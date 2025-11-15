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98% of MCP Servers Got This Wrong: The Reason Why the Protocol Never Worked

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@hacker661972

November 15th, 2025
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machine-learning#model-context-protocol#mcp#anthropic#what-is-mcp#mcp-problems#mcp-flaws#mcp-as-backend#a2a

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