS works, modern secure DNS protocols and how Control D service helps you control your Internet experience. 443. Web App Development in 2022: Everything You Need to Know This blog will discuss the various steps to building progressive web apps. 444. Powering Decentralized Identities and Access For All Uniris is a permissionless integrated services platform capable of meeting a fundamental need: giving everyone back the control over technology. In this way, we are part of the promise of a safer, more inclusive, and truly decentralized world. 445. Decentralized Wallets: Leveraging the Strength of Software Wallets Decentralised wallets, or DeFi wallets are a gateway to the world of Decentralised Applications, that helps users store their digital assets in a safe way. 446. API Programming Doesn't Need To Be Hard APIs, if you know how to tame and harness them, are a superpower. Choreo is a Cloud IDE that is built to make API creation, management, and composition a breeze 447. The NuID Ecosystem: An Improved Identity Layer Putting Identity Ownership In Users’ Hands The internet grew without an identity layer, meaning it grew without a reliable way of knowing or verifying who you were connecting to which can be dangerous. 448. DNS Database Download: The Best Passive DNS Intelligence Source for Safer Organizations Without the Domain Name System (DNS), it would be a challenge for most people to recall IP addresses instead of their more memorable semantic-based counterparts. Imagine if you had to type in “172[.]217[.]5[.]78” instead of “google[.]com” every time you wanted to access the search engine, and then do the same for every website you wish to visit. If this were the case, only a fraction of users would be able to take advantage of the Web. 449. Comparing Kubernetes and Nomad in 2022 Both Nomad and Kubernetes are good systems for running containerized applications, but they are very different. 450. Introducing Clutch: An Instagram For Gamers There are more gamers in this world than you might think. According to NewZoo's global games market report, there are more than 2.5 billion gamers worldwide. In other words, roughly ⅓ of the world's population plays games! 451. Why You Should Learn SQL to Boost Your Career Out of 13 million new jobs that have been created in the United States in the last 10 years, over 8.5 million have required skills in technology. 452. Employee Cheat Sheet: Mastering Remote Working Remote working has gained so much popularity over the years in almost every career field. Even in professions where remote working wasn’t allowed, it has now become the only option due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Working online isn’t difficult, but it’s not so straightforward, either. Here is a detailed guide about everything you need to know about working online. 453. Crypto Loan Services Enable You To Profit Off Of HODLing Bitcoin We believe that users should have an opportunity to enjoy their Bitcoin not just by staring at the balance in their wallets 454. Sin7Y Tech Review: Develop Circuits Using Halo 2 Halo 2 is widely used in many current zkEVM solutions. In this article, we will take a simple example to introduce how to develop Halo 2 circuits. 455. Computer Vision Could Improve Health and Workplace Safety Recent developments in the field of training Neural Networks (Deep Learning) and advanced algorithm training platforms like Google’s TensorFlow and hardware accelerators from Intel (OpenVino), Nvidia (TensorRT) etc., have empowered developers to train and optimize complex Neural Networks in small edge devices like Smart Phones or Single Board Computers. 456. What is a Dapp and How Do You Improve the Dapp User Experience? DAPPs Aren’t Great – Yet… The user experience simply hasn’t been good enough. Learn about the solution to improve the user DAPP experience. 457. How to create your own BEP-20 Token on the Binance Smart Chain? Let's talk about how to create your own BEP-20 token in just a couple minutes with no-code and without logins. 458. Bouncy Castle Stick a fork in it, ‘cause we’re done with inflation in Pax Americana. Hip hip hooray! 459. Monitor Domains with WHOIS Database Download Providers Not all WHOIS databases are created equal. When searching for the best product that can satisfy your organization’s security needs, make sure it meets the following criteria: 460. Overview of the Innovative Features Brought to Financial Markets by Level01 It has become common knowledge that blockchain has immense disruptive power that allows it to push a multifaceted narrative that seems to encapsulate the entirety of the global market, especially the financial markets. While this is a given, very few startups have successfully implemented blockchain solutions targeted at a large demographic and are poised to take on a financial sector that is traditionally known to thrive on intermediate services. 461. Creating a Discord Bot That Automates Secret Messages With Node.js Our plan is to create and install a Discord bot that automates encrypted messages to the civilians and alerts them about the situation so that they can escape. 462. DeFi Projects Going into the Metaverse Recently, decentralized finance (DeFi) projects are also dipping into the Metaverse. Their decision lets them leverage technologies from the uncertain field. 463. Cronos Establishes $100 Million War Chest to Launch Accelerator Program The Cronos Accelerator Program is designed to enable early-stage crypto companies looking for mentoring, investment, and growth to get the aid they need. 464. How to Build a Successful MVP in 3 Months 🚀 The year was 2007. There were two guys who just moved to San Francisco. Both were unemployed, so they faced the trouble of paying rent. Suddenly, they realized that all the hotel rooms in San Francisco were reserved because the local industrial design conference at the time attracted a large number of visitors. 465. Contagion 466. AT PARSIQ, We Make Blockchain Notifications With Better Security, Compliance and Insights Businesses, traders, and individual users can benefit from the ability to monitor activity on their crypto addresses in real-time. PARSIQ empowers these users. 467. Your Instagram Privacy Guide for 2022 Of the major social networks, Instagram is definitely one of the most public. It’s also one of the most limited in terms of what can and can’t be shared. 468. 5 Most Common Chatbot Mistakes made by eCommerce Websites - and How to Avoid Them Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and chatbots are on everyone’s lips in the eCommerce industry. These new technologies are shaking things up and changing the way we do business online so it’s no surprise that, by 2020, 80% of businesses are projected to have chatbot automation software enabled. 469. The History of Internet Explorer and Web Standards In 2007, Molly Holzschlag was invited to sit down with Bill Gates at a Microsoft roundtable event. 470. The Need for Real-World Assets in DeFi The Need for Real-World Assets in DeFi 471. The Difference Between Custodial And Non-Custodial Crypto Trading What does non-custodial mean in crypto? What's the difference between Custodial Vs Non-custodial exchange? How are custodial and non-custodial methods applied? 472. Launch Your Career As An Android Developer As mobile apps connect more of the planet, and enable users around the globe to engage in more interesting and innovative ways 473. Automation is the New Black: What’s There For You? I wrote this article for my fellow CEOs and all the rest of us in order to discover how to lead the organizations and teams who are challenged by these turbulent times. 474. What is a Minidump? Adding minidump support came with a number of technical challenges that we had to address. 475. Optimization of Multi-Scalar Multiplication Algorithm: Sin7Y Tech Review (21) Let's go through the optimization of Multi-Scalar Multiplication Algorithm. 476. 5 Essential AWS Services for Web Development If you're getting started with AWS and you're interested to build your web applications using AWS services, then you're in the right place. 477. How to Integrate ServiceNow and Azure DevOps Integrate ServiceNow and Azure DevOps in a few clicks. Utilize smart automation to improve cross-team communication and resolve critical issues much faster. 478. DeFi is Now a $100 Billion Industry Let's look at what DeFi is before we dive into analyzing how decentralized finance (DeFi) came to be an over $100 billion industry in just a few years. 479. The Fastest Ways to Teach Yourself JavaScript JavaScript, the language known for “running the internet,” is entrenched in the programming world. Here are a few of the best ways to learn JavaScript. 480. Python vs JavaScript: Main Differences, Performance Comparison, and Areas of Application The complexity of modern web apps lies far beyond creating eye-catching user interfaces with countless elements. To enable lag-free experience and effortless scalability, it’s important to pay due attention to the architecture design, which can be pretty challenging. Under the hood of a full-featured online app, different frameworks and libraries can peacefully coexist with different programming languages used to build software. Since the equation may contain so many variables, it’s essential to master your knowledge of each potential system component to know when and why to use them. 481. Microsoft's DAPR (Distributed Application Runtime): An Overview Discover the powerful capabilities of Dapr by implementing a sample application with microservices leveraging the actor model to foster its strengths. 482. Computer Vision Solutions in 2021: Background Removal and Real-Time Video Blur Background removal and blur in a real-time video are in high demand in 2021. Their implementation can be comparable with the snowball effect. This avalanche will eventually sweep all platforms for video meetings. This fact is confirmed by the experience of market leaders that have already implemented such tools. For instance, Google has added Mobile Real-Time Video Segmentation to Google’s Broaded Augmented Reality Services. Microsoft Teams has also been using similar instruments since 2018. Skype introduced the functionality in April 2020. 483. Get The Professional Tools To Take Your Crypto-Trading To The Next Level For a long time after the launch of Bitcoin, only insiders and true believers cared about cryptocurrency. 484. How PostgreSQL Aggregation Inspired Timescale Hyperfunctions’ Design Get a primer on PostgreSQL aggregation, how PostgreSQL´s implementation inspired us as we built TimescaleDB hyperfunctions and what it means for developers. 485. 5 Best Auditing Companies for Your Smart Contracts in 2022 A smart contract audit is essentially the same as testing a bridge for the safety and security of its users before opening it to the public. 486. Top 5 Instagram Growth Services Instagram is currently one of the top marketing platforms for brands and businesses. With ever-evolving features for content and in-app shopping, there’s no sign of slowing for the social media giant’s prowess and the need for businesses to establish a firm presence. 487. Scaling Symfony Consumers using Kubernetes [A How To Guide] At Debricked we have been using Symfony for our web backend for a while now. It has served us very well and when they announced the Messenger component back in Symfony 4.1, we were eager to try it out. Since then we have used the component for asynchronous queuing emails. 488. 10 Emerging Technologies to Look out for in 2021 Let's talk about the top 10 growing tech of 2021. All the technologies hold tremendous potential and offer promising career opportunities. 489. Crypto Casinos vs. Blockchain Casinos: Fairspin Attempt to Challenge Online Casinos with TruePlay For a few years, the growth of online casinos has been surprising. According to some projected estimates, the online gambling market is projected to reach $102.97 billion by 2025. The figures that are managed by this industry have been amazing. 490. How To Build A Secure Eth2 Staking Infrastructure Ethereum 1.0 was a landmark moment in blockchain technology. Allowing for the trustless execution of code on a blockchain in its current form, however, it does not have the ability to scale to the level of computation that would be needed to disrupt current financial systems. 491. PHP 8: Features, Changes, Improvement, and What To Expect As a Product Owner planning to start a new website or API written on PHP, what does PHP 8 mean for you? What benefits can you realize by upgrading an existing project to PHP 8? 492. How to Create and Deploy an NFT Smart Contract on RSK 493. Mint Stablecoins With Unit Protocol Unit Protocol is a decentralized borrowing platform that allows using a variety of tokens as collateral including USDP Stablecoin and Stake DUCK token. 494. Aavegotchi is Writing the Future of GameFi with The Gotchiverse What do you get when you combine Clash of Clans, Pac-Man, and Elden Ring? You get the Aavegotchi Protocol's flagship game, The Gotchiverse. 495. Why Was Bitcoin Cash Created and What It Wants to Achieve As a digital asset used as a medium of exchange, cryptocurrency is designed to be secure and anonymous, not issued by a central authority. It converts understandable information into a complex, virtually unsolvable encrypted code using decentralized technology. It allows users to make secure payments and store money. 496. CryptoArt: The Future of Fine Art is Digital The way the world interacts with visual art is changing. As we move towards a more digital state, it is no surprise the way we create, consume and collect art has followed suit. 497. Telegram messenger advertising platform partners with FreeTON Blockchain Being in close proximity to the consumer is the cherished dream of every brand and it's key to a successful marketing strategy. What could be closer than a messenger? We communicate with friends and relatives, we look at it hundreds of times a day. Messenger has become a crucial part of everyday life. 498. RSK Bitcoin Merged Mining Returns to Miners Beats The Industry Average Bitcoin mining is often touted as one of the safest and quickest ways to earn the world’s leading cryptocurrency. However, due to factors such as enormous energy consumption and requirement for complex technical hardware, Bitcoin mining has many times eluded small miners. 499. What Happens When a Legal Complaint is Fatally Flawed and Overall a Mangled and Mangy Mess? In a scathing motion to dismiss filed with the court yesterday, the defendants pull no punches in their response to Triller. 500. Catalyst Total Protection Case for iPhone 12 Review The Total Protection Cases for iPhone 12 Series are fully sealed protection cases that are waterproof, drop-proof and compatible with the MagSafe Charger. 501. Smart Contract Tutorial for Beginners — Lottery dAPP [Part 1] In this tutorial we’ll be walking through building and deploying a decentralized lottery smart contract in Solidity using [Hardhat]. 502. Evolution of The Data Production Paradigm in AI The long-term success of an AI-based product relies on having the infrastructure for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective data labeling for its learning. 503. 5 Use Cases of AI to Show How It Is Transforming the Industry Although the internet made a lot of things easier for the insurance companies, there were still many pain points left to be addressed. 504. Thanos: An Overview of Ethereum Classic's Upcoming Hard Fork Brief historical background: more than 4 years ago (in June 2016 to be precise) Ethereum Classic saw the wide world after the notorious DAO project hack. 505. Google Anthos Vs. Cast.AI: A Review The idea that you can build an app in one place and then deploy it across multiple clouds is an enticing one. 506. Everyone Should Have A Decentralized Company On The Blockchain Metis, a decentralized framework to support the creation and management of decentralized companies, has announced that Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of CasperLabs Medha Parlikar is joining the team as an advisor. The partnership comes ahead of the launch of the Casper network mainnet scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. 507. Top 3 dApps That Nobody is Talking About Decentralized applications are much safer since users’ data are stored in decentralized nodes, not in a centralized repository. Besides that, users can act much more confident while using and spending money on applications because of these dApps are using the smart contracts which the blockchain has. 508. How to Fix Your Google SEO Ranking and Free Your Site From Algorithmic Constraints So, is an algorithmic penalty permanent? Certainly not. 509. A Quick Guide to LiveLike: How to Enhance Live Stream Interactivity LiveLike solutions can now be easily layered with Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) Amazon IVS provides customers with more options to build. 510. Introducing Handoff: Serverless Data Pipeline Orchestration Framework handoff is a serverless data pipeline orchestration framework simplifies the process of deploying ETL/ELT tasks to AWS Fargate. 511. How to Set Up a Xamarin Forms App with SQLite Local Storage Let us go ahead and create a new Xamarin Forms App. Nothing fancy here, just do the usual project creation from the wizard. 512. Python’s Features, Frameworks and Advantages in Developing a Mobile App In this article, we are going to explain the growing importance of developing mobile app using Python along with its popular frameworks, features & advantages. 