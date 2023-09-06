The Noonification: Micro-DevOps With Systemd: Supercharge Any Ordinary Linux Server (9/6/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Next.js and SignalR: Effortless Socket Integration and Troubleshooting By [ 8 Min read ]\nNext.js and SignalR integration. Next.js and SignalR troubleshooting @chilledcowfan Read More. Playwright vs Cypress for REST API Automated Tests: Who Comes Out on Top? By [ 3 Min read ]\nPicking a test automation framework for both UI and API tests? - Find out what difficulties you might face when you make a choice... @bormando Read More. Micro-DevOps With Systemd: Supercharge Any Ordinary Linux Server By [ 6 Min read ]\nRead about how systemd can help make Linux workloads resilient, secure, and easy to manage without the overhead of a container orchestrator. @tylerjl Read More. Migrating from Pod Security Policies: A Comprehensive Guide (Part 1: Transitioning to PSA) By [ 10 Min read ]\nTransition to PSA: Migrate from Pod Security Policies (PSP) to native Pod Security Admission (PSA) in Kubernetes for enhanced security. @viachaslaumatsukevich Read More. CI/CD Hands-On: A Simple But Functional Continuous Integration Workflow [Part 1] By [ 6 Min read ]\nThe reality is that implementing a CI/CD pipeline is far more complex than using the theory. his article explains how to build a minimum viable CI pipeline. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @j04n Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME