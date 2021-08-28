Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

9 Crypto Lending Platforms To Help You Borrow Funds Against Your Crypto Holdings by@anikavass

9 Crypto Lending Platforms To Help You Borrow Funds Against Your Crypto Holdings

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Lending is a vast ocean of possibilities, and you need to learn how to navigate them properly. Lending systems have been developed, which allow users to borrow money by using digital coins as collateral. Some crypto lending and borrowing platforms have minimum and maximum sums that can be loaned out. LTV and APR rates can be fixed at a certain percentage or dynamic and changeable according to the type of asset or market conditions. Fixed rates are more reliable and less risky, and they are better suited for people who prefer no surprises. Crypto lending has several other features that make it attractive.
image
Anika Vass Hacker Noon profile picture

@anikavass
Anika Vass

Hey all, my name is Anika, I'm 24 y.o. from Budapest, my big dream is to become a crypto journalist and write for Forbes

Anika Vass Hacker Noon profile picture
by Anika Vass @anikavass.Hey all, my name is Anika, I'm 24 y.o. from Budapest, my big dream is to become a crypto journalist and write for Forbes
Read my stories

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Regulate Deregulation: A 'Wicked Problem' Indeed by @mainak
#defi
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art
Mass Adoption of Cryptocurrencies Among Large Institutions: Top 10 Cases by @paulinechangenow
#crypto
Crypto Gaming: How Cryptocurrency and NFTs Affect Games Today by @mm22
#gaming
"Hackers Need To Get Lucky Only Once" - Excerpts on Fighting Crypto Hacks, Theft and Fraud by @qinen
#crypto

Tags

#crypto-loans#how-to-get-a-crypto-loan#crypto#kyc#ltv#apr#crypto-lending#cryptocurrency
Join Hacker Noon loading