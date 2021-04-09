9 User Experience Pitfalls That Repel Website Visitors

@ Paige-robinson ShaileshRana Experienced Project Manager with a demonstrated history of working in technology services industry.

It takes a huge amount of effort to build a website Like Hospital Bed Rental that has the potential of attracting many visitors. Be it the developing mechanisms of the developer, or the continuous designing of the designer, many elements are involved in the making of a website and that is why it is highly important to not commit certain silly and common errors which retract the hard-earned visitors from your website.

This write-up will talk about 9 of the most common pitfalls that repel a user from a particular website.

1. Slow loading webpage:

We use multiple websites daily and it is a guaranteed fact that it is very annoying and frustrating when a website takes too long to load. Hence, it is very important to choose a fast hosting that does not let your website load slowly.

2. Advertisements at the wrong places:

It is agreeable that to run a website, it is important to publish advertisements, but at the same time, it is also very important to know that these advertisements should not interrupt the usage of the visitor. If an advertisement is placed right in the center of the website, then it may repel the user.

3. Difficult-to-navigate website:

There are various kinds of people who use a particular website, and that includes a major section of people who are not that computer friendly. Hence, it is very important to create a website that is easy to use and does not indulge in many technicalities.

4. Automatically playing videos:

Having a system of automatic playing of videos on your website can distract the user from the main purpose and also annoy them from the noise of the video. Hence, instead of auto-playing, the website should give an option to the user so that the user does not become repulsive,

5. Use of generic photographs:

The use of previously used photographs on your website gives a very boring and non-innovative look which might not speak anything new about your website. Hence, it is extremely important to use images that are unique and exclusive so that the website looks personalized and professional at the same time.

6. Clickbait advertisements:

Several websites show advertisements that look exciting on the face of it but are a farce in reality. This may make the user feel betrayed and annoyed. Hence, it is noteworthy to show genuine advertisements which interest the visitor.

7. Asking for personal information:

It is understandable, that for security purposes, it is essential to ask for some information regarding the user, but repetitive reminders to fill up information may annoy the user and force the user to leave the website. Hence, the sign-up bar should be popped up not more than once.

8. Unclear terms of services:

It is very important to convey your work to a visitor in brief. The website should display the relevant information about the website that might interest the visitor, and at the same time, it should be brief so that the user does not get distracted.

9. Repetitive and irritating pop-ups:

Be it for the display of advertisements, or for the continuous demand to sign up, pop-ups are always annoying for a visitor as they act as distractions. It interrupts the whole flow of the user. Hence, it is advisable to avoid using pop-ups, or even if you want to, use them in a way that does not annoy the user.

So, these were the 9 pitfalls of user experiences that might repel a website visitor. All of these should be kept in mind while building and maintaining a website.

@ Paige-robinson Experienced Project Manager with a demonstrated history of working in technology services industry. by ShaileshRana Read my stories

Tags