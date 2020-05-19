5 Steps to Recruit Data Scientists The Right Way

Data science is changing the job market through fierce competition between companies for top talent, yet the recruitment processes for these jobs continues to lag behind.

As most companies are shifting towards data-driven processes and strategies, demand for Data Scientists is soaring. Indeed’s Best Jobs of 2019 Report indicates that there was a 78% growth of Data Science postings from 2015-2018, meanwhile Gartner anticipates a Data Scientist talent shortage to the tune of over 100,000 for 2020.

There is a huge dearth of Data Scientists, which isn’t a surprise since they need a unique and challenging combination of mathematics, computer, and business skills. Many companies struggle with verifying Data Scientists candidates’ on-the-job skills, especially for complicated programming and problem-solving.

Here are 5 steps that will help improve hiring data-related positions at your company.

Find alternatives to coding challenges.

Coding challenges aren't a good indicator of a candidate’s ability to face multifaceted and complex real-world challenges, which require more time, teamwork, dedication, input and research than possible in an interview setting. Instead of coding challenges, consider more relevant alternatives: reviewing their personal projects on GitHub, seeing how they’ve fared in similar online contests and hackathons , or setting up a take-home assignment based on previous in-house projects.

Create an accurate job description.

To identify specific responsibilities for data scientists, JDs require input from hiring managers, decision-makers, engineers and product managers. Hone in on the skills and experience of the type of Data Scientist you’re looking for, paying close attention to the different disciplines within the data science field such as AI, deep learning, and machine learning.

Be flexible for remote work.

In the current COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of companies are adding remote working benefits to their job postings. Senior Editor at LinkedIn George Anders reported that job listings that offer remote work soared 28% between March 1 to March 31 this year. To maintain a competitive edge over other companies, it’s highly recommended to provide remote work to your benefits for Data Scientist positions.

Manage your expectations.

Set real and honest expectations of the candidate pool. Keep in mind what are the necessities for the role versus what are just “nice to have” qualifications – for example, if your HR team won’t budge on ideal candidates having a certain degree, you may miss out on some extremely talented professionals. Stay flexible on what you can for someone who is the right fit for the role.

Look at candidates’ community involvement.

StackOverflow, If you’re struggling to find talented Data Scientists to join your team, take a peek at Telegram Medium , and other popular data scientist community groups. Platforms like these bring the data science community closer, and the benefit for people looking to hire this challenging position is an insiders’ look at who is innovating on the leading edge of the field.

With these techniques up your sleeve, Data Scientist recruitment can be a fun process that fulfils the needs of both your company and your candidates.