513. A Stable Smart Contract Platform For Enabling ETH Mining and Eliminating Whale Manipulation Mainstream projects keep on unraveling in the DeFi world, intending to provide convenient financial services to everyone. Leveraging ethereum's technology is one of the best boosts that the projects have adapted to thrive in the market. 514. A Smart Contract Platform on Top of Bitcoin - Getting Started With RSK Bitcoin showed us that blockchain technology can be leveraged to create a sound and trustful currency. Ethereum displayed blockchain’s potential by developing smart contracts that extend the technology’s scope beyond powering a currency. 515. How to Simulate Low Network Speed to Test Your Mobile Application When testing mobile apps, newbies QA frequently forget to check the app with an unstable Internet connection. But in many cases this is critical 516. What is WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication)? The best way to get familiar with WebRTC is to code a prototype application. 517. The Secret Guide To Choosing Between Monolith And Microservices Monolith or microservices? Both architectures have pros and cons, and each particular case should be investigated. UppLabs had a project with a concrete goal — optimization of application performance by migration from a monolithic system to the new microservices’ infrastructure. We came up with a solution that we’re happy to share with you in detail. 518. Let's Better Understand the Different Types of Cryptocurrency and Tokens All hail to this brave new crypto world! You may or may not have heard of Ethereum, but surely you know something about Bitcoin 519. A Quick Primer on Everything You Need to Know About Blockchain Blockchain is a term utilized to represent distributed ledger technology. 520. Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation People do things for a reason. If we look deeper within ourselves and the world around us, we realize that we are all motivated by a myriad of drivers. 521. My Learnings from over 10 years in Developing Trading Software Reading news about crypto we regularly see the big money inflow to new companies with a lot of potentially breakthrough ideas. But aside from the hype from the business side, there are sophisticated technical projects going on underneath. 522. Top 21 Companies Hiring for Remote Work Top 21 Companies Hiring for full time , Remote Work-from Home Jobs 523. How To Develop A Fabulous Self-Service Ordering Kiosk For Your Fast Food Chain Long lines and long wait times frustrate guests and discourage them from returning to your restaurant. World-famous restaurants have come up with innovative ideas to eliminate these sources of frustration. Take McDonald’s as an example: In 2015, they started adopting self-service ordering kiosks that let customers select items, customize orders, and pay. Another good example is Stabucks. They built an app that lets customers order and pay in advance, then pick up their orders at their convenience. Those are just two examples, but there are many more. 524. Deepfake Software Startups That are Commercializing the Technology In late 2017, a Reddit user released a series of synthetic videos containing celebrity likenesses. Since then, deepfake technology has exploded in popularity as people speculate over its future applications. Concerns over the tech's potential for political disinformation and unauthorized pornographic content have led to the implementation of regulations surrounding its use. Simultaneously, innovators and deepfake software startups are scrambling to find ways we can use the tech to revolutionize commercial industries. 525. How Local Development Is Dying and Why it's For the Better Serverless infrastructure is changing the way we architect applications and it’s also changing the way we code and work as developers. The development is moving away from our laptop and into the cloud. It’s the start of cloud-native development. 526. Promising Projects on the Metaverse in 2022 Metaverse projects have exploded lately, with many new ones launching daily. We've sifted through them to find some promising projects in 2022. 527. Anonymizing transactions Using Crypto-Mixer: The TERA way The next development in the realm of TERA dapps is a crypto-mixer that makes transactions truly anonymous. 528. Depop Bot - The Ultimate Guide (2020) Introduction 529. Crypto Chart Patterns: Price Continuation, Neutral, Reversal, And Targets Explained Chart patterns are a key component of technical analysis as they help traders determine future price direction and potential targets. 530. An Inside Look at Fight to Fame's Global Business Operations All great business ideas start somewhere. Sometimes, it’s just to introduce something new to the market. Other times, it’s to provide solutions to problems that have long plagued a certain industry or sector of society. 531. Send Offline Functionality (SOF) to Transact XinFin's XDC Coins The XinFin Digital Contract (XDC) network — an enterprise-ready, hybrid blockchain ecosystem — is expanding rapidly, driven by a plethora of utility and use-cases. In the context of rising community participation, prioritizing security, privacy, and usability is emerging as a matter of utmost necessity. 532. Why You Should Customize Your Bash Terminal And How To Do It The Linux bash shell is quite the wonder. With it, you can interact with the operating system in very powerful and flexible ways. To do that, you make use of one of many terminal emulators, such as GNOME Terminal, Guake, Terminator, or xterm. 533. Inside the Curve Wars: DeFi Bribes What role do token bribes play in defi curve war? 534. Exploring the Best React Design Patterns in 2021 There is no denying the immense popularity and practicality of React. In this article, we take a look at a few of the important React design patterns. 535. Concurrent Scalping Algo Using Async Python [A How To Guide] Automating My Manual Scalping Trading Strategy 536. Curve Ball What would happen to the price of Bitcoin in the medium-term if oil ramped 2x to 3x overnight? 537. Build Better Notification Experiences With Omnichannel Analytics In this article, we talk about omnichannel analytics, why analytics are hard for notifications, and what we believe is needed to empower PMs. 538. How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses 10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. 539. How to Send SMS Text Messages Using Python You can automate sending out SMS messages with any language. 540. Adding DAO Governance to Existing Token Contracts What if you already have a token and you want to create a DAO using that token? Natacha shows us how to enable DAO governance for your existing token! 541. Creating Fitness Application: UX/UI Design Case Study Hey! I'm Danil and I'm part of the 2muchcoffee team. I have over 6 years of experience in UX/UI design including research, analysis, interaction design, and visual design. 542. Legacy Software Modernization: A How-To Guide [feat. MythBusting] The digital world is pushing businesses forward provided that they accept the rules. Staying competitive is possible only if moving with the times. Millions are spent on expanding the online presence and keeping the software up-to-date. 543. 12 Augmented Reality Trends of 2023: New Milestones in Immersive Technology AR technology can be a competitive edge in many industries. Let’s take a look at the top augmented reality trends driving innovation in 2022. 544. How to Write Your First PHP Code PHP stands for PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor and is a widely-used, open source server-side scripting language. 545. Will ChatGPT Put Smart Contract Engineers Out of a Job? Is AI coming to put software developers out of a job? Find out with Compliance Officer Michael Fasanello and Smart Contract Security Researcher Philip Werlau 546. Extrapolating The Future of Cryptocurrency Over the past decade, cryptocurrency has become a breaker of old approaches in monetary policy, finance, economics, and e-commerce. The speed at which the crypto industry is growing today is very impressive. The global cryptocurrency market volume is predicted to reach $1,758 million by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate of 11.2%. More and more people are getting faced with the digital currency so the questions on the future of cryptocurrencies are becoming especially relevant today. So what is the future of cryptocurrency? In this article, we’ll try to figure this out. 547. How SaaS Evolved from the 2010s to the 2020s and What To Expect in the Future 2020 has settled in and with the New Year has come a whole new decade! Now, looking back, SaaS companies have had quite a ride in the decade that passed by. The graph’s been rising up and as per studies conducted, by 2018, around 89% of the world’s business enterprises were already using SaaS solutions. 548. Mine Digital Exchange: Q1, 2020 [Report] For those who are not aware – the gold to silver ratio is a historic comparison used as far back as Roman times (at 12:1) to determine the value of money (currency). The ratio had been highly important to the fortunes of Spain with their South American Gold, China with its Silver demand and Britain over the years. 549. VPNs for Netflix: Benefits and Must-Have Features Learn why Netflix libraries are different, how VPNs solve this issue and discover the tips for you to choose the right VPN for Netflix. 550. App Metrics 101: What You Should be Measuring Whether you’re serving your colleagues with an internal company app or you’re dreaming of topping the charts, some would say the hard work is only just about to start. No matter how much testing and research you’ve done, nothing compares to real world usage. 551. How To Create A Liquidity Pool: Hashbon Rocket First of all, we’d like to extend a warm welcome to all of our new community members and HASH Token holders. We are grateful for the support you’ve shown this far and are excited to explore new chapters together! 552. How to Create a Multiple Files Uploader for Your PHP Application Developers should know how to make a file uploader with PHP to have a better file upload feature. 553. Ethical Hacking 101: The Basics Introduction to Ethical Hacking 554. 6 Biggest Differences Between Airbyte And Singer We’ve been asked if Airbyte was being built on top of Singer. Even though we loved the initial mission they had, that won’t be the case. Aibyte's data protocol will be compatible with Singer’s, so that you can easily integrate and use Singer’s taps, but our protocol will differ in many ways from theirs. 555. Top Crypto Exchange and Blockchain Companies to Watch for in Canada: 2020 Edition In the blockchain and crypto space, Canada is among the top five countries in the world that have exploited this field well. Despite the late adoption of blockchain technology and Ethereum protocol, cryptocurrency and blockchain experts strongly believe that Canada contains all the favourable resources for thriving as a blockchain and crypto hub. 556. Improving React App Performance with SSR and Rust: Rust vs Node.js [Part III] In theory, a new technology or a modern approach should have a lot of benefits, but the main question that matters is that - what is actually practical advantages of that in numbers? 557. Phone Scams: What Is Vishing And How You Can Avoid It The attack combines a one-on-one phone call with credible-looking phishing sites where the user is required to fill in their credentials and their MFA codes. 558. 5 Best Website Categorization Tools Website categorization refers to the process of classifying websites that users come into contact with into various categories. 559. How to Choose Web Application Development Company for Your Startup Launching a startup is always about incredible ambitions and passion to your idea. You’re excited and inspired and expect your team to be dedicated for your idea as well. That’s why it’s not enough to find an ordinary web app development company that can provide you with a product. 560. Hermes Performance on iOS Compared to JavaScriptCore (JSC) Hermes is now available on iOS as of React Native 0.64 – the latest version of React Native comes with support for the Hermes engine on iOS. We describe the full process of bringing Hermes to iOS in a series of articles: 561. Want Your Mobile App to Succeed? Address These 6 Issues Launching the first mobile app for your million-dollar product idea seems like the way to success in today’s world of Android phones and iPhones. Everyone is using mobile apps nowadays. People can’t imagine their lives without Facebook, Google, or Instagram. 562. Unicrypt Vs. DeepLock Vs. DYP Locker: Who's The Best Liquidity Locker in 2021? A liquidity locker enables developers to store or lock LP tokens in a smart contract for a predetermined period, withdrawing their power of transferring the LP. 563. 3 Ways to Earn Crypto Passive Income: A Quick Guide Do you want to earn some side income but have no experience in trading?\nLearn how to maximize your cryptocurrency funds instead of simply HODLing! 564. Oh Just a Stark Technical Analysis Let's take a look at an Indepth Technical Analysis of STARK, which is a proof system. 565. How do NFTs Create Value? This blog explains how any physical asset is turned into a valuable NFT and many more things about the Non-Fungible Tokens. 566. Implement This One Cultural Characteristic to Build A Healthy Codebase It’s easy to pay lip service to company culture. But few companies actively consider those few cultural characteristics that make a meaningful difference to performance—because that’s the hard part. 567. Connect to a $75B+ Ecosystem By Building Your Blockchain with Starport Why exist as a smart contract on someone else's chain when you can create your own blockchain easily with Starport and connect to the Cosmos ecosystem? 568. Getting Started with the Weaviate Vector Search Engine Everybody who works with data in any way shape or form knows that one of the most important challenges is searching for the correct answers to your questions. There is a whole set of excellent (open source) search engines available but there is one thing that they can’t do, search and related data based on context. 569. All Blockchain Governance Protocols (2020 Edition) - Reviewed Although human kicked off a quite challenging start of the year 2020, for most governance protocols of DAOs, they have made pretty great progress and gained a lot of attractions alongside DeFi. 570. How To Localize A React Application Using Transifex Native At Transifex, we have been using Transifex Native for some time now to localize our React applications and we would like to showcase how easily you could do it in your application too. 571. Meme Coins That Still Have Market Traction in 2022 Coins based on memes and online pranks, known as meme coins, are a form of digital currency. 572. Kaiseki Trouble was brewing in the banking sector 573. Nameless NFTs No More: The NCT Story NFTs shouldn't be nameless. Projects can use the original ERC20 utility token created for naming with ease. Explore why NCT is the ideal value added solution. 574. Understanding Idena – The Human-Centric Blockchain At the heart of Idena is the simple belief that everybody should have equal voting rights. There should be no skewing of votes based on mining ability or money 575. Microservices vs. Monolithic Architecture The concept of microservices, an approach to designing a software application as a set of small services, has been around since at least 2015.Delivering benefits such as the independent deployability and scalability of components, microservices are all the rage today. This is because these microservices benefits translate into incredibly faster software development speeds. With consumers being quick to change their preferences and behaviors, microservices adopters are able to keep up. Life is now great, they say.As much as 56% of companies participating in a recent IMB survey plan to adopt a microservices approach in the next 24 months. Almost 80% of current users say their business will likely step up investment in microservices.Microservices advantages have prompted Netflix, Amazon, eBay, Twitter, and many other tech giants to migrate from monolithic to microservices architecture.But should your company use microservices?It depends on the context and if microservices pros outweigh the cons for your application.This blog provides an overview of a microservices vs. monolithic approach and five key benefits of using a microservices architecture. It also shares some of ITRex’s microservices experience and offers tips on when business should (not) use microservices. Dive in. 576. Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) And Its Value in The Cosmos Hub IBC is a protocol that allows blockchains to talk to each other. There are several important technical requirements involved and conditions that need to be met 577. How to Become a Successful Web Developer in 2021 Alright then, so you have decided your path. You want to become a web developer this year. 578. Why DeFi is the Future of Finance DeFi democratizes financial products, improving access for every customer. Meet the first DeFi platform to partner with a licensed and regulated bank. 579. 5 Reasons Why You Should Learn Blockchain The popularity of Blockchain technology continues to increase with every passing day, and so the reasons to learn Blockchain. However, knowledge about Blockchain technology has not been able to move beyond the scope of cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, Blockchain technology has been reforming in various industries all over the world. 580. Getting Started with Cloud Computing: An Overview In this article, you'll learn about cloud concepts such as what is cloud computing, the advantages of using cloud computing, cloud computing types, and more. 581. Can You Consistently Beat the FX Markets using AI Trading Software, Without Actually Trading? I am pretty sure you are aware that every time you trade you lose money? 582. Metaverse Casinos - Gambling on the Blockchain, Now More Immersive Than Ever A Metaverse casino reunites numerous applications, including games, financial services, and social platform into an interactive product for virtual space users. 583. Industrial IoT and DevOps: How To Get Started As the Industrial IoT segment is facing many challenges, DevOps for Industrial IoT is helping companies become more efficient. Here's how. 584. Using the Common Vulnerability Scoring System The common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS) is a way to assign scores to vulnerabilities on the basis of their principal characteristics. 585. How to Create an App: The Definitive Guide (2020) Similar to any other route you would go down to create an app, there is a planning process you must go through to lay the groundwork for the project. 586. Top Tools to Use for DeFi Projects New Defi-based platforms have been coming up recently, providing tools for analyzing and investing in Defi and decentralized exchanges like Uniswap. 587. 6 Best Digital Marketing Strategies for Startups In the world of business, challenges have always been higher for startups, especially in recent years when a number of competitors has surged drastically. This is the reason why many businesses are shutting down within a few years, despite being laced with great unique ideas, a skilled team, and enough funds. 588. What LinkedIn Tells Us About Developer Population in the World There are tons of articles about the number of developers in the world. But most of them either lack good methodology or simply borrow statistics from other resources. 589. Predicting The State of Front End Development: 2021 Edition Where is front-end development heading in 2021? Jay Freestone examines trends and technologies that will shape web development this year. 590. Crypto loans: The Quick and Dirty Guide Unit protocol allows you to deposit multiple types of appreciating assets, including: LP\ntokens, yield bearing tokens, DPI, yvLINK. $USDP stablecoin. $DUCK 591. What is Code Refactoring? - Use Cases, Applications, and Benefits The importance of code refactoring is immeasurable since its purpose is to simplify the code for better performance. ⚡Use all the benefits now. 592. Why Product Companies Need a UX Research Repository and Tips How to Build It in Dovetail This article explores why a product company needs a UX Research Repository, the issues it solves, and how to create your own repository in Dovetail. 593. AppliedZKP zkEVM Circuit Code: A Guide This text aims to provide an easy guide to the basic framework and logic of the AppliedZKP zkEVM code base. 594. 5 Best DeFi Charity Projects that are Making the World a Better Place DeFi charity projects have become stellar examples of consumer activism and social sustainability. Charity DeFi projects numbers have been growing exponentially 595. How we built the largest payment channel network on Ethereum With over 9 million transactions AdEx Network is currently the largest payment channel network on Ethereum. Here's how we did it 596. Crypto-Trading Bots: An Overview As the mainstream popularity of cryptocurrency trading grows, more and more people are looking for a way to casually get into it. Many realize the difficulties, as well as the risks of trading, thus trying to ease into the process without putting too much on the line right away. 597. Learn How to Build a CI/CD Pipeline Using GitLab for your Website We'll run through how to build and configure a CI/CD pipeline to deploy your business's website using AWS, Terraform & Gitlab. 598. What is Hybrid Work and Why is it the New Norm? The hybrid work model is appearing more and more often in companies' return-to-office plan. What is it and how do you prepare your team for this new norm? 599. What Are the Most Challenging Problems Cryptocurrencies Are Facing Cryptocurrencies have come a long way but there are still several legitimate problems that need to be addressed before the system can reach wider adoption. 600. How to Use InertiaJS to Build a Single Page Application Without an API InertiaJS is a routing library written in Javascript that lets you build single-page applications without using an API in the process, saving lots of time. 601. Rethinking Remote Access: Why you should Replace Your VPN with a Network as a Service With the rise of the mobile workforce and cloud transformation, the traditional network we once knew can no longer be trusted. Employees now work remotely from home, cafes, as well as around the world and companies are moving to cloud infrastructure such as AWS, Google Cloud, Azure. 602. Eclipse Attacks and Ethereum’s Uncle Block Mechanism How Ethereum’s Uncle Block Mechanism could raise the chance of an Eclipse attack. 603. "On-chain DEX activity has Exploded Since January 2019 to a $45.2 Billion TVL" - Vladimir Gorbunov The worldwide crypto wallet app Crypterium has recently been granted FCA registration and knows for sure that DEXs hold the key to mass crypto adoption. 604. How One Blockchain Company BUIDLed Their Way to the Top 50 The future looks bright for the world of blockchain. According to Gartner, the industry will generate an annual business value of over $175 billion by 2025, reaching $3 trillion by 2030. However, while these figures are impressive, there’s much more to the story. 605. Optimistic Rollups and Ethereum's Layer-2 Solutions: Examining Arbitrum's Security Mechanism Deep dive into the security mechanism of Arbitrum, Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution 606. What’s the Difference Between AI And Machine Learning? It’s nearly impossible to have a conversation about technology without mentioning artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML). 607. The History of Biometric Technology: From 1960 - 2020 Modern biometric technology began in the 1960s, evolving into\nhigh-tech scanners that read bio-markers with an accuracy touching\n100%. 608. How You Can Evaluate the Security of Your NPM Package Dependencies Imagine that you've been working on a node.js project for a few years now. You started or joined it when you were younger. The code works, you can vouch for that it’s good and secure for yourself and your team. But how do you validate all those NPM modules that saved you so much time and effort over the years? It works, nobody has hacked you yet, so why should you bother? 609. How to Generate Synthetic Data? A synthetic data generation dedicated repository. This is a sentence that is getting too common, but it’s still true and reflects the market's trend, Data is the new oil. Some of the biggest players in the market already have the strongest hold on that currency. 610. 5 DeFi Coins With the Best Rewarding Options You are looking to invest in crypto and are probably weighing your options from different ways to earn. Staking is one of the most lucrative investment options in the crypto world. 611. CKAD and CKA Certifications: Which to Take First and How to Prepare With around 50% developers CKA or CKAD certified, we share our experiences, study material, mistakes to avoid, FAQ, etc. about the CKA and CKAD certification. 612. A Study on Parallel Execution: Everything You Need to Know This research compares implementation systems similar to Ethereum and analyzes the difficulties and possibilities of achieving parallel execution of transaction 613. Almost 50% of All DAI is Locked in Compound As Collateral And This Could Be Problematic Compound is a DeFi lending and borrowing protocol built on Ethereum. Users can use it to borrow certain ERC-20 tokens by depositing another token as collateral. At the same time, they earn interest in supplying liquidity. 614. Collateralized Stablecoins: What Goes On Under Our Hood? Unit Protocol is a decentralized lending protocol that allows using a variety of tokens as collateral. $USDP $DUCK 615. Spotlight on the Server-Side: A Guide to SSRF Vulnerabilities Server-side request forgery (SSRF) vulnerabilities can lead to total system compromise. Discover where they’re common, examples, and prevention tips. 616. 10 Hardest-to-Fill Tech Jobs in the UK Nationwide anxiety since Brexit has been high, and the uncertainty of Britain’s financial and political direction can make predicting the future of the labour market—specifically the tech market—less than perfect science. According to a study by techUK, the estimated 600,000 vacancies in tech roles cost the nation £63 billion a year—though many remain optimistic for a swift recovery. 617. This Open-Source Library Accelerates AI Inference by 5-20x in a Few Lines of Code Nebullvm is an open-source library that can accelerate AI inference by 5-20x in a few lines of code, improving machine learning speeds without being complicated 618. How to Manage Configurations Easily Using TOML Files Central configuration files are a plus for modern Python project structures. TOML files help us store project parameters in a beginner-friendly way. 619. Snippets 620. How to Track User Navigation Events in a React Application A scalable and maintainable strategy for tracking page navigation events in a React application. 621. 5 Best Practices for Tracking In-app Event Data This is the era of mobile apps. We get everything - from critical business information to entertaining videos and games - on our mobile devices. Information is right at our fingertips, and we are always striving to catch up with the outside world. As per App Annie, an average smartphone user has 80 apps installed. 622. Is the Stock Market More Legitimate Than the Cryptocurrency Market? He wished cryptocurrency had never been invented and crypto was for people who wanted to get rich quickly by doing very little for civilization. 623. Smart Contract Audits Are Your First Line of Defense Against DeFi Exploits: Here's Why Using blockchain technology requires safe smart contracts. Therefore, businesses must have their smart contracts audited by a reputable, experienced company. 624. Unity Vs. Unreal - Top 5 Books To Learn Game Development Packt $5 Sale 625. How to Build a Website...in 1997 The web was fairly new, and digital publishing was far from the norm.A lot of information about the early web was being distributed through books. 626. Today's Hottest Platforms Are Just Casinos In Disguise From Binance to Bitmex to Robinhood—in many ways, today's hottest platforms are just casinos disguised as financial tools. 627. For the War There is a multifaceted economic war quietly being waged between the major flags of the world. 628. The Road to Defi 2.0 As an advocate of open market and capitalism, in the book The Road to Serfdom, P. A. Hayek claimed that the competition in the free market would be much better than centralized and mandatory planning because he believed the open competition was the only way to coordinate social activities and stay away from the autocracy and manipulation. 629. Moon Rabbit's Trading Volume Exceeded $10M Following Its Listing On Uniswap Moon Rabbit uses a Substrate-based scalability solution that permits a multi-level blockchain launch. 630. How No-Code Can Rekindle Your Relationship With Data Science A modern business user’s relationship with data is fairly complicated. It starts with curiosity. “Which of my top users will do X,Y, or Z?” You need a data output to move forward with a decision—except you’re having communication issues. 631. Noob 3.0: Understanding Web 3.0 as a Layperson I would read one thing and think I’d grasped it, only to realize a few pages later I wasn't sure I’d actually got any of it. 632. 6 Tips To Help You Hire The Top Talent As Software Developers For Your Company You might be tired from hearing that “every company is now a software company.” Yet, that doesn’t make the claim less true. If you’re hearing it too much, that’s maybe because there’s a lot of truth to it. 633. NFT Scams - Most Common Scams in the NFT Space As the popularity of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) continues to grow, so does the potential for scams using it. Learn to protect yourself against scammy NFTs. 634. What Are The Best Cross-Platform App Development Frameworks: 2020 Edition Written by Yuriy Luchaninov, JavaScript Group Leader at MobiDev. Microsoft replaced React Native with Electron for a new version of Skype on Windows 10. Meanwhile, the Shopify engineering team decided to build all-new mobile apps using React Native. While the Google team is releasing a new version of Dart DevTools for performance analysis and debugging of Flutter code, Microsoft is working on .NET MAUI - the next generation framework for building native cross-platform apps across mobile and desktop. 635. Building Your First App Using C++ Builder (Part 1) Building mobile applications can be tasking sometimes. In this article, we will share a few steps you can take to build your first app using a free IDE. 636. The Key To DeFi is Simplicity: The Swapfolio Alpha is now LIVE While it’s been quite a chaotic year, the DeFi revolution has proven that the key to success in the crypto world is to make a complicated product much, much simpler and accessible. This ideology is manifested through projects that make the user interface (UI) a priority. 637. Aleph.im: Recap of 2020 2020 was quite the year and this is especially true for aleph.im and the wider crypto space that saw significant growth and interest... 638. How Cryptojacking Hackers use Phishing and Software Vulnerabilities To Mine Crypto On Your Machines One way hackers can profit is crypto-jacking: they use social engineering and hacking to put the mining script on the victim's device and exploit its resources. 639. Subscription-based Software (SaaS) is the Panacea for Almost Anything It does not matter what the challenges with building a company are; software is (almost) always the solution. 640. How to Connect Flutter with Unity One of their most successful products is FocusCalm, a brain-sensing headband and an app that helps users learn how to control their mindset in just a minutes 641. Deep Fakes: The Dark Truth Behind YouTube’s Latest Trend It’s the evening of May 10th, 2019. Ctrl Shift Face, a popular channel, uploads the following video to YouTube: 642. The Lowdown on Udacity's Intro to Cybersecurity Nanodegree This online Nanodegree program with provide you with a strong foundation in cybersecurity skills and workplace-relevant knowledge. 643. Decimated Launches DIO Staking Pool The award winning videogame, Decimated, has launched staking pools for it's in-game virtual currency DIO. 644. Should You Be Using NoSQL? NoSQL got quite some hype a few years back. It was going to solve your scaling, uptime, and speed problems. There were trade-offs, of course, but, for a brief moment, seemingly everything we knew about storing and querying data was up for grabs. 645. The Corporate Metaverse: A Complete Guide For Business Leaders What is the metaverse exactly? How does the metaverse work? Most importantly, what are the metaverse business opportunities? Read on to find that out! 646. An Introduction to Web5: A New Decentralized Web Venture Web3 Vs Web5 | Web3 To Web5 Evolution: Web5 Development the New Decentralized Web Venture. Web5 or Web3 which is better? 647. 5 Most Common Software Deployment Mistakes and How to Avoid Them There are a lot of factors that go into the software that drives the world today such as interface design, coding, testing, deployment. 648. 8 Lessons Learned Managing Remote QA Teams in Times of Lockdown Managing remote teams during the pandemic is never easy. Learn how to maximize the efficiency of your global engineering teams. 649. Introducing $NOIR, the World’s first Phygital Wine Token NOIR New Moon, a Sparkling Rosé produced using the Méthode Traditionnelle technique, will be offered exclusively as 777 dynamically priced $NOIR tokens.. 650. The History of the Weaviate Vector Search Engine Weaviate is an open-source search engine with a build-in NLP model called the Contextionary. What makes Weaviate unique, is that it stores data in a vector space rather than a traditional row-column or graph structure, allowing you to search through data based on its meaning rather than keywords alone. 651. Crypto Banks Are About to Flip Traditional Banks Move over traditional banks, crypto banks are the new move. Our guide explains everything you need to know about them. Click here for more. 652. What Happened to Solana (SOL)? Solana (SOL), a fast emerging blockchain project, has caught the attention of investors in the crypto space in recent weeks. 653. Crypto Launchpads: The Best Crypto Project Funding Platforms Crypto launchpads help new projects attract the community, thus making it easier for them to tread in crypto. 654. A Quick Guide To Business Data Analytics For many businesses the lack of data isn’t an issue. Actually, it’s the contrary, there’s usually too much data accessible to make an obvious decision. With that much data to sort, you need additional information from your data. 655. 3 Common Types of 3D Sensors: Stereo, Structured Light, and ToF Over the past decade, 3D sensors have emerged to become one of the most versatile and ubiquitous types of sensor used in robotics. 