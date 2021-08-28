9 Crypto Lending Platforms To Help You Borrow Funds Against Your Crypto Holdings

327 reads

Lending is a vast ocean of possibilities, and you need to learn how to navigate them properly. Lending systems have been developed, which allow users to borrow money by using digital coins as collateral. Some crypto lending and borrowing platforms have minimum and maximum sums that can be loaned out. LTV and APR rates can be fixed at a certain percentage or dynamic and changeable according to the type of asset or market conditions. Fixed rates are more reliable and less risky, and they are better suited for people who prefer no surprises. Crypto lending has several other features that make it attractive.