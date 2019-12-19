Top Shopify Dropshipping Themes for Different Business Niches

I won’t surprise you if I say that a convenient website that works smoothly is a must-have if you deal with dropshipping , right?

A customer doesn’t want to wait, search for the right button or form, be confused, sneaking through the tones of useless information to find the cherished product. A customer wants to come and buy, and preferably the process shouldn’t last forever.

How to create dropshipping website?

Without a doubt, quality hosting matters. A separate server, 99,9% uptime, sustainable bandwidth, disk storage contribute to the fast and smooth work. Besides, the theme you choose for a website plays a big role.

A good theme is lightweight, optimized for speed and search engines, editable, and has a bunch of widgets and plugins.

With a good theme, you will organize the content in a convenient and aesthetically appealing way. Plus, you will stuff a website with all needed add-ons to facilitate the shopping.

A drag-and-drop solution with a user-friendly interface is something that every person, who builds a website, needs. Saving time is always handy, isn’t it?

Seems like there is no way to find a theme that meets all the requirements, though there is one.

It’s suitable for both non-techies and advanced developers, as well as for people from different industries. It has rich libraries with widgets and plugins, some of which are free. Plus, Shopify has excellent 24/7 support.

Speaking of the themes, it offers a lot for different pockets and subject matters. Also, you can find free solutions.

Below, you will find a collection of worthy Shopify dropshipping themes.

The Best Shopify Theme for Dropshipping

Apparelix

This theme will suit any kind of eCommerce store. It has customizable home page layouts to outline the benefits of your product by creating collections, share information about discounts and special offers. 60+ sections will help to organize the content. In a matter of clicks, you can add, remove and edit page elements (logos, images, collections, sliders, etc.).

There are several product page layouts with a minimalistic design. Due to the drag-and-drop functionality, you can add product details, images, manage testimonials, add recommended products, etc.

There are several drop-down Mega menu options. Plus, you can add a drop-down cart to a website, so the customers will see the added products right away.

The theme comes with 5+ skins with unlimited colors and fonts.

Besides, you will get access to:

Product carousels and slideshows

Collection filters

Quick view

Multiple currencies and languages support

RTL support

Featured products and product labels

Newsletter subscription

What is more important, the theme is dropshipping ready.

Another advantage lies in regular updates including new home, product, custom page layouts, headers and footers, skins, and sections.

Palo Alto

This theme is especially suitable for stores with a small number of products. It’s equipped with major tools for a positive UX:

Masonry-style layout for featuring several products, posts, promotions on one page

Single featured product feature

Commenting system for letting your customers leave testimonials

Hero video for telling about your products/store in an illustrative way

Ready for high-resolution images

Drop-down navigation support

Social media ready (icons)

Built-in styles and color palettes

Free stock photos

Also, you get free regular updates.

Cosmetics Themes Bundle - Shopify Theme

Here is another dropship Shopify theme for the beauty sphere. It has powerful extensions for promoting the products, including:

3 Shopify themes

Mega Menu

Various layout variations

Newsletter subscription

Ajax cart

Collection catalog

Sorting options

Product quick view and carousel

Sliders and Parallax effect

Google Fonts and Maps

Multilingual and multi currency support

With Shopify Visual Builder, you can add, edit, or remove the content in a matter of clicks. No need to dive into code. There are dozens of clean, modern, and editable layouts. The home page also comes with ready to use sections.

Besides, the theme is SEO-friendly and 100% responsive.

Simple

Simplicity is ideal in showcasing the products. This theme is minimalistic but comes with a solid toolkit:

Sectioned structure for a user-friendly design

Accordion-style menu in sidebars

Image animations for smooth transitions

Product image zoom and recommendations

Drop-down navigation support

Built-in styles and color palettes

Social media icons

Free stock photos

Free theme updates

Also, it has two styles – less and more minimalistic.

Jimmy Moo Shopify Theme



This dropshipping theme Shopify fits creating a perfume store. Inside, you can find several pages and galleries layouts, content modules, premade pages, and forms.

With Shopify Visual Builder, you can add, edit, and remove content without coding skills. At your disposal, there are:

Collection lists and tabs

Logolists

Featured products

Ajax cart

Product and text columns with images

Product carousel

Banners

Newsletter subscription

Single product and slideshows

Product countdown

The theme has even more to offer.

Diana

Deal with dropshipping the furniture? Put your attention to this dropship Shopify theme. Besides being created exactly for eCommerce and dropshipping, the theme has a toolkit for a positive UX, high conversions, and reasonable marketing.

Main features:

Product Quick View, Details, Zoom, Popup, Review

Product carousel

Featured product

Dropdown Mega Menu

Ajax cart

Collections and filters

Post share

Contact forms

Commenting system

RTL ready

Multilingual and multi currency support

Google fonts

15+ preloaders and shortcodes

Pionita Cosmetics Shopify Theme

This Shopify retina theme suits the beauty sphere, namely makeup dropshipping business. You can use it for any micro-niche as the theme is editable.

Though it is built with HTML5 and CSS3, you don’t need coding skills to add, remove, or edit content. Besides, it’s responsive, Retina ready, and optimized for speed and SEO. Among its top features are:

Ajax cart, search, and wishlist

Sticky menu

Drag-and-drop sections

Product sliders, quick, grid, and list view, reviews

Parallax effect and breadcrumb with Parallax image

Brand slider/grid logo on a home page

Cart dropdown in the header

Unlimited banners

Multiple currencies and languages

Sum Up

Finding the best Shopify theme for dropshipping is now simpler because there are dozens of worthy solutions.

Keep in mind the interests of your potential customers – it’s a proven way to create a successful eCommerce store.