656. Data Security 101 for First Time Data Labeling Outsourcers AI project teams using large amounts of data with detailed labeling requirements can be up against the clock. The tools, human resourcing, and QA for maintaining precision can be a challenge. It’s easy to understand why outsourcing is preferred by most project teams. Outsourcing allows you to focus on core tasks. 657. 4 Simple Habits For Engineering Teams To Beat Technical Debt In the previous article, we looked at the macro trends that make tech debt inevitable. However, even though tech debt is a fact of life, technical bankruptcy doesn't have to be. So this time, let's look at the methods we can employ to avoid technical bankruptcy and save everyone a lot of grief, time, and money. 658. Kitsumon is the Metaverse for All Gamers: Even if You Don't Understand Crypto The core gaming philosophy that we're applying to Kitsumon is to empower players to participate in the Kitsumon metaverse however they wish. 659. Microsoft Orleans Gives Rise to Future-Ready Digital Banking Why MS Orleans? — Let's delve into the features that make it a good pick for banking and finance app development. 660. Premium Chat Module For Your React Native App At Instamobile, we’re building a ton of complex features to save time and energy for React Native developers across the world. One of these complex features is the chat functionality, which is a must have in almost all mobile apps nowadays. In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to add a React Native Chat into any mobile app with only a few lines of code. 661. How to Prevent Code Reviews from Wasting Everyone’s Time This post is the fourth article in our Tactical Guide to a Shorter Cycle Time five-part series. Read the previous post here. 662. The Relevance of Bitcoin Halving Bitcoin halvings occur every 210,000 blocks that have been mined on the blockchain, which is roughly at four-year intervals. 663. How We Built A Rich Text Editor in React with SlateJS Building an awesome editor for your React-based web application is by no means easy. But with SlateJS things get much easier. Even with the help of Slate, building a full-featured editor is way more work than we can cover in one blog post, so this post will give you the big picture and subsequent posts will dive into the dirty details. 664. How To Implement 3D Human Pose Estimation System In AI Fitness Apps “Is it possible for a technology solution to replace fitness coaches? Well, someone still has to motivate you saying “Come On, even my grandma can do better!” But from a technology point of view, this high-level requirement led us to 3D human pose estimation technology. 665. Why Chess is Better than Video Games The game of chess is supposed to contain no hidden information and unlike the other games of dice, there is no scope of winning luck by chance. 666. Using ReactGrid and Chart.js to Create a Financial Liquidity Planner We made ReactGrid to compose your view with arbitrary cell order. Today we present a few tips for implementing ReactGrid in your own React project. 667. Why Kids Should Learn to Code and How to Get them Started Coding not only gets kids to learn something new apart from the regular school curriculum but it improves the mathematical as well the logical thinking capacity 668. PHP Or Node.Js: Top Tips To Pick The Right Technology For Your Project The web development ecosystem is enlarging every second, and new technologies and tools are frequently becoming part of this space. Due to the arrival of new tech and tools in this space, developers and programmers have a critical dilemma in choosing the tech stack for application development. 669. How to Convert R-BTCs in BTCs Using RSK’s Powpeg Protocol The Powpeg is RSK’s 2-way peg protocol used to do conversions between BTC and R-BTC. 670. Get Machine Learning Training Data Using The Lionbridge Method [A How-To Guide] In the field of machine learning, training data preparation is one of the most important and time-consuming tasks. In fact, many data scientists claim that a large portion of data science is pre-processing and some studies have shown that the quality of your training data is more important than the type of algorithm you use. 671. Algorithmic Stablecoins: A Beginner's Guide Stablecoins have already acquired a large market. Reportedly, the total supply for stablecoin grew by about 493% 672. 7 of the Top Best Languages for Web Application Development Interested in choosing the best language for developing web applications? Our developers have shared the top seven choices in 2021. Discover what they are. 673. Blockchain And Opportunities for Healthcare Access to efficient, affordable, and scientifically progressive healthcare is one of the key necessities of modern life, affecting everyone on a global basis. 674. Project Management in Software Development: Key Questions Answered To make sure your project does not spin out of control, you have to make healthy project management a priority. 675. The Best Way to Create a Web Admin Dashboard for Your Projects A simple solution at first glance is to opt for a CMS: there are indeed many of them, the most popular being for example Wordpress 676. A Step-by-Step Guide to Growth-Minded Keyword Research Keyword research is a big step towards developing a solid wider keyword strategy. But even during this process, you can, and have to, keep in mind the end goal of your entire SEO efforts - top rankings, performance, and eventually growth. 677. Why we Chose Flutter as One of Our Cross-platform Development Toolkits “Please, I’ve already heard all the marketing stuff from other agencies. Could you tell me how exactly Flutter can ensure the stability and high performance of my app?” – said the client at the very beginning of our first meeting. 678. Top 7 Tips To Become A UI/UX Pro Tips & resources to help you get started 679. ETH-flexive Either the merge happens, or it doesn’t. That is the future event we are trading. The merge itself is unaffected by the price of ETH 680. Zero-Fee Trading, Global Liquidity, and The Many Woos of WooTrade A summary of Wootrade and how it is disrupting market of Global Liquidity. 681. My Top 10 JavaScript Articles from 2019 JavaScript has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a clunky, exclusively front-end scripting language. We saw some big developments in the JavaScript landscape during 2019, including the widespread adoption of React hooks and functional programming concepts, steady conversion to TypeScript, and continued domination of React in the front-end framework ecosystem. 682. 7 Top Domain Monitoring Software, Analysis Tools and Integrated Services A domain name is a valuable piece of online real estate that a person can own. In fact, it is often treated like “a plot of land,” according to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, in a historic decision over the ownership of Sex[.]com. 683. Onboarding AI: “Something Went Wrong” Stories Onboarding AI to products does not always go that smoothly. Some might say it could be either a success, or a failure. But more likely - first results will be useless, and only after several iterations there’d be actual value. So here are stories of what went wrong with AI projects, while evolving. And how eventually businesses managed to set things right. Despite how many books are read, at the end of the day we all learn from our own experience. But, perhaps, those stories, and takeaways, will put at least some pillows for us to land on! 684. MobileCoin is the World's First Carbon-Negative Cryptocurrency MobileCoin has a significantly smaller impact on our planet and uses far less energy compared to other cryptocurrencies. This is how... 685. Designing a Website for Data It’s complex to create the right design when the only visuals you have are based on data. Here’s how we did it. 686. WTF is a Bitcoin Mixing Service and Why Do You Need One? Cryptocurrency has two opposing features to provide its worth and inability to falsify. Anonymity of Bitcoin has pulled masses of people to cryptocurrency blockchain. They have felt more freely with their finance. 687. Technologies That Can Amplify Digital Customer Service The quality of digital customer service and ROI are directly proportional. According to Forbes, companies earning $1 billion a year in revenue make an extra $700 million over the next three years by investing in customer experience. 688. Publish-Subscribe Design Pattern: Introduction to Scalable Messaging The publish-subscribe (or pub/sub) messaging pattern is a design pattern that provides a framework for exchanging messages that allows for loose coupling and scaling between the sender of messages (publishers) and receivers (subscribers) on topics they subscribe to. 689. State of DevOps Cloud Solutions [Update: 2020] Every company claims to have a cloud/hybrid DevOps platform that enables and powers developers working remotely. Time to make order of the chaos.* 690. Top 30 Business Intelligence Consulting Companies In the information age, data is a vital source for everything: from housekeeping to business management, people need to stay tuned in order to survive. But the tricky thing is that the amount of data available both offline and online is so huge it cannot be traced manually anymore, and it continues to grow. According to Raconteur, each day we publish 500 million tweets, send 294 billion emails, and make five billion search requests. The amount of data generated daily is expected to reach 463 exabytes by 2025. The numbers are mind-blowing, and the first question to arise is: how do we process all this data? 691. Effort Estimations...And Similar Fairy Tales Disclaimer: This is based on conversations, anecdotal evidence and personal opinion. This is not backed by statistical evidence. But neither is the cargo cult around estimations (to my knowledge). 🤷🏻♀️ 692. Not All Encryption Is Created Equal [Analyzed] Encryption makes the digital world work. It consists of a few elegant math equations that scramble data before being sent over the internet where prying eyes could otherwise intercept it, read it, and manipulate it. Encryption is the reason everything from financial transactions to state secrets get passed around the internet nearly instantaneously, unlocking massive amounts of innovation, wealth, and prosperity as a result. 693. Crypto Portfolio Trackers Are Helping Drive Crypto-Adoption Forward Investing in cryptocurrencies, just like in the financial stock market, requires some strategies. If you are going to make a considerable profit from your investment, it would be wise to set up a portfolio. 694. Installing phpMyAdmin for Easy MySQL Administration [A How-To Guide] For any database administrator, being able to employ tools that make the job a bit easier can be the difference between getting everything done by the end of the day and struggling to meet deadlines. 695. Creating Flawless DApps with No-code Bubble + Nexus.io Plugin Nexus’ no-code Bubble plugin allows you to create Web3 applications on the Nexus blockchain using REST APIs 696. Top Alternatives to Docker Desktop in 2022: How to Choose One Docker Desktop will change the licensing policy for commercial users. It's no longer free, so what alternatives can we choose instead? 697. A Guide to Importing Smartsheet Data into SQL Server using SSIS Easily back up Smartsheet data to SQL Server using the SSIS components for Smartsheet. 698. Can BuildBox Challenge The Might Of The Unity Game Engine? As someone who has used both Buildbox and Unity to make games, I read with extreme interest a post by Venturebeat about the announcement of AppOnboard's new CEO, Mike Seavers. This could be one of the biggest wins for the company ever since Jonathan Zweig and AppOnboard acquired Buildbox last year. Zweig himself is an experienced entrepreneur, having co-founded AdColony in 2008 (sold to Opera for $350m in 2014) and co-founded AppOnboard in 2016. AppOnboard has raised $35m from investors, according to Crunchbase, and the new appointment could lead to new funding rounds when the time is right. This is going to lead to a very interesting David vs Goliath battle between AppOnboard's Buildbox and Unity Technologies. 699. PosterMyWall: A Better Way to Approach Marketing Have you ever seen an ad campaign that just made you groan? Mismatched graphics, awkward font choices, and just amateur--- everything? Yes, me too. But, let’s be honest, that ad could have been mine a year ago. Professional marketing isn’t a cakewalk. More often than not, advertising is a huge challenge for small to medium-sized businesses. 700. Step-By-Step Tutorial To Deploy A Distributed Node.js App At The Edge In this tutorial, we are going to demonstrate how to deploy a distributed Node.js app at the Edge using Section's Edge Compute Platform. 701. Zendoo Protocol: A Deep Dive Privacy coin project Horizen once claimed, "If Satoshi Nakamoto wants to design a sidechain for Bitcoin, then he should design something analogous to Zendoo." 702. Solid Benefits of Authentication Without Passwords: Passwordless Identity Platforms Simply Explained First take a look at the current state of password-based authentication, and then we’ll dig into various technologies that can enable passwordless. 703. On Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) And Why They Matter There is a lot of enthusiasm for the application of zero-knowledge proof systems, at Dusk Network we’ve developed the open-source PLONK zero-knowledge proof system. It can be used for many things, and what better way to demonstrate its potential with an example! 704. CICD Pipeline Guide: How to Include Load Testing in Your Workflow In software engineering, CI/CD or CICD generally refers to the combined practices of continuous integration and either continuous delivery deployment. 705. An Introduction to AI-Based Visual Inspection for Defect Detection “Why should I care about a cool new technology until it’s solving any of my problems?” – this was the exact conversation I had with the executive of a water purification plant over a warm cup of coffee. 706. The A to Z of Stablecoins Centralization runs deep in society in the form of corporations, businesses and governments. Not that they’re bad, but blockchain technology can offer a viable structural alternative by creating a more transparent and accountable system. The idea of open-source decentralization is to redistribute power and to create a fair and trustless system across all industries. This technological breakthrough, therefore, brings lots of promise and hope for the future. 707. Binance Smart Chain DeFi Project - Jointer Launches Ethereum Cross-pool Liquidity By adding UniSwap liquidity to BSC, JNTR, JNTR/b, and JNTR/e investors are presented with new DeFi options bridging ERC20 and BEP20 pools. 708. An Introduction to Dart Code and Isolate Any Dart code is executed in Isolate. Isolate is an isolated environment, inside which there is memory allocated to it and its EventLoop. 709. 10 Best Automobile Software Development Companies Worldwide 2023 Looking for Top Automotive Software Development Companies in USA, Australia, Uk. Here is list of top 10 automotive software engineering companies in USA 2023 710. How to Automate Dynamic PDF Generation Production challenges with dynamic PDF generation can set organisations back significantly. This article reviews the possible technology options available. 711. How to Create and Sell NFTs: The Essential Guide Just last month, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) catapulted to fame with record-high sales of Beeple and Nyan Cat at $69 million and $590,000 respectively. 712. China Enters Blockchain 3.0 Era China aims to improve the global scaling limitations of Bitcoin and Ethereum with Blockchain 3.0 technologies. 713. Creating a Token With only 7 Lines of Code on RSK Testnet - A Step by Step Guide In this tutorial, I will show you step-by-step how to create a token with less than 10 lines of code, using Truffle plus Open Zeppelin smart contracts, and deploy it to the RSK testnet. 714. The Future of Games Lies In Blockchain: An Overview of Our Gaming Platform The annual turnover of the gaming industry exceeds billions of dollars. E-sports events gather thousands of fans around the world. More and more gamers are trying to make games their profession, and new products are released every day. However, the more competition there is in the gaming market, the less truly unique projects can be found. 715. The Hot-Topic Flutter 2.0 Insights: 10 Improved Features for Proficient Web Development What's new in Flutter 2.0 for Web? Read insights and experts' opinions to find out the features that ensure better performance of cross-platform apps. 716. Ethical Hacking 101: Part 2 Ethical Hacking 101: Part 2 717. Building a Decentralized and Uncensorable Internet — The Nexus Protocol Building a Decentralized and Uncensorable Internet — The Nexus Protocol 718. 16 Best Canned Response Examples for Customer Service Just to be clear. When we say canned response, we don’t mean those automatic commonplace emails like “We received your request and will get back to you as soon as possible. Your ticket number is 345678.” 719. How to Identify Anonymous IP Addresses to Detect Online Fraud As we make our way through the global pandemic, the Internet is playing a crucial role in normalising our day to day activities. Businesses have been going through rapid digital transformation, contributing to increased online financial transactions, shopping, communication, education, and entertainment. 720. Your $1000 Smartphone Can Finally Pay For Itself Written by Chris Kalaboukis, Chief Philosopher, Engineer, and Futurist at hellofuture written for Nodle and Hackernoon. 721. A Game-Changing Blockchain Startup for DApp Development with No Code Bunzz is the world's first platform that allows software developers and businesses to develop DApps (Decentralized Applications) in a few minutes without knowin 722. Switch to Polygon (Previously MATIC) & Avoid the Ethereum Traffic Jam Avoid crippling gas fees! Learn how to transfer your tokens from the Ethereum to Polygon blockchain, so you can trade at a fraction of the cost and speed. 723. SaaS Apps Are Less Compliant Than You Think: An Analysis of The Top 1,000 SaaS Apps Today’s IT and operations professionals might find themselves feeling like the opposite of Spiderman. With great responsibility comes … no power? The stakes are higher than ever to ensure that their organizations are protected from a security and compliance perspective, but new survey data from Blissfully shows that the most popular SaaS applications are less compliant than you’d think. 724. Difference Between Python and Java: Key Features Python or Java, which is better? This question has triggered lots of heated discussions around the global dev community. 725. Data Science Feels Like a Fake Entrepreneur in a YouTube Ad Throw away all your AI/ML bullshit bingo when you cannot understand the world in clean data. 726. 4 Salary Negotiation Tips For Expert Tech Talent, From Expert Negotiators If you’re a developer, engineer, or some other form of an expert technologist, well, you chose a great field. So great in fact that your skill set alone probably gives you negotiation leverage you won’t find in other fields. 727. Test Impact Analysis - What It Is, How to Test It, and Everything Else You Need to Know Test impact analysis can help speed up test cycles but not properly managed it can become unruly. Learn how to effectively utilize this method here. 728. The Ethical Implications with Algorithmic Trading Between the 2000 dot.com boom and bust and the "Big Short" of the 2008 credit crunch, we heeded the wisdom of the legendary traders of the 20th century - guys like Jesse Livermore (1920s) and Paul Tudor Jones (1970s). The wisdom was to be dispassionate (no emotion) and trade methodically (like a robot) - executing trades mechanistically every time. Of course, for the previous generation of traders, the rise of the PC and internet and exchange APIs meant that much of this "mechanistic" work could be automated. Most of the technical and methodical signals can be algorithmically determined and acted upon. The trader is merely the strategist and commander who decides when which algorithm (trading method) should be applied. 729. Delete the Disconnect Between Designers and Developers with Merge Look how it is to integrate a React-based library into Merge to design with code on a day-to-day basis. All that without designers learning how to code! 730. What is Alternative Mobility? And Why Digital Identity Is Crucial For Its Future A fundamental analysis of the status-quo of urban transportationA new mobility ecosystem is upon us. Cities are changing at a pace like never before, largely made possible through technological advancements.It has disrupted existing industries and paved the way for a shared mobility market - one that redefines the way people move and interact. Being able to effortlessly move across cities enabled billions across the globe to access opportunities, tap into great products and services, while connecting with people that are important to them. 731. I went on a Big Data Spree because of Covid19 Covid19 taken the world by storm. People have been panicking and buying toilet paper like no tomorrow. Celebrities have been making sure to keep us caught up on latest videos of them eating cereal. Anxious teens and twenty year olds have been extra moody. 732. NexOS, Internet of Things (IoT), And Beyond: Part I Understanding the inspiration and history behind Nexus helps convey the current vision. This is the first of three articles covering pertinent aspects of Nexus’ history in which the context is set for the burgeoning NexOS (Nexus Operating System), and its innovative security principles are introduced. 733. Step-by-Step Guide on How to Work with the Velo Code Panel You edit the code for your site in the code panel, which is displayed at the bottom of the Editor. 734. Are Crypto Savings Accounts Safe to Use? Opening yourself up to the cryptocurrency market, a crypto savings account also allows for the benefits of a standard bank account. Learn the benefits of this. 735. 5 Places to Learn About Blockchain and Cryptocurrency for Free Considering that the crypto world is fairly new, education platforms are critical to accelerating the adoption of crypto assets on a global level. 736. #MAXBIDDING Nothing lasts forever, but the current crop of economic “isms” all believe that national economies must and can grow ad infinitum. 737. 10 Best Healthcare Software Development Companies of 2023 Top healthcare software development companies in USA based on their case studies, client reviews & testimonials. 2023 738. DeFi & Crypto Passive Income: How to Get Started The decentralised finance industry grows larger and more sophisticated by the day. Now is a great time to become a liquidity provider. 739. How to Go Passwordless with idemeum JavaScript SDK One SDK, 10 minutes of your time, and you can bootstrap passwordless auth for your single-page app. With one SDK, you get all the flows: one-click, WebAuthn, an 740. 4 Tips To Become A Successful Entry-Level Data Analyst Companies across every industry rely on big data to make strategic decisions about their business, which is why data analyst roles are constantly in demand. 741. The State Of Data Privacy In 2020 In 2020, there will be just one thing considered to be more important than product quality for consumers: data privacy. By this I refer not to user-controlled measures to add extra security for internet users, from the most classic one-time password, or two-factor authentication, to the most secure multi-factor authentication methods: but data privacy measures implemented by companies to ensure that peoples’ personal data is protected - no matter what. 742. GitHub Security: How To Protect Your Company From Credential Leakage Disclaimer: I am the CEO of GitGuardian, which offers solutions for detecting, alerting and remediating secrets leaked within GitHub, therefore this article may contain some biases. GitGuardian has been monitoring public GitHub for over 3 years which is why we are uniquely qualified to share our views on this important security issue. 743. Is Bitcoin Really A Safe Asset During the Coronavirus Pandemic? [Deep Dive] The outbreak of the coronavirus has disrupted our daily lives. Places that we enjoy our everyday life have become deserted, and we have had restrictions imposed on our day-to-day existence. 744. How Does An Automated Staking Ecosystem: A MyCointainer Review A similar staking mechanism whereby you can run an automated staking and masternode operation and receive profits in return. 745. Draper Goren Holm’s LA Blockchain Summit Announces $1 Million Dollar Bitcoin Giveaway The unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the world of business conferences into a whole new dimension. Draper Goren Holm, a blockchain venture studio co-owned by billionaire Tim Draper, has decided that the safety of LA Blockchain Summit attendees comes first and therefore is sending the event into cyberspace. 746. Getting Started with Selenium Grid Browser Testing When performing cross browser testing manually, one roadblock that you might have hit during the verification phase is testing the functionalities of your web application/web product across different operating systems / devices / browsers are the test coverage with respect to time. With thousands of browsers available in the market, automation testing for validating cross browser compatibility has become a necessity. 747. Delphi GUI Programming with FireMonkey Framework: Cross-Platform Development Made Easy These days, developers face a difficult problem: how to build effective cross-platform applications. From a project management point of view, often a major goal is to achieve this using a single source code base, rather than by having a different code base for each supported platform. 748. Top Tech Skills Employers Demand in 2020 Soft skills matter in the tech world, but if you don’t know the right programming language or platform, you probably won’t get the job. 749. 9 Best Twitter Tools And Growth Services How hard has it been to find the best growth tool for your Twitter recently? The industry might be huge, but this doesn't mean that your job is any easier. 750. The Grayscale Effect: Deciphering The bitcoin Lore That Stood The Test of Time Here are the key players in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), and this is how they are likely to impact prices over the coming months. 751. Why Software Engineering Processes and Tools Don't Work for Machine Learning Author: Niko Laskaris, Data Scientist, Comet.ml 752. Trading Crypto in 2021: How to Switch to Polygon & Avoid the Ethereum Traffic Jam Avoid crippling gas fees! Learn how to transfer your tokens from the Ethereum to Polygon blockchain, so you can trade at a fraction of the cost and speed. 753. YellowHeart NFT Ticketing and Music Marketplace Aims to Revolutionize the Music Industry YellowHeart uses the blockchain's potential to bulldoze the conventions of selling tickets and art. 754. IoT Matters in 2021: IoT-Enabled Smart Office Automation to Work and Collect Data Human-Free An engineering approach to building IoT software like smart office ecosystem and IoT security concerns for smart office applications. 755. How To Develop Structured Thinking As A Product Manager? Structuring your thoughts as a Product Manager is imperative to help you make the right decisions. We've collated some tips to help you do just that! 756. 4 Metaverse Games to Watch Out for in 2023 The gaming industry has recently witnessed a surge in demand for metaverse games. These virtual worlds offer gamers an immersive experience and unique gameplay. 757. Are we stuck with high Ethereum gas costs forever? The demand for the Ethereum network has skyrocketed in the past two years. Does that mean Ethereum gas fees will forever rise? 758. Building a Data Management Strategy: Importance, Principles, Roadmap Already routinely called the currency, the lifeblood, and the new oil of the modern business world, data promises organizations unbeatable competitive advantages. 759. IT Audit | Step-by-Step Guide In 2020, an IT audit is important for all organizations. It provides insights into the business’ IT infrastructure and how it can be improved. 760. How To Create Your First Frontend For RSK Smart Contracts In this tutorial I will show you step-by-step how to create your first front end to interact with a smart contract deployed at RSK testnet, using only Javascript and HTML and connected to a wallet using a web3 provider. 761. What’s the Difference Between APIs and Webhooks? An API (Application Programming Interface) enables two-way communication between software applications driven by requests. A webhook is a lightweight API that powers one-way data sharing triggered by events. 762. Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Use by Governments In the 1980s, the US military first coined the term ‘OSINT’. Since then, the dynamic reform of intelligence has been beneficial in many different scenarios. 763. Creating End-to-End Encryption in Rails with Stimulus and OpenPGP.js Why You Should Care About Encryption 764. Kickoff Your Application With js-libp2p I want to welcome you to libp2p! This guide will walk you through setting up a fully functional libp2p node, so that you can take control of the spacecraft 🚀 from that point on and build your application. 765. Zero-Knowledge Proof Algorithm, PLONK —Circuit: Sin7Y Tech Review (16) We recently investigated the Zero-Knowledge proof algorithm-PLONK. Read on to know our learning experience. 766. Speculative AMMs Are the Future of DeFi Since the last two years, a significant upsurge has taken place in the Defi space. Gone are the days where you had limited options for what you can do with your crypto. 767. Crypto Arbitrage Exchanges Could Become the Future of Crypto Trading Since Bitcoin launched, thousands of others have been brought into existence. Globally, a market cap of cryptocurrencies within the first three months of 2020 is ranging from around $81 to $195 billion, with BTC price ranging from around $4,100 to $10,457, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin still accounts for around 65% of the total market. 768. Python vs PHP vs JavaScript: Which is Best For Your Next Project? Python vs PHP vs JavaScript: A Comparative Study in 2021 discussing the UI/UX design, features, complexity, their back ends, and their front ends. 769. PostgreSQL Index Types: Beyond the B-tree bad indexing is the main source of bad performance of your database 770. The A-Z of Web Scraping in 2020 [A How-To Guide] Web data extraction or web scraping in 2020 is the only way to get desired data if owners of a web site don't grant access to their users through API. 771. WireGuard Protocol and NordLynx, or why your VPN got a lot faster recently? Several years ago, a casual Internet user asked about VPNs would most likely scratch his or her head in uncertainty. Sure, VPNs have been around since Microsoft developed the PPTP protocol in 1996 and granted employees a somewhat safe remote access to confidential business resources on distant databases. But in 1996 there was a total amount of 36 million Internet users, and cybersecurity was an oblique idea for most of them. 772. A Crypto Wallet Guide Even Your Parents Will Understand Cryptocurrency wallets are a key part of using crypto for practical uses. The question is, which one? With different types of wallets, there is much to learn. 773. Exploring the Top 10 Blockchain Companies From Australia Recently, the Australian government published a 52-page report on its vision regarding blockchain development in the country. Essentially, the document acts as a roadmap for the future. According to it, the biggest blockchain sector in the continent is Financial and Insurance services, which is about 40% of the whole market. Additionally, the country has invested in several initiatives within its borders, which aim to upskill its workforce and prepare it for the future. 774. Approach Pre-Trained Deep Learning Models With Caution Pre-trained models are easy to use, but are you glossing over details that could impact your model performance? 775. Intellectual Property on The Blockchain - Trends 2020 With the spread of the Internet, a vast grey area has formed, since digital content is so simple to copy and paste. Although two modern directives (The Digital Millennium Copyright Act and the EU Copyright Directive) have improved the situation in relation to authorship, there are still very few tools available for automatically tracking copyright infringement. 776. Top 7 European IoT Platforms to Consider in 2021 The European market for IoT solutions is flourishing, with the Nordics catching up closely. In this article we will introduce the best IoT platforms. 777. How To Design A Large Website Similar To Alibaba In this article, I’ll show you the UX/UI design stages you can't find anywhere else. And a result, we'll see a complete dynamic prototype. Let's start! 778. AWS vs. Azure vs. Google Cloud: Which One Delivers Most Value for the Price How to choose the right cloud provider for your business? Read this updated 2021 pricing comparison for AWS vs. Azure vs. Google Cloud. 779. This Is Who Is Switching Careers and Breaking Into the Tech Industry Ever found yourself daydreaming of another career? Whether it’s to find fulfilling work, earn a higher salary, solve bigger challenges or all of the above, more people than you might expect turn those dreams into reality. In fact, in a recent survey by Indeed.com, 49% of employees told us they’d made a total career change. And the tech industry is no exception. 780. Top 20 Crypto Wallet Development Companies & Services Providers Here is the list of top 20 crypto wallet development companies in USA, UK, India. White label Cryptocurrency wallet development services companies to hire. 781. 7 Innovations that Make Us the World's First Web Scale Blockchain Understand the tech breakthroughs that make Solana’s 50,000 TPS blockchain network possible 782. How to Configure And Monitor Apache Spark on Kubernetes Earlier this year at Spark + AI Summit, we had the pleasure of presenting our session on the best practices and pitfalls of running Apache Spark on Kubernetes (K8s). 783. Why are so Many Opposing the Right-to-Repair Laws The right-to-repair movement has drawn an unusual coalition of stakeholders, including environmentalists, libertarians, engineers, gamers, and hobbyists. 784. GitHub Actions CI config for MySQL, Redis, Elasticsearch in Ruby on Rails project with RSpec tests How to run parallel tests with Github Actions jobs for Rails project with MySQL, Redis, Elasticsearch. 785. Introducing Notion to Entrepreneurs, Founders, and Startup Executives This long-form article is an informal introduction to Notion for entrepreneurs, founders and startup executives. It covers the basics and explains what makes this company truly special. It’s a 17 minute read full of film and pop culture references because why not. Also, this is my first blog post on the internet. 786. Top 10 Java Frameworks For Web App Development: 2021 Edition Java Frameworks are the pre-written code body through which you are enabled to add your own code. There are numerous Java frameworks that have different leading features, on the basis of the same here, I will discuss Top 10 JAVA Frameworks For Web App Development 2020-2021. 787. 13 Expert Tips to Improve Your Web Application Performance Today From load tests to feature toggling to performance profilers, discover 13 expert tips to build performance into your web application. 788. What is Unit Protocol and Why Does it Matter? Unit Protocol is a decentralized protocol that allows you to mint stablecoin $USDP using a variety of tokens as collateral. 789. Breathe Life into Tokenomics: Tokens Shouldn't Hold Crypto Back Issued tokens may have no viable use case because the token’s utility has already been defined up front. A new open-source framework, IQ Protocol, can solve it. 790. How to Hack Text Messages via SMS Tracker Apps SMS tracker apps come with a wide range of valuable features, and they are usually quick and easy to install. 791. DeFi Glossary 2021: Pretend You Know What is Going on This DeFi glossary aims to describe the major aspects of Bridge, CDEX, and DEX. 792. NFT Projects of The Day: Rarible Vs. Falcon Vs. Async Vs. ADOR Vs. SuperRare Vs. CryptoPunks Non-fungible tokens are tokens based on the Ethereum network released to represent some digital piece of art. 793. How I Live Stream My Brain with Amazon IVS, a Muse Headband and React This is the first time we've used React to broadcast live streaming our brain data 794. Top Tableau Consulting Companies on the Market in 2020 Business intelligence has become an indispensable part of successful businesses, and the sooner executives recognize data as a crucial component of decision-making, the sooner they will be able to improve their operational processes. 795. Virtual Fitting Room Technologies To Boost Retail Sales in a Post COVID-19 World I hate shopping in brick and mortar stores. However, my interest in virtual shopping is not limited to the buyer experience only. With the MobiDev Data Science department, I’ve gained experience in working on AI technologies for virtual fitting room development. The goal of this article is to describe how these systems work from the inside. 796. B2B Sales Is Broken. New Tech Can Help Closing b2b deals is difficult. People are not buying aggressive selling techniques. Existing sales softwares aren't helping. New tech can help. 797. 6 most Eco-friendly Cryptocurrencies in 2021 Crypto is still in its early stage, it's a bit eccentric, very economic, educational, effective, efficient, elaborate, enthralling even. But is it eco-friendly? 798. Top 10 Development Frameworks in 2020 Web applications are more important now than ever, and this will only be more true in the future. They’re also becoming much more advanced. As these applications continue to evolve, so does the level of development used to create and deploy them. 799. WTF is DeFi? 🤔 We are living in a new world. The last few years have been instrumental in positive changes in both the financial and technological sectors. In the last few months, we’ve seen a major surge in ‘DeFi services’ and we want to help you understand why products such as Raise will help mold and revolutionize the way we think of money. 800. 10 AI Development Companies Leading AI Innovation in 2023 Artificial intelligence is a technology that surprised the world by evolving from a fictional tale in movies to now having a ubiquitous influence in every sphere of human life. 801. Counting Objects by Estimating a Density Map With Convolutional Neural Networks Introduction 802. AWS Lambda: Top 14 Use Cases for Your Business How can you improve serverless architecture with Amazon Web Services? Explore unconventional AWS Lambda use cases. 803. Barbicans, Sandboxes and Trusted Computing: Improving Security without Increasing Throughput As the attack methods of malicious users change in more various ways, defenders have to write codes to build higher firewalls, run more complicated tests, which leads to more malicious data records, triggering more false alarms. 804. We Open-Sourced our Encryption Software: Here's Why Can open-source software be profitable? Can you monetize open-source software? Forget numbers - your code cannot flourish in the dark. 805. Looking For Crypto News? a data-driven guide to following crypto news 806. Open Source API Analytics and Monitoring Tools - A Comparison For any API-first company, implementing the right API analytics platform is critical for tracking the utilization of your APIs and to discover any performance or functional issues that may be impacting customers. There are a variety of open-source projects you can leverage to build a complete API analytics platform. 807. How to Choose the Technology Stack for Your Web Application The right technology stack used for building a web application is a critical element of project success. The reason is pretty simple. The product creation doesn’t only imply making an outstanding user interface design and ensuring high usability. It is also about delivering a stable solution that works as intended and adds value to users. 808. Ertha is the Metaverse You've Been Waiting For The world inside our metaverse is like the Earth. It has the continents and landmasses everyone's familiar with. 809. What Happened This Week in Crypto Gaming and NFTs Giving you the most important stories in crypto gaming and NFTs from the week (17 October - 23 October) 810. Homomorphic Encryption: Introduction And Use Cases Organizations nowadays are storing and performing computation of the data on the cloud instead of handling themselves. Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) provide these services at an affordable cost and low maintenance. But to ensure compliance and retain privacy, organizations need to transfer the data in an encrypted format, which does ensure the confidentiality of the data. However, once the data reaches the cloud, the CSP has to decrypt the data to perform operation or computation. 811. Top 10 AI Consulting Firms Today 812. Always Leave the Code Better than You Found It - Boy Scout Engineering 101 Most engineers have heard of the 'boyscout rule': 'Always leave the code better than you found it.' It's often been heralded as a magic cure for technical debt; if only all software engineers behaved like good citizens, our software wouldn't deteriorate so relentlessly. 813. Why [Its Important] to Choose Free Play Games vs Real Online Gambling Sites I've been an iGaming affiliate for a long time now (19 years) and a casino gambler for even longer (25 years). I've played blackjack more than 1/2 of my life and know far too much about the game for my own good. 814. The Funding Ask Slide: How to Make it Better? Asking for money isn't always as straightforward as it seems. Ask for too much, and you can end up looking for funds for months or years on end. Fail to show ho 815. Managing Remote Engineering Teams: How, Why, When Disconnect and poor communication are key challenges of managing a remote or hybrid development team. As a hybrid team, we share tips on effective management. 816. How the ZooKeeper Solves the Dining Philosophers Problem In this blog by Paul Brebner, Instaclustr's tech evangelist explains the Apache ZooKeeper using the famous dining philosophers problem. 817. Kubernetes 101- Concepts, Potential, and lots of Container Orchestrations A 10,000 foot view of Kubernetes Concepts and Architecture. This is a part of our 101 Series. For more, check out the Magalix Blog. 818. 10 helpful Python Tips and Tricks for Beginners In this post, we’d like to share 10 useful Python tips and tricks for beginners with you. 819. An Introduction to Bunzz SDK: How to Have a Speedy DApp Development Process DApp Development Tutorials, Knowledge related to Web3 / By Marcel Clarembaux 820. 15 Best SurveyMonkey Alternatives to Check Out for Building Better Forms SurveyMonkey alternatives, eh? 821. Covid-19 Vaccination Passes Could Cataylze Self-Sovereign Identity Adoption How local and global businesses can integrate Covid-19 vaccination checks into identity verification and drive SSI adoption 822. An Encryption Deep Dive - Part Two Chris Hickman and Jon Christensen of Kelsus and Rich Staats of Secret Stache continue their series on encryption to discuss transport layer security (TLS) in practice. 823. PARSIQ's Answer to Crypto-Crime and Crypto Exchange Compliance What do crypto exchanges need to be compliant? What's the cost of Compliance? PARSIQ is one of the first crypto-centric available AML & compliance solutions. 824. How To Set Up An RSK Project Using Truffle And Open Zeppelin In this tutorial, we will show you step-by-step how to create a new blockchain project, using the Truffle framework and Open Zeppelin smart contracts library, connected to an RSK local node or RSK testnet. 825. AWS Step Functions: When They Might Come In Handy As you probably already know, Step Functions is a serverless Workflow Service provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS). There’s a lot to discuss about this service, and you’ll find plenty of vital information in our AWS Step Functions: The Ultimate Guide as well as in our series of articles that’ll dive deep into various aspects regarding this AWS service. 826. Founding father of Blockchain Scott Stornetta talks Bitcoin and Electroneum The world-renowned scientist compares Bitcoin and Electroneum. He highlights the work of the UK-based cryptocurrency company. 827. Startup Planning 101: How to Write Your Business Plan Want to know how to write a Startup Business Plan? We will take you through all the steps of creating a business plan and show you what to be aware of. 828. Hazelcast and Spring Boot for Scalable Task Execution - A How-To Guide Here at Peoplelogic, we aggregate and stitch together a lot of data from a lot of different sources on a regular basis – helping companies stay out of head of risks to their growth. Some of this aggregation takes a long time and we needed a way to distribute the processing of all this data across our fleet. 829. How To Apply Machine Learning And Deep Learning Methods to Audio Analysis To view the code, training visualizations, and more information about the python example at the end of this post, visit the Comet project page. 830. Hack for UN Sustainable Development Goals in Odyssey 2020 This November, 105 selected teams will co-create new solutions to complex global challenges using blockchain, AI and other emergent technology. The best ones will get €200.000 in total cash rewards as well as pilot opportunities with governmental, corporate and non-profit challenge partners, to scale their solution after the event. [831. 3 Portfolio Tracking Apps that Offer a Tax Calculation Solution](https://hackernoon.com/the-3-best-portfolio-tracking-apps-that-offer-a-tax-solution-c11o3zu7) Looking for a handy tool to manage your cryptocurrencies all in one place? Then, a crypto portfolio tracking app should be your best friend. 832. Slack vs. Discord: Which One Is Better for Business? Today, we are going to compare Slack and Discord - perhaps, most popular team communication platforms and figure out what is the difference between them and which one can better solve your daily business tasks. We will also share from our experience, which tool we find better suited to specific Upsilon’s needs. 833. Why We Invested in These 5 Blockchain Companies ArkStream Capital invested in more than 10 projects in the first quarter of 2021. Here are 5 of the most promising ones. 834. Stablecoins and their Value Proposition in the Crypto Ecosystem Stablecoins are crypto assets that are backed by a relatively stable asset to minimize the price volatility associated with crypto markets. 835. An Encryption Deep Dive - Part One 836. Top 12 Javascript Libraries for Machine Learning Rapidly evolving technologies like Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Science were undoubtedly among the most booming technologies of this decade. The s specifically focusses on Machine Learning which, in general, helped improve productivity across several sectors of the industry by more than 40%. It is a no-brainer that Machine Learning jobs are among the most sought-after jobs in the industry. 837. 13 API Metrics That Every Platform Team Should be Tracking A list of the most important API metrics every API product manager and engineer should know, especially when you are looking into API analytics and reporting. 838. Enabling Decentralized Financial Services (DeFi) for Decentralized Economies While the global economy is being severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis, we. at Sperax, a Silicon Valley-based blockchain company, are aiming to build a trusted infrastructure for a decentralized economy that provides far greater efficiency, flexibility and self-governance than the traditional economic model. The world needs decentralisation more than ever to bring everyone together, to collaborate and to share the value created. 839. Interview Questions And Answers for Data Architects Data architect interview questions don’t just revolve around role-specific topics, such as data warehouse solutions, ETL, and data modeling. In fact, interviewers will also challenge you with brainteasers, behavioral, and situational questions. So, how do you prepare for a successful data architect interview? 840. Promoted from Dev to Team Lead: 8 things they didn’t tell me I was 24 years old. A baby. 841. The Nexus mobile wallet: embodying the next evolution of blockchain technology When Bitcoin burst onto the scene in 2009, many early adopters realized that cryptocurrency could change the world. These pioneers were the first of many yet cryptocurrency remained elusive for everyday people, a technological marvel that required adept technical skills to use. 842. 5 Best Blockchain Games to Follow in 2022 There is no better time than now to talk about what we think are the best blockchain games to follow in 2022. 843. Top 30 Machine Learning Consulting Companies Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies can hardly be called emerging in 2019. For the last decade, domains of all sorts have been leveraging them, and the visualization by McKinsey Global Institute speaks to the fact. Today, ML and AI create value for organizations across Consumer Services, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail, Healthcare, and other major industries. 844. How to Launch a Successful Startup and Keep it Blooming: 25 Great Tips Learn to think critically about your ideas 845. What is Flutter and How Does it Work? What is Flutter? What are its pros and cons? Why is it worth learning about and using? How does it work? How does it compare to its competition (like Xamari 846. Automation Testing With Selenium, Cucumber Tool And TestNG Cucumber is a test automation framework which leverages Behavior Driven Development for collaboration in between Business and IT teams. It empowers a user to define an application’s behavior in plain English language which makes it easier for non-programmers to understand the acceptance criteria. 847. Machine Learning in Static Code Analysis Machine learning has firmly entrenched in a variety of human fields, from speech recognition to medical diagnosing. The popularity of this approach is so great that people try to use it wherever they can. Some attempts to replace classical approaches with neural networks turn up unsuccessful. This time we'll consider machine learning in terms of creating effective static code analyzers for finding bugs and potential vulnerabilities. 848. Earn 50 ROSE tokens in the Oasis Second State Hackathon - A Step by Step Guide Public blockchains enable us to build decentralized web applications (Dapps) that are censorship-resistant and have built-in economic incentives. 849. Top 30 Outsourcing Software Development Companies in 2020 Get to know the top software outsourcing company and 29 more runners-up in this latest market research by Explority. 850. 10 Best IDE Software to Consider in 2021 The best IDE is based on a programmer’s needs and preferences. While Eclipse and IntelliJ IDEA can do many of the same things, some users may prefer Jetbrains. 851. How to Become a Web3 Developer A simple, unbiased, and comprehensive guide to becoming a web3 developer. 852. The Diffusion of Responsibility Phenomenon Analyzed: Unravel the Truth Data-based analysis shows that Collective Code Ownership can do harm and affected code areas can probably become hotspots of maintenance. 853. [Tutorial] How to Develop Blockchain Applications — Part 2/2 In this post, we will take a deep-dive into developing custom transaction types with our Core GTI (Generic Transaction Interface) technology. 854. The Growing Crypto Gaming Industry: 7 Platforms You Should Know About NFTs and other gaming crypto are a way to provide an exciting gaming experience for users and players while offering them incentives within their ecosystems. 855. Top Software Testing Companies in 2020: 30 QA Providers to Keep an Eye On According to Pew Research Center, 83% of US adults were using smartphones in 2019, and 74% of them were also desktop or laptop owners. Moreover, surprising four and a half billion people around the globe, which is 59% of the total world population, were internet users. 856. Deploying CakePHP Project To The Cloud Follow these steps to understand how to deploy a CakePHP application to the cloud. While some cloud providers offer simple solutions, you will notice that others require a bit more technical know-how for you to deploy an app. 857. Comparing 3 Promising Layer 2 Solutions Based on Optimistic Rollups One of the most promising foundational constructions to build layer 2 solutions are optimistic rollups. Many projects are built upon them 858. White Man Delving into the digital money management business and breaking down the Genesis/DCG/Greyscale soap opera. 859. Using FPGA in the Near Future: Trends and Predictions The FPGA market continues to boom. According to the global forecast, over the next few years, its CAGR will be at an average of 8.6%. But the most interesting are new appliances of the tech, which are sometimes more akin to science fiction than to real life. 860. How I built this: Machine learning with Amazon Personalize and a Customer Data Platform Learn how an infrastructural Customer Data Platform can help you overcome common machine learning challenges with this use case tutorial. 861. Top 30 Ecommerce Development Companies in 2020 Ecommerce is not the future of retail—it is its reality. According to a Pew Research Center survey, eight in ten Americans prefer shopping online, which means that online stores have become a powerful tool in the hands of go-getting business owners. This fact means that the idea of opening your own online store is not bad at all. 862. Trading Crypto When Charts Fail: How To Use Elliott Waves and Fibonacci Retracement Instead In this article, we dive deep into the advanced concepts and techniques employed in the technical analysis of cryptocurrencies. We'll be witnessing how the market moves in waves, as a whole, and on all other levels as well, through our analysis of advanced methods like Elliott Wave theory, Fibonacci Retracement, and much more. 863. Building an End-to-End Speech Recognition Model in PyTorch with AssemblyAI This post was written by Michael Nguyen, Machine Learning Research Engineer at AssemblyAI. AssemblyAI uses Comet to log, visualize, and understand their model development pipeline. 864. Altcoins With the Most Lucrative Potential in 2021 Any cryptocurrency that are alternative to Bitcoin are classified as Altcoins. That includes Ethereum’s Ether and Ripple’s XRP, but there are other notable ones 865. Build vs Buy: What We Learned by Implementing a Data Catalog Why we chose to finally buy a unified data workspace (Atlan), after spending 1.5 years building our own internal solution with Amundsen and Atlas 866. Step-by-Step Guide on How to Use External Database Collections for Better Wix Website Performance Integrate your external databases into your Wix sites. Learn more. 867. Monero vs. Zcash vs. BEAM on Confidentiality, Scalability, and Auditability First, I would like to emphasize that we have a lot of respect for our friends at Zcash and Monero and the activities that these projects have completed so far in order to promote the needed financial confidentiality in crypto. 868. A Brief Look Into Ripple (XRP): Banks, Pre-mines, and Lawsuits tldr; This post is a brief look into the different aspects (good, bad, and ugly) of the XRP token and Ripple Labs, the company. It is important to separate the two while also investigating the indisputable overlap between the token and the company. 869. 3 Dev Leaders Open Up About Remote Software Development I’m writing this from my new “office” which is a small desk in a large closet located under the stairs of my house. Harry Potter style. We have our first baby on the way so I got kicked out of our 2nd bedroom and I’m embracing the office-under-the-stairs life. 870. Managing Go Module Pseudo-Versions in Go 1.13 Go modules have helped bring order to Go development, but there’s been some disorder lurking. Managing module pseudo-versions can be difficult, especially with some of the latest changes to Go. 871. 8 Top Programming Languages in 2020 According to TIOBE & Stack Overflow [An Overview] At the moment, the TIOBE index monitors 265 popular programming languages. The TIOBE includes a language on the list if it matches three key requirements: it is Turing complete, has its own Wikipedia page, and provides more than 5,000 search results on Google. 872. Best IP Address Intelligence and WHOIS Service Providers with Databases and Lookup Tools When you need to detect and block threats so they can’t enter and affect your network, IP and domain intelligence solutions can provide exhaustive lists of IP addresses and domain names that may serve as attack vectors. When used correctly, said solutions can expose insightful details about attackers and their infrastructures and help counter threats such as: 873. Top 30 IT Consulting Companies on the Market in 2020 It’s hard to imagine a business that doesn’t need any IT services today: whether you are to deploy cloud solutions, go online, or improve your data security, hiring a couple of specialists is unlikely to be enough for delivering all the necessary services on time and budget. The best solution will be to hire a team of experienced experts who will promptly devise what you need, providing solutions that fit your particular business perfectly. 874. 30 Most Trusted Java Development Companies on the Market in 2020 Java is a general-purpose programming language designed by Sun Microsystems in 1995. Since then, the language has become widely spread—it was one of the five most used programming languages in 2019, and a fifth of Google search requests for programming tutorials were related to Java. No wonder both product owners and developers tend to use Java for software development, as Java is: 875. So, Like, What is an API Key Really? And How Does it Provide Security? An API key is a secret code that gets you inside. Yeah it does! 876. Build a Powerful Google Trends Scraper Using PyTrends: A Step-By-Step Guide To get more out of the tool, today we’ll build a simple Google Trends scraper using PyTrends, an unofficial Google Trends API. 877. Decentralized VPN: The Evolution of Tor? VPN vs Tor vs dVPN - What are the real differences? 878. Making List-Like Objects in Python - The Right Way In this post, we will be talking about how Python likes to deal with "list-like objects". We will be diving into some quirks of Python that might seem a bit weird and, in the end, we will hopefully teach you how to build something that could actually be useful while avoiding common mistakes. 879. Software Testing of Electron Based Application So I’m sitting around and waiting for a challenge, dreaming of having a project where I won’t see all these boring aspects like Webdriver, BrowserStack, Web pages, etc. And then… 880. 3 Best Apps To Track a Cell Phone Location for Free Tracking a cell phone location has become a widespread practice in recent years. Today, many people use phone tracking apps when they need to know someone’s exact location. 881. Delta Compression: Diff Algorithms And Delta File Formats [Practical Guide] A diff algorithm outputs the set of differences between two inputs. These algorithms are the basis of a number of commonly used developer tools. Yet understanding the inner workings of diff algorithms is rarely necessary to use said tools. 882. Software Testing Companies To Look Out For in 2023 List of software testing companies. Choose the best software testing company you can trust to outsource your project for 2023 883. How to Prevent Code Reviews from Becoming Bottlenecks to Shipping Out This post is the third article in our Tactical Guide to a Shorter Cycle Time five-part series. Read the previous post here. 884. Top 20 Blockchain Development Companies to keep tabs on in 2020 No more than a dozen years ago reliability of the blockchain technology was doubted, but by the start of 2020, most professionals have recognized it as a smart solution to business challenges. 885. Getting Started with Natural Language Processing: US Airline Sentiment Analysis By: Comet.ml and Niko Laskaris, customer facing data scientist, Comet.ml 886. When Game Meets Blockchain — On Blockchain Game Economics Blockchain gaming's in a nascent stage but poised for a massive Web3 gaming revolution. There are fundamental considerations involved when Game meets Chain. 887. The Top 30 Salesforce Consulting Companies In 2018, more than 150,000 businesses all over the world hopped on the train of Salesforce, the most fast-evolving CRM solution in the world. With adidas, Amazon, and American Express among Salesforce’s customers, the platform has been winning the market over—and pretty steadily indeed. 888. How To Use RSKSwap Smart Contracts To Automate Trading How to use RSKSwap smart contracts to automate trading. RSKSwap is a decentralized exchange to automatically exchange ERC20 tokens. 889. The Twelve-Factor App: 12 Best Practices For Microservices Summary 890. Build Your Bug Bounty: Smart Contract Pentesting Overview This guide, written by whitehat Lucash-dev for Immunefi, will help you set up a local environment, reproduce DeFi exploits. Join Immunefi bug bounty platform! 891. How to Automate Your VPN Setup With Ansible Setting up a WireGuard VPN? Learn how to increase server uptime, relay traffic and more, with in-depth code examples. 892. DeFi Vampirism Draws First Blood As Dracula Protocol Upgrades to v2 Dracula Protocol is a suite of smart contracts which aggregate major DeFi yield farms and liquidity mining platforms through a single smart-contract. 893. Top Security Penetration Testing Companies Cybercrime is one of the world’s fastest-growing threats, with malicious actors constantly elaborating their methods of undetectable intrusion. According to Verizon’s Business 2020 Data Breach Investigations report, there has been a 100% increase in web app breaches, and stolen credentials were used in more than 80% of these cases. These statistics are worrying for many businesses that actively move their processes to the cloud and deal heavily with customers’ personal data. 894. Top 30 Cloud Consulting Companies to Take Notice of in 2020 A key requirement for the majority of enterprises today, cloud computing was conceptualized in the 1960s but didn’t fully unfold for many decades. Only recently the major differentiators of cloud systems, such as cost-efficiency, compliance out of the box, effortless scalability, and advanced data protection, were duly appreciated, first by the trailblazing software providers like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, and then by the rest of the world. 895. Top Augmented and Virtual Reality Companies AR and VR are taking the business world by storm today. Only recently confined to the entertainment and gaming industries, the technologies have majorly evolved and refined in the last five years, becoming less cumbersome but more powerful, mobile, and user-friendly. With this change, enterprises across verticals started recognizing the immense potential that extended reality has for their business operations. 896. How To Stop Writing Untestable Code Every developer knows that the testable code can make life easier. There are a lot of books and articles written about unit-testing. Particular attention is paid to Test-driven development (TDD) as the best process for the development of hi-tech products. 897. Top 50 App Development Companies: 50 Brands to Look Out For The global headcount of app developers is growing exponentially. Paradoxically, the gap between mobile and web app development expertise continues to grow as well. New trends in the field, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, IoT, cybersecurity, VR and AR, demand new competencies that companies often lack, even within in-house development teams. 898. How to Find a Job in Crypto and Blockchain in 2022 Interested in crypto jobs? Understand the market and learn the 15 best ways you can find opportunities 899. Best IDEs for .NET Development The .NET Core platform makes it possible for businesses to develop applications for just about any platform—from Windows, macOS, Linux, and even mobile operating systems. This isn’t just a time saver, but a means to cut back on your budget. You will be able to develop across all platforms, and you won't have to hire developers for each ecosystem. Instead, you can hire one developer or a team of .NET developers to make it all happen. 900. Web3 Service Provider Ankr Integrates Staking with its Infrastructure Layer Ankr, a decentralised infrastructure platform announced the addition of token staking to its infrastructure layer, enabling Web3 users to profit from the fees. 901. DecentraMind for Web 3.0 or Against It? — Interview with Mikhail Danieli DecentraMind by Web 3.0 or for it? — interview with Mikhail Danieli, project visionary and ambassador about the future of the platform and the company. 902. Initiating the CyOp Protocol It’s no secret that we’re in the middle of a major crypto boom. Not only has the market reached unprecedented highs over the past year... 903. ChatGPT is a Plague Upon Online Publications Ethics are a crucial part of Artificial Intelligence, which is why tech like ChatGPT must go through gruelling tests of bias. 904. With JSONB Data in PostgreSQL, You Can Get the Best of Both Worlds JSONB in PostgreSQL offers the best of relational and NoSQL. Here are two techniques that we use at AppLand to make JSONB data even more effective. 905. Top 10 Artificial Intelligence(AI) Applications That are being Used in 2020 AI (Artificial Intelligence) is one of the science & technology advancements most common in the world. It explains the application of artificial intelligence & accuracy at the human level. In other words, computers are learning to think and behave like humans. Machines & apps for artificial intelligence have been of great value to humans, helping to provide simpler and more reliable ways to get things completed. 906. Venom Foundation and Iceberg Capital Launch $1 Billion Fund for Investing in Web3 Technologies The partnership between Venom Foundation and Iceberg Capital to launch the $1 billion Venom Ventures Fund (VVF) is a critical step. 907. 2021 Crypto-Marketing Trends From A Bitcoin Ad Network Global and crypto 2021 marketing trends, the winning strategies and an altered audience mentality. Stay ahead of the competition by implementing these trends. 908. How To Run Parallel RSpec Specs on GitLab CI In Ruby & Jest/Cypress Parallel Tests How to run parallel jobs for RSpec tests on GitLab CI Pipeline and speed up Ruby & JavaScript testing 909. What are Good and Bad Project Tokenomics Tokenomics can be described as the science of the token economy. The word was coined by pairing the word ‘token’ and ‘economics’ together. A deep dive. 910. How SuperTokens' Pre Built UI Can Be Used With VueJS Protect your VueJs app with SuperTokens by easily adding authentication with pre-built and session management to your project right out of the box easily. 911. How to Become a Web3 Developer This article will cover how to jump into Web3 development right without getting lost in the overabundance of the information. 912. How to Build an Image Search Engine to Find Similar Images After reading this article, you will be able to create a search engine for similar images for your objective from scratch 913. Top 5 Crypto APIs for Developers If you want to jump into the wonderful world of crypto then you will need access to great, developer-friendly crypto APIs to power your product. 914. What is Desktop AR? - Augmented Reality Without Expensive Tech Desktop AR is an augmented reality system that turns an ordinary 2D monitor into a volumetric display. It brings virtual objects into the real-world. 915. Taking Away The Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back Mark Zuckerberg and brothers Winklevoss are fighting for their vision of Web3.0 - or is it just the next stage of old rivalry? 916. Saudi Arabia’s Ban on Bitcoin is Unlikely To Last Cryptocurrencies have been under the microscope by regulators around the world. With South Korea pleading for an outright ban on cryptocurrency earlier this year, which is the third largest market for cryptocurrency now seems to be backtracking on cryptocurrency. 917. Get Unconfirmed Bitcoin Transactions Validated Faster Using Electrum This is only a basic guide for new users who just need to get their unconfirmed transactions mined quickly, I do not cover the advanced setup requirements to use Electrum in a private way. 918. Zero-Knowledge Proof Algorithm: ZK-Stark-FRI Protocol We reach the conclusion of the series “Understanding the value of a zero-knowledge proof algorithm - Zk-stark". 919. Ethereum will Kill this $15 Billion Project if its Gas Fee Remains Low Most of the applications on Ethereum are micro-financial ones where the price per ticket ranges from $100 — $1000. 920. How to Eliminate NFT Deployment Costs and Smart Contract Hassles The fastest and easiest way to mint NFTs. No coding or deploying smart contracts, no private keys, no need to hold crypto. 1 API call to mint on 5 blockchains. 921. Shortage of Cyber Security Professionals Will Create a Staggering 3.5 Million Unfilled Jobs by 2021 Cyber security issues are becoming more prominent every day, so much so that it's questioning the existence of many startups and small-to-mid scale businesses. Recent trends indicate that cyber security attacks have been at an all-time rise. 922. Introducing the Nudie NFT Community and the Project's All-Female Team An all-female NFT team? Yes, they are here and they brought the Nudie Community! 923. Introducing a New NFT Project Based on Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Art101 announced a Vitalik Buterin NFT collection 'Based Vitalik' 924. How this Web3 Project is Unlocking a Trillion-Dollar Data Economy with Data NFTs Learn why data could become the most promising NFT utility that sets the foundation for a valuable trend: Data Finance (DataFi). 925. How Web3 could Change the Fashion Industry In what ways exactly could digital fashion be used as a revolutionary tool to evolve the industry? 926. The State of Vue 2022: What Has Changed In The Last 12 Months Check the latest statistics on the usage of Vue and learn why this framework is growing in popularity. 927. F is for Fendi: How Luxury Brands Cater to Gen Z via Social Media Italian fashion house Fendi has seen major success over the past few years launching innovative digital campaigns. 928. WTF Does A Bitcoin ATM Do? How To Use A Bitcoin ATM? What Is A Bitcoin ATM? How does a Bitcoin ATM Works? Nearest Bitcoin ATM. 929. How to Build an Algorithmic Crypto Trading Bot in 6 Steps Create a fully scalable algorithmic crypto trading bot that can execute in your sleep. The strategy that will use is based on the popular Supertrend indicator. 930. Balenciaga’s “Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow” Could be the Future of Fashion With Balenciaga recently announcing its VR video game "Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow", the future of fashion is set for a huge change. 931. The Difference Between First-Party and Third-Party Oracles Oracles are a way of getting data from source to another. Here is how both first-party and third-party oracles work in a blockchain and how that helps. 932. DAFI Protocol, the Chain Link of Staking Rewards An interview with Zain Rana, the founder and CEO of DAFI Protocol that brings new innovations to Staking in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies 933. Using JavaScript Grid Tutorial to Solve Issues With App Development The importance of web and mobile apps that can handle massive volumes of data has skyrocketed over the past few years. As a result, small and large enterprises want to make the most of their data for monitoring and better decision-making. 934. Link Building 3.0: How Smart Links Will Change How We Transact Online Cryptocurrencies are a democratization of typical currencies. They’re not regulated by any single governing body. They’re accessible to anyone with technological access and understanding. And hypothetically, they could be universally accessible. Even more importantly, their existence is maintained, tracked, and governed by the people using them. 935. Lisk Preparing for AmpliFire: A Hybrid Event for Blockchain Enthusiasts To showcase an insight into the future of Lisk and to celebrate this year’s biggest achievements, AmpliFire was born. This will consist of a hybrid event 936. Content Retrieval & Peer to Peer Storage: A Practical Explainer for IPFS Gateways The Interplanetary File System (IPFS) is a peer-to-peer protocol for storing and accessing files and websites. 937. Why are crypto-exchanges banning BCH and BSV? Bitcoin forks BSV and BCH are being banned across many popular exchanges. We look into why this could be and where it may go next. 938. Zenon Network Aims To Be Satoshi's Ethereum: STEX Bullish on Aliens My suggestion for most people is to buy ZNN or QSR from STEX, then immediately withdraw as native ZNN or QSR to their SYRIUS wallet. 939. An Anti-Sandwich Tool for Ethereum and BSC - With 10,000 $HKLS Airdrop Pool for Beta Users DeFi security provider, Hackless, is introducing a new tool that helps fight sandwich attacks on BNB Chain and Ethereum. Try safe swaps with AntiSandwich 940. 5 Successful Hybrid App Frameworks that will Mould the Way of App Development in 2021 Here are 5 best hybrid app framework and help you to choose the best for you. 941. We're Making Your Crypto-Investments Smarter - Here's How Throughout the short recent history of the cryptocurrency revolution, everyone from the most dedicated technology evangelists to large institutional investors have been looking for ways to harness the stunning wealth-generation powers of this new financial instrument. 942. Which Front-End Framework Is Better? A Comparison Between Angular and React This article compares two powerful open-source front-end technologies, Angular and React. 943. Crypto Payments Are on the Rise Despite the Bear Market — Here's Why Today's most popular and promising practical application of blockchain technology is the payment field. 944. An Interview with a Dogecoin Core Developer Interview with Max Keller, a Dogecoin Core developer, on cryptocurrency today, goals of the Dogecoin team, Elon Musk, all the hype around DOGE and much more! 945. PARSIQ Vs The Graph: Pull and Push Queries Comparing PARSIQ and the Graph projects: querying the blockchain. Pull and push queries. Domain-Specific Query Languages. 946. Unlocking the Next Level of Decentralized Gaming with Cartesi Pt. 1 How can decentralization change the face of gaming and what role does Cartesi play in bridging the gap between traditional software development and blockchain? 947. MUI (Material-UI) Releases v5 of its Core React Components MUI (Material-UI) releases v5 of its core React components - brings advanced styling and customization features, new components, and more. 948. Hiring Freelance Developers? Here's What You Need to Know Hiring freelance developers can provide you with many benefits over hiring full-time software developers. The most important benefit of hiring a freelance developer is that they are more affordable. Companies can avoid spending money on a yearly salary and benefits, and instead just pay for the work being done on their project. There is also a global network of talent that can be provided to you by utilizing freelance platforms, which we will discuss shortly. Working with a freelance developer allows your company’s operations to stay lean because you can hire freelance developers as needed and cut down on expenses. 949. The 10 Best Node.js Logging Libraries 10 of the best Node.js logging libraries + how to get up and running with them. 1. Pino, 2. Winston, 3. Bunyan... 950. Bullish or Bearish on THETA Crypto Coin in 2022? Will THETA coin go up? Here is a list of happenings in the Theta network that will help you make an informed decision. 951. How To Decode Django Sessions in PostgreSQL When solving a problem that requires you to link a user's session data to their actual user object, Postgres comes in handy. 952. Trade Crypto with Machine Learning Based On Google Trends Google trends (GT) is an under-utilized superweapon and harvests a massive amount of search data. But, it hasn't been possible to use GT for real time machine learning tasks, such as predicting stock price or crypto currency movements, until now....In this blog, we'll explain the problem with GT for machine learning, the fix to GT data and the edge we've built in crypto trading models at edgebase.io.We are currently looking for experienced crypto traders as beta testers for our product - please reach out to hello@edgebase.io! Edgebase.io is a no-code platform for building your own AI trading signals (initially cryptos only). 953. 7 IDEs (Integrated Development Environments) That Are Perfect For Programming With Python Python was created by Guido van Rossum and originally released in 1990. The original scope of the language was focused on code readability with significant use of whitespace, language constructs, and an object-oriented approach. 954. Top 10 Interview Questions on Spring Boot In this article, we will discuss some important 10 interview questions in Spring Boot. These the entire question is trending with building strong java career in the job market. 955. The Future of Artificial Intelligence: To Kill or To Heal? The evil cyber-intelligence from the Matrix and a cyborg killing machine from the Terminator movies - that’s what most people used to imagine when talking about the future of artificial intelligence. 956. Compromised Private Keys: Primary Targets and Upcoming Solutions Compromised private keys can cause serious losses at all levels of DeFi and for all kinds of users. Hackless aims to mitigate this growing concern. 957. How to Implement DevOps for E-commerce Companies In the e-commerce industry, the key to success is instant delivery and constant updates. DevOps is a methodology for software development processes. 958. Turn an Internet Community into a DAO in 3 Steps I guess the first question is, Why? Why should an internet community become a DAO? 959. #Mythbusting 10 Artificial Intelligence Misconceptions Today, misconceptions about AI are spreading like wildfire. 960. 10 Use Cases for Using Laravel to Build Web App Development Projects It’s no secret that PHP is sometimes considered a “low-barrier-to-entry” programming language. Laravel is a phenomenal framework and it scores better than most. 961. The Filecoin Virtual Machine: Everything You Need to Know The Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) was created to bring programmability to the Filecoin storage network. 962. An Introduction to Patient Engagement Solutions The healthcare sector has been slow in adopting technology. However, times are changing, and an increasing number of patients want to benefit from digitalization. According to a recent survey by Accenture, 60% of respondents prefer to use technology for patient-provider communication. Consequently, digital healthcare solutions are gaining popularity.Particularly, this change is reflected in the growth of the patient engagement market. The global patient engagement solutions market size was valued at $15.1 billion in 2020, and it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 21.4% by 2028. The US patient engagement technology market, meanwhile, is expected to reach $9.4 billion by 2023. 963. Is Tech Making HTML Editors Better Or Worse? Technology shapes our lives. It provides us with conveniences and benefits. As technology advances, the luxuries it provides us with usually do too. 964. KZG10, IPA, FRI, and DARKS: Analysis Of Polynomial Commitment Schemes Among all popular polynomial commitment schemes, KZG is the best scheme in terms of succinctness but triggers security concerns. 965. Different Ways to Use Card Sorting Card sorting isn't only useful for information architecture. Ancient Greeks provided the foundation for this method, which is nowadays used in different fields. 966. How Did Lendf.Me Lose $25 Million to A Reentrancy Attack? [An Analysis] DeFi or decentralized finance is a growing sector in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space that defines an ecosystem of decentralized applications providing financial services with no governing authority. 967. Cloud Migration: Automated Discovery Tools And Their Benefits With the advent of new tools, automation and orchestration are having an immense impact on easing the burden of moving to the cloud. 968. Create Your Own Custom Calculation for Trading Crypto like a Pro [feat. the Crypto-Exchange I Built] Custom calculations have just arrived in the latest update of Binary Overdose the realtime cryptocurrency analysis software, let's take a look. 969. Solving the Last Mile Problem for Continuous Delivery This post is the fifth and final article in our Tactical Guide to a Shorter Cycle Time five-part series. Read the previous post here. 970. Suffering Due to Buffering? Here's how You Can Improve Your Wifi Connection Enhance your Online Streaming Experience and improve your wifi connection with these easy fixes. 971. [Announcement] XinFin RoadMap For 2021. Wallet integration, custodian integration, rapid adoption of XDC, and many more for the XDC Community in the RoadMap 2021. 972. Easier and faster dapps on the Ethereum Classic blockchain Ethereum, the world’s first and dominant smart contract platform, has the largest dapp ecosystem with more than a million deployed smart contracts and hundreds of millions of dollars in monthly transactions 973. Creating an Interactive Word Tree Chart with JavaScript Learn how to create beautiful interactive JavaScript Word Trees and check out an awesome Word Tree chart visualizing the text of The Little Prince. 974. Dracula Protocol's Growth Hacking Tricks: A Crypto-Marketing Story In this article I would like to break down how we do promotion in Dracula, without going into technical details in the text, during our development we have made many updates, launched Snapshot DAO voting and constantly improving our product. 975. Congratulations!! You Got Hired by A Chatbot - Introducing Interview Chatbots We’ve seen it all this year. Autonomous driving, 5G data networks, predictive healthcare and extended reality. Soon we will apparently be hearing voices advertising products at the grocery store, experience DNA hacking and see the inaugural sale of Google Glass - high-tech spectacles with a built-in camera and pop-up display that allow consumers to record video in an extremely subtle way. 976. GraphQL Can't REST While conventional wisdom states we should move to GraphQL entirely, for customer-facing APIs, we need REST. For our own frontends, GraphQL is the answer. 977. An Intro to the 7 Rs of Cloud Migration Strategy Cloud migration strategies are high-level plans adopted by an organization to move their existing on-premise workloads and data to cloud environments 978. Check Out Some Cool Cosmos Projects in 2022 2021 was an interstellar year. 979. An Algorithmic Decentralized Central Bank: Eliminating Irrational Token Allocation with SORA For this article, we focus in particular on the macroeconomy, tokenomics, macrotokenomics, governance, and decentralized applications 980. How To Debug React Native Debugger React Native Debugger is a powerful tool that helps developers debug React Native applications more quickly. It provides a suite of impressive features, such as UI inspector, redux inspector, breakpoints and networking inspector. In this article, we are going to learn how to install and use the React Native Debugger, which will boost your development productivity by an order of magnitude. 981. Top WooCommerce Themes For Every Dropshipper Are you into dropshipping? The concept and the pillars of creating a dropshipper’s store is in this “What Is Dropshipping? How to Start?” article. There is covered a lot of stuff concerning dropshipping, so you’re welcome to check it out if you’re still unfamiliar with it. 982. Scaling to Infinity: Innovating the Worker Queue When building applications, it's common to be coordinating frontends, databases, worker queues, and APIs. Traditionally, queues and APIs are kept separate; queues handle long-running or CPU intensive tasks and APIs serve quick responses to keep applications snappy. 983. 8 Companies Using Machine Learning in Cool Ways When asked what advice he'd give to world leaders, Elon Musk replied, "Implement a protocol to control the development of Artificial Intelligence." 984. How We Built 10 Products In 12 Months Brenden Mulligan, after selling his startup "LaunchKit" to Google, went all-in on his love for building products. He built ten products in 12 months.Just imagine, you have just successfully sold your startup that you worked on for years to a company like Google. What would you do next? 985. How to Hack Your Brain for Instant Motivation “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” 986. Top Cloud Platform Comparison: 2021 Edition This is a comprehensive research of the top cloud service providers, as well as some second-tier market players. 987. A Guide to Authoring Power BI Reports on Real-Time Google Sheets Data CData Power BI Connectors provide self-service integration with Microsoft Power BI. The CData Power BI Connector for Google Sheets links your Power BI reports to real-time Google Sheets data. You can monitor Google Sheets data through dashboards and ensure that your analysis reflects Google Sheets data in real-time by scheduling refreshes or refreshing on demand. This article details how to use the Power BI Connector to create real-time visualizations of Google Sheets data in Microsoft Power BI Desktop. 988. How I Used Rust + Lunatic to Build a TelNet Chat Server With WebAssembly This post describes how I leveraged Rust, WebAssembly and Lunatic to build a telnet chat server. 989. Sports Teams Need To Embrace Digital Innovations to Regain Engagement and Revenue Lost to COVID-19 The pandemic has forced sports teams to find new ways to connect with fans and more durable revenue sources - digital transformation could hold the key. 990. 6 important Python Libraries for Machine Learning and Data Science In this guide, we’ll show the must know Python libraries for machine learning and data science. 991. Token Velocity is Good. And Other Implications of Analyzing MV = PQ from First Principles About the writer 992. The Realtime API Family [A Deep Dive] Looking to 2020 and beyond, the proportion of data produced and consumed in realtime is growing exponentially. IDC predict that by 2025 1/3 of all data produced globally will be realtime. 993. Everything You Need to Know About Google BERT Google BERT will help you to kickstart your NLP journey by showing you how the transformer’s encoder and decoder work. 994. How We Localized Our Website in 9 Languages in Under a Week — And So Can You Want to learn how to localize a website? Look no further. In this post, I share a step-by-step guide to localize your website in under one week. [995. Bull And Bear Regime Trading - How To Algo Trade With Trends Without Getting Run Over By Them!](https://hackernoon.com/bull-and-bear-regime-trading-how-to-algo-trade-with-trends-without-getting-run-over-by-them-mu123z1s) My wife Amy and I have different philosophies when it comes to parties. If the host says the party is from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, I like to be there at 6, and leave before 11. Amy, on the other hand, has no problem arriving at 7, and staying until midnight. Thank you for checking out the 995 most read stories about Good Company on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo