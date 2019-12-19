Top Shopify Dropshipping Themes for Different Business Niches
I won’t surprise you if I say that a convenient website that works smoothly is a must-have if you deal with dropshipping
, right?
A customer doesn’t want to wait, search for the right button or form, be confused, sneaking through the tones of useless information to find the cherished product. A customer wants to come and buy, and preferably the process shouldn’t last forever.
How to create dropshipping website?
Without a doubt, quality hosting matters. A separate server, 99,9% uptime, sustainable bandwidth, disk storage contribute to the fast and smooth work. Besides, the theme you choose for a website plays a big role.
A good theme is lightweight, optimized for speed and search engines, editable, and has a bunch of widgets and plugins.
With a good theme, you will organize the content in a convenient and aesthetically appealing way. Plus, you will stuff a website with all needed add-ons to facilitate the shopping.
A drag-and-drop solution with a user-friendly interface is something that every person, who builds a website, needs. Saving time is always handy, isn’t it?
Seems like there is no way to find a theme that meets all the requirements, though there is one.
It’s suitable for both non-techies and advanced developers, as well as for people from different industries. It has rich libraries with widgets and plugins, some of which are free. Plus, Shopify has excellent 24/7 support.
Speaking of the themes, it offers a lot for different pockets and subject matters. Also, you can find free solutions.
Below, you will find a collection of worthy Shopify dropshipping themes.
The Best Shopify Theme for Dropshipping
Apparelix
This theme will suit any kind of eCommerce store. It has customizable home page layouts to outline the benefits of your product by creating collections, share information about discounts and special offers. 60+ sections will help to organize the content. In a matter of clicks, you can add, remove and edit page elements (logos, images, collections, sliders, etc.).
There are several product page layouts with a minimalistic design. Due to the drag-and-drop functionality, you can add product details, images, manage testimonials, add recommended products, etc.
There are several drop-down Mega menu options. Plus, you can add a drop-down cart to a website, so the customers will see the added products right away.
The theme comes with 5+ skins with unlimited colors and fonts.
Besides, you will get access to:
- Product carousels and slideshows
- Collection filters
- Quick view
- Multiple currencies and languages support
- RTL support
- Featured products and product labels
- Newsletter subscription
What is more important, the theme is dropshipping ready.
Another advantage lies in regular updates including new home, product, custom page layouts, headers and footers, skins, and sections.
Palo Alto
This theme is especially suitable for stores with a small number of products. It’s equipped with major tools for a positive UX:
- Masonry-style layout for featuring several products, posts, promotions on one page
- Single featured product feature
- Commenting system for letting your customers leave testimonials
- Hero video for telling about your products/store in an illustrative way
- Ready for high-resolution images
- Drop-down navigation support
- Social media ready (icons)
- Built-in styles and color palettes
- Free stock photos
Also, you get free regular updates.
Cosmetics Themes Bundle - Shopify Theme
Here is another dropship Shopify theme for the beauty sphere. It has powerful extensions for promoting the products, including:
- 3 Shopify themes
- Mega Menu
- Various layout variations
- Newsletter subscription
- Ajax cart
- Collection catalog
- Sorting options
- Product quick view and carousel
- Sliders and Parallax effect
- Google Fonts and Maps
- Multilingual and multi currency support
With Shopify Visual Builder, you can add, edit, or remove the content in a matter of clicks. No need to dive into code. There are dozens of clean, modern, and editable layouts. The home page also comes with ready to use sections.
Besides, the theme is SEO-friendly and 100% responsive.
Simple
Simplicity is ideal in showcasing the products. This theme is minimalistic but comes with a solid toolkit:
- Sectioned structure for a user-friendly design
- Accordion-style menu in sidebars
- Image animations for smooth transitions
- Product image zoom and recommendations
- Drop-down navigation support
- Built-in styles and color palettes
- Social media icons
- Free stock photos
- Free theme updates
Also, it has two styles – less and more minimalistic.
Jimmy Moo Shopify Theme
This dropshipping theme Shopify fits creating a perfume store. Inside, you can find several pages and galleries layouts, content modules, premade pages, and forms.
With Shopify Visual Builder, you can add, edit, and remove content without coding skills. At your disposal, there are:
- Collection lists and tabs
- Logolists
- Featured products
- Ajax cart
- Product and text columns with images
- Product carousel
- Banners
- Newsletter subscription
- Single product and slideshows
- Product countdown
The theme has even more to offer.
Diana
Deal with dropshipping the furniture? Put your attention to this dropship Shopify theme. Besides being created exactly for eCommerce and dropshipping, the theme has a toolkit for a positive UX, high conversions, and reasonable marketing.
Main features:
- Product Quick View, Details, Zoom, Popup, Review
- Product carousel
- Featured product
- Dropdown Mega Menu
- Ajax cart
- Collections and filters
- Post share
- Contact forms
- Commenting system
- RTL ready
- Multilingual and multi currency support
- Google fonts
- 15+ preloaders and shortcodes
Pionita Cosmetics Shopify Theme
This Shopify retina theme
suits the beauty sphere, namely makeup dropshipping business. You can use it for any micro-niche as the theme is editable.
Though it is built with HTML5 and CSS3, you don’t need coding skills to add, remove, or edit content. Besides, it’s responsive, Retina ready, and optimized for speed and SEO. Among its top features are:
- Ajax cart, search, and wishlist
- Sticky menu
- Drag-and-drop sections
- Product sliders, quick, grid, and list view, reviews
- Parallax effect and breadcrumb with Parallax image
- Brand slider/grid logo on a home page
- Cart dropdown in the header
- Unlimited banners
- Multiple currencies and languages
Sum Up
Finding the best Shopify theme for dropshipping is now simpler because there are dozens of worthy solutions.
Keep in mind the interests of your potential customers – it’s a proven way to create a successful eCommerce store.
