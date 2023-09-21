The Noonification: How to Buy an Asteroid with Crypto (9/21/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here The Web Development Writing Contest: Round 3 Finalists Announced! By [ 2 Min read ]\nHere we are with the shortlisted finalists from the final round of the Web Development Writing Contest by IONOS and HackerNoon. @hackernooncontests Read More. HackerNoon COO Linh Dao Smooke to Meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh By [ 2 Min read ]\nMs. Smooke is to provide strategic insights to help shape Vietnam’s near-term policies in the new digital economy in response to the US-Vietnam partnership. @hackernoonevents Read More. His Conviction Was Overturned After Two Years in Prison - The City Refused to Admit It Was Wrong By [ 11 Min read ]\nFraser had sued New York and three NYPD detectives after spending two years in prison on a robbery conviction that was later overturned @propublica Read More. BAMboozled: How BAM Trading Deceived Binance.US Users By [ 3 Min read ]\nAccusations have arisen against BAM Trading and BAM Management regarding material misstatements and deceptive practices. @secagainsttheworld Read More. How to Buy an Asteroid with Crypto By [ 7 Min read ]\nIn the crypto era, blockchain technology is revolutionizing space exploration, from crowdfunding missions to decentralized satellite governance. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @justgnnr Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME