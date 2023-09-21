The TechBeat: A List of Projects Software Engineers Should Undertake to Learn More About LLMs (9/21/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here A List of Projects Software Engineers Should Undertake to Learn More About LLMs By [ 4 Min read ]\nSoftware engineers with strong programming skills can play a critical role in driving LLMs' growth and innovation. @cheparukhin Read More. Quid Pro Quo Made Profitable: Review Our App & Win $1000 By [ 3 Min read ]\nThe HackerNoon App is here - and with it, the HackerNoon's Review Contest. Leave a review on the app store, and you'll be entered into a draw to win $1000! @product Read More. AB Testing on Small Sample Sizes with Non-Normal Distributions By [ 3 Min read ]\nIn this article, we will explore the intricacies of AB testing on small sample sizes, which can be valuable in B2B settings or products with a limited user base @jaroslaw Read More. Underrated Founder Traits: The Unspoken Variables in Startup Success By [ 5 Min read ]\nIn the venture capital ecosystem, there's a persistent allure for formulas, models, and hard data that investors routinely rely upon... @vvmrk Read More. Leveraging ChatGPT for Software Testing By [ 4 Min read ]\nThis article summarises how the QA engineers working on BDD-based frameworks can leverage the power of ChatGPT to generate tests and automate them. @ratikeshmisra Read More. Choosing the Right Package Manager: NPM, Yarn, or PNPM? By [ 4 Min read ]\nPNPM is a drop-in replacement for npm and is much faster and more efficient than its predecessor. It is highly disk efficient and solves inherent issues in npm. @ayoub3bidi Read More. Using OpenAI's Whisper and GPT-3 API to Build and Deploy a Transcriber App – Part 1 By [ 11 Min read ]\nGo from no knowledge to a working transcriber prototype step by step. @juanfrank77 Read More. Turn GPT-4 Into Your Expert: Fine-Tuning Large Language Models Easily By [ 2 Min read ]\nBoost AI Performance with Fine-Tuning @whatsai Read More. 6 Good AI Tools Lead Engineers Need Their Teams to Adopt By [ 6 Min read ]\nThis year, 30% of engineering leaders have figured out how to turn AI into a substantial competitive advantage. Have you? @alexomeyer Read More. Why 'Jobs-to-be-Done' Doesn't Work and What You Should be Doing Instead By [ 4 Min read ]\nIn this article, I'll explain why I believe nearly no one understands or applies the jobs-to-be-done theory correctly. @vvmrk Read More. If You Want To Be An Effective Manager You Have To Master These 3 Skills By [ 5 Min read ]\nGood management does not require being a superhuman with extraordinary skills. It only requires practicing these three essential skills. @vinitabansal Read More. How <Suspense /> and Components Streaming works in Next.js By [ 12 Min read ]\nDive into Next.js's <Suspense />, exploring component streaming and chunked encoding. Learn how it optimizes content delivery for a seamless user experience. @charnog Read More. Tips for Building Confidence That Lasts By [ 10 Min read ]\nDiscover how to transform self-doubt into confidence with actionable steps. @vinitabansal Read More. Self-Sovereign Identity and the Challenges Facing its Mass Adoption By [ 8 Min read ]\nWe’ll be discussing Self-Sovereign Identity, the challenges facing its mass adoption, and the potential remedies sitting on the horizon @nazhmudin Read More. Making TypeScript Truly "Strongly Typed" By [ 12 Min read ]\nHow to Control the "Any" Type to Achieve Ultimate Type Safety With TypeScript. @nodge Read More. Build a Trivia Quiz WhatsApp Bot With Twilio and ASP.NET Core By [ 15 Min read ]\nCreate a trivia quiz application using Twilio for WhatsApp, ASP.NET Core, and The Trivia API. @zadok Read More. The Cheapskate’s Guide to Fine-Tuning LLaMA-2 and Running It on Your Laptop By [ 5 Min read ]\nEveryone is GPU-poor these days So my mission is to fine-tune a LLaMA-2 model with only one GPU and run on my laptop @bruce-li Read More. Understanding Dynamic Programming So You Can Use It Effectively By [ 11 Min read ]\nI’ll discuss Dynamic Programming (DP) and how to use previous computation experience effectively. I hope you will find it interesting. @indrivetech Read More. The 8 Most Dangerous Cash App Scams (with Screenshots) By [ 7 Min read ]\nIf you're a Cash App user, here are the eight most dangerous scams to look out for. @marcusleary Read More. Revolutionizing 3D Model Generation with MVDream AI By [ 2 Min read ]
We're diving deep into the groundbreaking technology of MVDream, a game-changing AI model that's redefining what's possible in the realm of 3D modeling. @whatsai Read More.