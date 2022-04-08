Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
9 Productivity Tools Every Dev Should Look Into by@nickytonline

9 Productivity Tools Every Dev Should Look Into

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
This is a short list of some great tools I've discovered over the past year.
image
Nick Taylor HackerNoon profile picture

@nickytonline
Nick Taylor

I am a Lead Software Engineer with a focus on the front-end.

Here is a short list of some great tools I've discovered over the past year.

macOS Only

Free Apps


Raycast Search

Raycast Search

  • Dato - A better date app for macOS. I also love that you can have clocks for different timezones. I have a UTC clock which is super helpful when working on a remote team with colleagues all over the planet.


Dato Calendar App

Dato Calendar App

  • Fig - VSCode style autocomplete in your terminal. It's more than that, but this is one of the first big things they've released.


    Fig autocomplete in action

    Fig autocomplete in action

Paid Apps

  • Bartender - For managing your menu bar. I used to use Vanilla, but with the notch in newer MacBook Pros, Bartender made the menubar more usable when dealing with lots of menubar icons.
  • Webcam Settings - Helps me prevent my Logitech webcam from losing focus. I also use it for zooming in on my webcam.

Webcam Settings App Advanced Settings screen

Webcam Settings App Advanced Settings screen

  • CleanMyMac X - All I can say about CleanMyMac X is it has so many great tools for keeping your Mac running in tip-top shape.

CleanMyMac X main screen

CleanMyMac X main screen

  • Cleanshot X - For better screenshots and screen recordings. I've found this super useful, and the UX is great. And to top it off, there is a great editor to modify your images.

Cleanshot X image editor

Cleanshot X image editor

OS Agnostic

  • Starship - A customizable cross shell prompt. I love the extra info out of the box it provides for the shell prompt.

Starship shell prompt in action

Starship shell prompt in action

  • mcfly - An enhance search for your shell history. Super charged <kbd>CTRL</kbd> + <kbd>R</kbd>!

mcfly shell history search in action

mcfly shell history search in action

Check out my uses page if you want to see everything in my toolbox.

Photo by Dan-Cristian Pădureț on Unsplash

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money

Automatically Support Sites You Love in Real Time

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!